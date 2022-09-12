Teleperformance recognized by Frost & Sullivan with Customer Value Leadership Award for Delivering Exceptional CX and Digital Integrated Business Services from India

Teleperformance, a global leader in Outsourcing and Digital Integrated Business Services, encompassing CX, Back-Office and Transformation Solutions, extensively uses intelligent automation, advanced analytics and process optimization, to learn customers' needs, and deliver an elevated customer experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the Indian customer experience outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the '2022 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award' for its customer experience outsourcing services. The company helps businesses across sectors develop implementation strategies and optimize their customer experience (CX) and business processes with a 'High-Tech, High-Touch' approach. Teleperformance in India has aggressively built an unrivaled presence with proprietary deep-learning technology and a diverse workforce of more than 80,000 employees, to become the designated Center of Excellence (CoE) for CX, transformation solutions, and one-office services including F&A, HRO, and technology services.

2022 Indian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Teleperformance in India delivers a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation solutions and enhanced CX to more than 200 leading brands in 22+ languages across 20+ countries including India, US, UK, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

Teleperformance leverages the latest technology such as AI and RPA and capitalizes on the right human resources to provide omni-channel CX across industry verticals including BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & New Economy, Telecom, Energy & Utilities, and more. The company prioritizes employee satisfaction index (ESAT), customer satisfaction index (CSAT), and client satisfaction index (KSAT) with best practices in human resource management, CX infrastructure, and high-performance technologies to ensure quality, security, and reliability. Teleperformance is committed to building equitable workplaces with Teleperformance in India being 10 times Great Place to Work® certified over the years for their people-centric approach, along with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Krishna Baidya, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, said: "Teleperformance expanded its team in recent years, with customer service professionals, data scientists, business process engineers, and solution architecture experts, to support the increased demand for customer service and lead changes in the market. Currently, Teleperformance in India has the largest multicultural team of 80,000 interaction experts within the Teleperformance group."

Teleperformance complements its CX solutions with advanced Digital Integrated Business Services to help enhance clients' business outcomes and fulfill client objectives and consumer requirements with state-of-the-art, new-age digital solutions. Teleperformance in India thrives on lasting client relationships, and their technology nuances, multi-lingual capabilities, proven expertise in client specific processes, and delivering profitability across sectors contribute to its outstanding success. The company is a vested partner and an agile digital transformation enabler in unlocking clients' potential and enhancing CX for leading national and international brands.

"Teleperformance's solid partnership with an eCommerce market leader in India is a testament to its demonstrated capabilities and accomplishments, positioning it as an innovative and reliable go-to partner for CX outsourcing services in India. With its strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award in the CX outsourcing services industry," added Baidya.

Anish Mukker, CEO - Teleperformance in India, said: "We greatly value our client relationships and thank Frost & Sullivan for the 2022 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award for our client engagement of 8+ years with an Indian eCommerce market leader. Moving forward, our primary focus is on strengthening our existing and new client relationships, with TP India focused on growing upwards of 20%, and expanding services for North America and India markets. Our expansion plan includes multiple new site launches across India with 100+ cities already part of our extensive pan India delivery centers portfolio. Our overall workforce is also set to cross the 100,000 mark via 20,000+ new hires over the next 18 months with a diverse and inclusive workforce. Teleperformance India will continue to be the powerhouse of deep expertise and leverage the intellectual capital of Teleperformance global, to rapidly expand the reach of our services to clients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

