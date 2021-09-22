Tekmovil hires Marc Nadeau as VP of Sales and Business Development for Canada

Marc joins Tekmovil after over 13 years at Samsung Electronics Canada where he was responsible for the Bell Canada relationship and most recently was Head of National Retail Sales and Channel Marketing managing Tier One Retail and Distribution Customers for the Mobile Communications business. His responsibility spanned 11 product Categories including: Mobile Phones, Wi-Fi Tablets, LTE Tablets, Notebook PC, Chromebook, Wearables, Personal Audio, IoT products as well as Samsung Accessories.

Prior to Samsung, Marc held Sr. Sales roles in Specialized Logistics, Software and Services Companies. Marc holds degrees in Economics and Honors Business Administration from Western University.

"We are very excited to welcome Marc to our team. We believe that he is the ideal fit for this role to help us grow our channel coverage. We have all been impressed by his strong track record of execution and results. We are excited to have Marc at Tekmovil" said Luis Cobo, Chief Sales Officer.

"I'm really happy to join a great team and be building the Canadian business from the ground up, representing Top Global brands", said Nadeau.

Tekmovil is a multinational consumer distribution and services company headquartered in Miami, FL with operations in fourteen countries across 3 regions.

More information about Tekmovil at https://www.tekmovil.com/about

About Tekmovil

A highly innovative company committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. We generate value for all our customers: manufacturers, operators and featured channels. Headquartered in Miami, FL Tekmovil has operations that span over 14 countries in 3 regions

Tekmovil was born to become the strategic partner that can help companies reach the next level, making the most advanced mobile technology available to all.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with value added services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance.

Contact: Hugo Valdez

[email protected]

SOURCE Tekmovil

Related Links

https://www.tekmovil.com/about

