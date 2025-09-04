telMAX Breaks Ground in Markham to Expand Canada's Fastest Fibre Internet Network

Groundbreaking event marks the next step in telMAX's award-winning growth across Ontario

MARKHAM, ON , Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - telMAX, recently named Canada's Fastest Internet Service Provider by PCMag for the fourth consecutive year, is proud to celebrate its official groundbreaking in the City of Markham. With services available in selected neighborhoods, telMAX will continue expanding to connect more Markham households and businesses—helping strengthen the community with world-class fibre internet.

A proud moment for telMAX as it breaks ground in Markham, setting the foundation for faster, more reliable internet for years to come. From left: Heather Tippin, Chief Operations Officer, John Armstrong, VP Government Affairs, Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, Michael Strople, President and CEO, Bradley Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer.

This milestone represents the beginning of even deeper connections with the community and stronger partnerships with the City of Markham and its residents. It also underscores telMAX's commitment to building a stronger digital future—expanding reliable, high-speed fibre service to more neighbourhoods in Markham and communities across Ontario.

"Markham embraces technology, innovation, and smart infrastructure," said Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham. "We are incredibly proud that telMAX is headquartered here in our city and is moving forward with this major investment providing high-speed fibre in many areas of our community that will benefit residents and businesses for years to come."

With 100% fibre-to-the-home technology, telMAX offers symmetrical ultra-fast internet speeds, low latency, and unmatched reliability—delivering optimal performance for work, school, entertainment, and future technologies like generative AI and smart home integration.

"Our expansion into Markham's neighbourhoods is more than just a network build—it's about building relationships with communities, and bringing a better choice in internet service," said Mike Strople, President and CEO of telMAX. "We're honoured to partner with the City of Markham to bring our purpose-built network to many of the residents here, and we're excited to help power one of Canada's most innovative cities with the country's fastest fibre internet."

telMAX currently serves several communities across Ontario, including Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville with continued expansion planned into 2026.

To check availability or learn more about telMAX, visit www.telmax.com.

About telMAX

telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX is ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last four years. With the ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities. www.telmax.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Rosa Montes, Director, Communications and Brand Strategy, [email protected] | 416.804.2957