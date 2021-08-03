Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that its Canada operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work® award. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada, Teleperformance has set a new standard for Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies.

Teleperformance's Canada operations scored strong for overall trust in the company by its over 3,000 Canadian team members. Teleperformance operates 3 facilities and provides work from home services from 5 provinces across the country, with over 80% of its staff currently working from home. This achievement is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

"Our people define Teleperformance Canada's culture and create the type of environment where people respect and feel respected by their peers and leaders." said Tracey Poole, Chief Operating Officer, Teleperformance Canada. "2021 has been a difficult year globally for both employees and employers due to COVID-19. To achieve this recognition, based on our employees' feedback, under these conditions is outstanding. This certification belongs to each one of our team members."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, numerous Teleperformance country operations are currently independently recognized as great employers by third party evaluators. This represents around 90% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Poole added, "We believe in encouraging growth and development, embracing inclusion and diversity in our workforce, and building cross functional teams that are actively engaged in all aspects of our business. This is the first time Teleperformance in Canada has been certified, and it will certainly not be our last!"

The company welcomes applicants from across the country to apply for exciting work options. Teleperformance looks forward to bringing over 1,000 new contract and permanent Team Members on board in Canada before the end of 2021 to join our Certified Great Place to Work. Interested applicants can apply here.

