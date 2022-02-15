TekSavvy Launches Super-Fast Fibre Internet Service in Tupperville

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. Residential customers signing up for the Fibre Internet service can take advantage of TekSavvy's current promotion providing a $20 monthly bill credit for the first 12 months of service on the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package. Visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre for more details on availability, plans, pricing and current promotions.

Speed, flexibility and reliability are essential for sustainable long-term business growth. To better support and help businesses succeed in changing times, TekSavvy also offers a host of Managed Services like Dedicated Access, Managed Security and Wi-fi and Unified Communication solutions.

"TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Tupperville," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "Residents can access fast, reliable internet service with download speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited usage — and all at a reasonable price."

"SWIFT is proud to partner with TekSavvy on this very important project that will bring fibre-to-the-home connectivity to many more residents and businesses located within the community of Tupperville and rural areas outside of Dresden and Wallaceburg" said Barry Field, Executive Director, SWIFT. "Together, with the support of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, these strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will provide long-term positive benefits and we are pleased to see that high-speed internet service is now starting to roll-out within the project area."

Residents in Tupperville interested in TekSavvy Fibre internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadian homes and businesses with award-winning telecom services for more than 20 years. Committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide, TekSavvy provides end-to-end communication networks and wireless digital solutions across Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

For further information: Trevor Campbell, The iPR Group 647-201-5409; John Settino, The iPR Group 416-662-2955, [email protected]