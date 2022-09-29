Teine Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of Asset Acquisition

Teine Energy Ltd.
Sep 29, 2022, 15:10 ET
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Teine Energy Ltd. ("Teine") announces that it has closed the purchase of the Chauvin oil pool and Hardisty Midstream and Marketing business.
About Teine Energy Ltd.
Teine is a private Calgary-based exploration, development and production company focused on acquiring and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Approximately 90% of Teine's production is weighted towards crude oil and natural gas liquids.
SOURCE Teine Energy Ltd.
For further information: Jason Denney, President & Chief Executive Officer, +1 403 698-8316; Ken Hillier, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, +1 403 698-8322
Share this article