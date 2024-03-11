TED WELTER JOINS HAZELVIEW INVESTMENTS AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Hazelview Investments ("Hazelview") is excited to announce the addition of Ted Welter as the company's new Executive Chairman. A respected leader and seasoned executive, Mr. Welter joins the company in a new advisory role.

Mr. Welter brings more than 35 years of experience to the new Executive Chairman role, including expertise in alternative investments, including real estate investment and portfolio management, and business development. As former Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Alternative Investments at TD Asset Management (formerly Greystone Managed Investments Inc.), he led all aspects of the alternative investments business and drove growth of the organization's assets under management from $200 million to $34 billion. Ted is a fervent supporter of cultivating and elevating company culture.

"We are excited to welcome Ted Welter to Hazelview," said Ugo Bizzarri, Hazelview's Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "Ted's extensive expertise, strategic thinking, and proven ability to drive ambitious outcomes will help guide Hazelview as we continue to grow. He shares a passion for fostering a strong culture and is aligned with our commitment to creating value for both people and places. I am confident his experience and perspective will benefit the future of Hazelview."

In this role, Mr. Welter will be responsible for providing strategic counsel to the CEO and the executive team, leading Hazelview's new advisory committee, as well as advising on corporate strategy and the long-term direction of the firm.

"I am enthusiastic about joining the Hazelview team," said Ted. "The team is deeply committed to delivering compelling real estate solutions for investors, and I see immense opportunity on the horizon. I am looking forward to helping the firm continue to expand and grow its real estate platform, and to building upon its numerous accomplishments, together."

About Hazelview Investments:

Hazelview Investments has been an active investor, owner, and manager of global real estate investments since 1999 and remains committed to creating value for people and places. The company employs a global investment and asset management team of more than 90 people in its offices in Toronto, New York, Hong Kong, and Hamburg and manages $12.2 billion in real estate assets. To learn more visit hazelview.com.

