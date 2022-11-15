TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Teladoc Health Canada, together with Johnston Group Inc., a leading Canadian group health benefits and group insurance administrator, today announced that their nearly twenty-year partnership will now include mental health care.

"We're excited and proud for this next chapter of our partnership with Johnston Group which enables our mission to empower people to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience," said Joby McKenzie, Managing Director, Teladoc Health, Canada.

Small business owners and employees and Indigenous organizations across Canada will get help when they need it the most Tweet this Small businesses and Indigenous communities especially benefit from the addition of Teladoc Health Canada mental health services to Johnston Group customers. (CNW Group/Teladoc Health, Inc.)

"The pandemic has appropriately put a spotlight on mental health, with statistics now showing that 1 in 3 Canadians will experience mental health illness during their lifetime. This expanded partnership will help thousands of people, particularly those who traditionally have less access to mental health benefits, i.e. Canadian small business owners and employees, and Indigenous organizations across Canada, get help when they need it the most."

Since 2004, Teladoc Health Canada has provided telemedicine and expert medical services to Johnston Group's plan members which offers extended health and dental benefits, disability and life insurance to employees of more than 30,000 small businesses, 300 larger companies and 350 Indigenous organizations across Canada.

The addition of Teladoc Health mental health services provides a stepped approach to care. It includes self-care via myStrength, a flexible and comprehensive self-serve digital mental health program with proven tools and dedicated support for stress, depression, sleep and more; Mental Health Navigator, a service that provides in-depth reviews of existing patient diagnosis and treatment with a customized plan and guidance from a "navigator"; and Mental Health Care, which gives members access to treatment by provincially licensed psychologists and therapists.

These solutions in combination mean that people are getting access to mental health care treatment that meets their unique needs, when and how it is most appropriate for the individual.

"Traditionally, small businesses and Indigenous organizations have less access to quality, affordable coverage, which is why we began offering our plans over 40 years ago," said Dave Angus, President of Johnston Group Inc. "In expanding our partnership to include mental health services, Johnston Group offers a telemedicine solution that includes both general medical and mental health care from the same digital platform, making it easy for members to get the care they need, when they need it."

About Teladoc Health Canada, Inc.

Teladoc Health Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc Health"). Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

About Johnston Group Inc.

Johnston Group, headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, provides benefit services to more than 30,000 businesses and their employees across Canada through a variety of targeted plans, such as Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan, Maximum Benefit, and CINUP, among others. Johnston Group is proud to have been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, the country's leading business awards program, every year since 2001.

