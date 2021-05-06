TekSavvy launches its GigaSpire Blast system with Home Wi-Fi Pro to deliver an unsurpassed in-home experience for fibre customers

ISP chooses Calix Revenue EDGE to provide its managed home Wi-Fi solution, differentiating its brand and service offerings and delivering an exceptional experience to its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers.

CHATHAM, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. (TekSavvy), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), today announced the launch of its managed home Wi-Fi service built on the Calix Revenue EDGE solution, including the GigaSpire® BLAST system and the Home Wi-Fi Pro app. With this launch, TekSavvy brings the power and exceptional coverage of Wi-Fi 6 to its residential fibre customers and elevates the in-home customer experience with advanced control functions within the Home Wi-Fi Pro app.

The ISP will initially offer Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems to TekSavvy fibre customers. This powerful Wi-Fi 6 enabled system offers customers exceptional in-home wireless coverage and the ability to connect more than 200 devices; perfect for the modern smart home. Using the Home Wi-Fi Pro app, customers can see all the connected devices in their home, monitor usage and easily troubleshoot connectivity issues.

TekSavvy fibre customers subscribing to either the Fibre 1000 Unlimited or the Fibre 500 Unlimited services will receive the GigaSpire Blast and Home Wi-Fi Pro app with their package. Subscribers on other fibre service plans will have the option of adding GigaSpire Blast and the app for a promotional price of $7/month.

"Our fibre customers' in-home Wi-Fi experience is an important part of their TekSavvy service experience," said Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer for TekSavvy. "With this new managed home Wi-Fi solution, we can further differentiate ourselves in the market with a combination of deep insights, powerful Wi-Fi, and a mobile app that puts our brand front and center. We will continue to invest heavily in our subscribers' experience, exciting them with services they want and need and fostering strong relationships that will grow the value of our business for years to come."

"TekSavvy is a smart, outspoken, subscriber-first network operator that is disrupting the industry and embracing industry best practices with innovative new offerings," said Alan Lieff, Vice President of Sales for Calix. "We need more service providers willing to deploy aggressively and invest in the subscriber experience. With Calix solutions, TekSavvy can deliver an unparalleled experience that creates loyal subscribers and attracts new ones, all while reinforcing the value of its brand. We are excited to be working with TekSavvy and look forward to growing this partnership as it continues to place Canadian broadband subscribers first."

For more than two decades, TekSavvy has delivered award-winning telecom services that prioritize the needs of consumers. As a leading ISP offering fibre broadband services to the previously underserved area of Chatham-Kent, Ontario, the company has worked tirelessly to bridge the digital divide—and plans to invest an additional $250 million in broadband infrastructure by 2026. In a market defined by a few large players, TekSavvy is the country's largest independent ISP, providing critical competition and a high-quality alternative to Canadians coast to coast.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. With over $250 million of planned broadband infrastructure investments by 2025, TekSavvy will continue to better connect underserved Canadians. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company serving over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

