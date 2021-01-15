Telfer Hanson Announces Holdings in Mimi's Rock Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Telfer Hanson ("Hanson"), the Chair of Mimi's Rock Corp. ("MIMI") announces that he beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,906,000 common shares in the capital of MIMI ("Shares"). This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because of the sale by the Telfer Hanson (2017) Family Trust of 2,160,500 Shares on January 14, 2021. Of the Shares sold, 2,000,000 Shares were sold through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and 160,500 Shares were sold directly to Dave Kohler, CEO of MIMI.

Prior to the aforementioned sales, Hanson beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 8,067,000 Shares. On September 8, 2020, Hanson relinquished all of his 750,000 options to acquire Shares for the benefit of the employees, officers and directors of MIMI. As a result, Hanson does not hold any options, warrants or other securities convertible into Shares. Hanson beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,906,000 Shares, representing approximately 11.25% of the outstanding shares on an undiluted and partially-diluted basis.

Telfer Hanson, as Chair of MIMI, and the Hanson family as significant shareholders of MIMI, remain fully committed to the continued success and growth of the company for the benefit of all stakeholders.

MIMI is located at 610 Chartwell Road, Suite 202, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2X6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will be accessible via the corporate profile for MIMI on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Nicolas Francis of Bennett Jones LLP at 416.777.5507.

SOURCE Telfer Hanson

For further information: Nicolas Francis of Bennett Jones LLP at 416.777.5507