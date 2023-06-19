The ZacPac Project Provides Essentials for Distribution to the City's Most Vulnerable

WINNIPEG, MB, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Student and adult volunteers from across the city will be gathering on June 20 to fill 1,200 dry bags with essential items for people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg. The initiative is called the ZacPac Project and was founded in Vancouver in 2020 by then 11-year-old Zac Weinberg. Zac's initiative sparked calls to expand his project to other cities across Canada. This year, Zac and the Weinberg Foundation are bringing the ZacPac Project to Winnipeg, the family's hometown.

Teen Returns to Hometown with Help for People Experiencing Homelessness Zac Weinberg with a ZacPac and sleeping bag. 1200 ZacPacs, each containing essential items like sleeping bags, reusable water bottles, emergency blankets, socks, toothbrushes, and non-perishable food items will be distributed to people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg. (CNW Group/Weinberg Foundation Inc.)

"I knew I wanted to bring this project to Winnipeg after launching it in Vancouver; Winnipeg will always feel like home to me," said Zac, now age 15. Zac previously attended St. John's-Ravenscourt School before his family moved to Vancouver where he just completed grade 9 at Collingwood School.

Upon moving to Vancouver, Zac said he was deeply disturbed by the homeless crisis gripping the city and came up with the plan to source durable, watertight bags and fill them with essential items like sleeping bags, reusable water bottles, emergency blankets, socks, toothbrushes, and non-perishable food items. Zac spent months raising funds from individuals and companies and obtained donations in kind to fill and distribute 5,200 ZacPacs throughout Metro Vancouver over the past 3 years.

Zac has been actively fundraising for the Winnipeg initiative through his website www.zacgivesback.com with the goal of providing 1,200 people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg with ZacPacs filled with similar items to those distributed in Vancouver. Each filled bag has a value of about $150 and Zac continues to look for donations as well as donations in-kind of suitable items to include.

Local advocates have been welcoming in their support. "This initiative highlights the need for effective action and awareness of homelessness here in Winnipeg," said Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg. "It's encouraging to see young individuals like Zac step forward with caring solutions to improve the lives of those facing homelessness. It's truly uplifting and inspiring."

Zac will be joined by Whitford, along with Premier Heather Stefanson and Mayor Scott Gillingham for the all-day effort where dozens of volunteers will pack the bags before delivering them to Siloam Mission, Main Street Project, Downtown Community Safety Partnership, the North End Women's Resource Centre, Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY) and the Andrews Street Family Centre for distribution.

Zac thinks of himself as a realist but also an optimist about the goodness in people. "I know that ZacPacs can't solve the deep, underlying problems that perpetuate homelessness, but I hope they provide a bit of comfort and assurance that people care. We also hope to inspire Winnipeggers to do whatever they can to help others who are in need. Positive change starts with showing some kindness."

For more information about the ZacPac Project, please visit www.facebook.com/zacpacproject or www.instagram.com/zacpacproject. Donations can be made at www.zacgivesback.com

