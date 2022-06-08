Boost your business with an integrated communication channel solution, anywhere, anytime with one simple platform.

CHATHAM, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. (TekSavvy), Canada's largest independent internet service provider ("ISP"), today announces the national availability of their Unified Communications solutions for business. Today's global marketplace and distributed workforce require collaboration and communication tools that empower businesses and support their growth goals. TekSavvy takes the headache out of deploying customized collaboration and call management to connect teams, partners, and customers wherever they are.

Business Unified Communications from TekSavvy Business Solutions integrates voice calling, video conferencing and, instant messaging (on eligible packages) into a single expandable package. Answer a partner call from your cellular, send an instant message to a teammate, or receive faxes in your inbox; collaborate at the speed of business. Take advantage of Unified Communications features like "Business Continuity" to ensure that when the unlikely happens, and your phones are unreachable, inbound calls can be automatically routed to a back-up number, keeping critical lines of communication open.

"Meeting partners and clients where they are is critical to building for success today," said Ary Batista, VP Business Strategy and Development at TekSavvy. "Unified Communications is the cornerstone of a connected and collaborative growth strategy."

"Bringing enterprise class solutions to small to medium business speaks to our mission as a technology company," said Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer. "The growth and success of our customers drive the vision and innovation that motivate our teams."

TekSavvy Unified Communications packages are configurable to meet the needs of our customers. Key features of call handling, auto-attendants, audio and video conferencing come together to enable a seamless workstream. Designed with security and ease of administration in mind, Unified Communications removes pain points and provides the communication tools to elevate high performing teams. By combining business solutions from TekSavvy with the expertise of our Technical Assistance Centre (TAC), our customers can focus on their own clients and growing their businesses.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy Business Solutions has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. With offices in Chatham and Toronto in Ontario and in Gatineau, Quebec as well as a distributed and decentralized workforce, TekSavvy is Canada's largest independent telecom service company with residential and business customers from coast to coast.

