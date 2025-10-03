telMAX Expands into Barrie with Canada's Fastest Fibre Internet

This important milestone highlights telMAX's ongoing commitment to bringing cutting-edge fibre connectivity to communities throughout Ontario while fostering strong partnerships with the City of Barrie and its residents.

"Barrie is a city that values innovation, technology, and forward-looking infrastructure," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "We're excited to welcome telMAX into our community and look forward to the positive impact this partnership will deliver for local residents and businesses in the years ahead."

"Expanding access to faster, more reliable internet in Barrie is part of a bigger step forward for Ontario," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil. "Strong connectivity helps businesses compete, supports entrepreneurs, and attracts new investment. I'm pleased to see Barrie leading the way as we strengthen communities across the province."

With pure fibre-to-the-premise technology, telMAX offers ultra-fast symmetrical internet speeds, low latency, and unmatched reliability--delivering optimal performance for working and learning from home, online gaming, streaming, business solutions, and future technologies like generative AI and smart home integration.

"Our expansion into Barrie is about more than building a network--it's about empowering people," said Michael Strople, President and CEO of telMAX. "From families streaming and learning at home, to banking securely, and local businesses staying competitive - reliable fibre internet touches every part of daily life. We're proud to bring Barrie the fastest internet in Canada and to help strengthen this vibrant community for years to come."

telMAX currently serves numerous communities across Ontario, including Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville, with continued expansion planned into 2026.

To check availability or learn more about telMAX, visit www.telmax.com.

About the City of Barrie

Barrie is an exciting, caring and progressive community that 164,000 people call home. Situated 90 km north of the Greater Toronto Area on beautiful Kempenfelt Bay, Barrie offers an excellent lifestyle and multitude of recreational opportunities. The City is committed to the growth of prosperity of Central Ontario's leading City and most dynamic waterfront community. www.barrie.ca

About telMAX

telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX is ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last four years. With the ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities. www.telmax.com

SOURCE telMAX

