Telecure's wholly owned subsidiary, Care by Calling Dr, LLC, Enters Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Community Case Management Services, LLC

With an intensive outpatient program, CCMS assists in the treatment of a wide variety of mental health, emotional health, and behavioral concerns and provides intensive, professional, and effective therapeutic services. CCMS serves over 20,000 patients annually through 63 care providers, including 26 case managers and 15 licensed physicians. The Transaction is intended to expand CCMS' reach to encompass all of Florida – the third largest state in the U.S. – by leveraging the CallingDr technology platform, including its ability to connect patients with healthcare providers for real-time medical visits via videoconference, its secure messaging facilities for patients and healthcare providers, and the ability for remote ordering and fulfillment of prescriptions.

Telecure's CEO, Adnan Malik, stated, "this Transaction represents a very exciting opportunity for Telecure and for CCMS. Our aim is to leverage the significant medical IT capabilities of our team and proprietary software, CallingDr, to further accelerate and grow CCMS' important contribution to healthcare in Florida. The acquisition presents the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet, financial performance and enhance our service offerings to now include mental and behavioral health care."

"We are thrilled to join Telecure as we begin the next stage in our development. Telecure's suite of healthcare IT products and services will transform our operating capabilities to expand into new markets and allow us to bring quality care to more patients," CCMS' Administrator and Founder, Igor Nunez, stated. "We believe that tools like CallingDr will accelerate our growth and profitability."

About Telecure

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for all telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. For more information, please visit www.telecure.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adnan Malik

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Transaction, the future prospects of CCMS and the Company, including in respect of the Company's business, products, future business and product offerings. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including the risks that the Transaction may not be completed as contemplated, or at all, or that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction may not be realized as contemplated, or at all. There is no certainty that the Transaction will be completed. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news release.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

