TED STEUBE JOINS CLARITI STRATEGIC ADVISORS™ AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD, TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce that Mr. Edward (Ted) Steube has joined us as Managing Director and Head, Technology, Media & Telecom ("TMT").

Ted is a veteran of the technology, software and media sectors, having started his career in media & technology-focused investment banking and private equity investing in New York, Sydney, London and Toronto. He has conducted business all over the globe including North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Latin America.

Ted has held multiple C-level operating positions (CEO, CFO and COO) in different growth phase technology companies, as well as senior Corporate Development roles. Ted has led both private and public companies, raising hundreds of millions of dollars to be deployed into acquisitions and organic operating initiatives. Ted earned his BA in Economics from Princeton University and his MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Ted is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States.

Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board of Clariti said: "The technology, media and telecom sectors have been the subject of my personal focus over the years, so I am delighted to welcome Ted to the Clariti team to lead our initiatives in this ever-evolving sector."

Rahul Suri, Founder and Managing Partner of Clariti, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Ted to the fold. We pride ourselves as strategic advisors first and foremost, and Ted's broad set of experiences in investment banking, private equity, corporate development, operations and corporate finance make him a perfect fit for the breadth and depth of services we offer our clients. We're very much looking forward to growing our business in the TMT vertical alongside Ted."

"I am incredibly excited and look forward to working with this impressive team to provide objective advice to the TMT sector in North America and around the world," added Ted. "I am particularly impressed with the combination of investment banking and senior operational expertise here at Clariti and believe that this sets us apart from other firms in the marketplace."

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients.

SOURCE Clariti Strategic Advisors

For further information: please contact any of the Clariti team members whose details can be found at: www.claritiadvisors.com