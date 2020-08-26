Telfer School of Management Releases Gender-Smart Entrepreneurship Education & Training Plus Report

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa today launched the Global Gender-Smart Entrepreneurship Education and Training Plus (GEET+) report.

Authored by Telfer professors Dr. Barbara Orser and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the GEET+ report provides a toolkit of resources to enable entrepreneurship educators, small business trainers, sponsors and policymakers to design more inclusive content and delivery.

According to Telfer Professor Dr. Barbara Orser, "The goal of GEET+ is to reduce the incidence of gender, racial and occupational stereotypes and unconscious biases associated with entrepreneurship. GEET+ is the first purpose-built toolkit to inform the design and delivery of entrepreneurship programs. We are working with ecosystem leaders, such as Invest Ottawa, to leverage evidence-based insights in all entrepreneurship programming."

"The transition to online delivery of education and training due to the COVID-19 pandemic presents opportunities to create more inclusive courses and programs. GEET+ advances innovative ideas to counter the regressive effects of the pandemic, particularly on women entrepreneurs. In this way, the GEET+ toolkit will help educators and trainers meet the rapidly changing needs of all entrepreneurs," says Dr. Catherine Elliott, Director of the Telfer MBA program.

"The GEET+ report is aligned with Invest Ottawa's commitment to help entrepreneurs from every walk of life launch, scale and succeed – with a special focus on womxn founders. It directly supports the goals of our Female Founder and Womxn-Owned Business Strategy and Action Plan. Together with Telfer leaders, we look forward to helping our community leverage and apply the key findings of this report to help inform training and advisory services, and address the needs of diverse entrepreneurs," said Sonya Shorey, Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Communications, Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards.

About Telfer School of Management

The Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa is located in the heart of Ottawa and is the proud academic home of some 4,300 students, 200 faculty members, and over 30,000 alumni. At Telfer, everything we do from teaching to research, to policy advice is firmly aligned with helping Canada reach its potential. We believe that better business practice means a better Canada and that a better Canada means a better world.

About Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards

Invest Ottawa is the lead economic development agency for knowledge-based industries in Canada's Capital, facilitating economic growth and job creation in the City of Ottawa. Guided by a vision to help realize Ottawa's full potential as a globally-recognized, innovative and future-ready city, and the best place to learn, work, live, and play, Invest Ottawa delivers venture development and global expansion programs and services that catalyze the growth and success of entrepreneurs and firms. These include: small business training; mentorship; acceleration for technology firms; foreign business and investment attraction; local business retention and expansion in targeted sectors; commercialization; and marketing Ottawa's diversified economy and high quality of life.

