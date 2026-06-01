Tecsys unveils AI capabilities designed to reduce shortages, waste and compliance risk

Embedded intelligence helps healthcare and distribution organizations tackle critical supply chain risks before operations are disrupted

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced new AI and agentic capabilities enabled by TecsysIQ, the company's intelligence engine. Debuting at the 2026 Tecsys User Conference, the solutions help healthcare and distribution organizations operating in complex, high‑stakes environments address critical supply chain challenges, including drug shortages, inventory waste, compliance risk and point‑of‑care documentation.

TecsysIQ Inventory Visibility delivers a single, trusted view of inventory across the enterprise, helping organizations mitigate the impact of product shortages and inventory waste. The first iteration focuses on pharmacy environments, where visibility remains a persistent industry challenge. Tecsys IQ Inventory Visibility brings together data from internal and external systems -- including automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy systems and ERPs -- to deliver a consistent, real-time view of what is available and where it is located. By eliminating fragmentation and manual processes, TecsysIQ Inventory Visibility gives practitioners one trusted view, helping reduce shortages, minimize waste and improve decision making.

delivers a single, trusted view of inventory across the enterprise, helping organizations mitigate the impact of product shortages and inventory waste. The first iteration focuses on pharmacy environments, where visibility remains a persistent industry challenge. Tecsys IQ Inventory Visibility brings together data from internal and external systems -- including automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy systems and ERPs -- to deliver a consistent, real-time view of what is available and where it is located. By eliminating fragmentation and manual processes, TecsysIQ Inventory Visibility gives practitioners one trusted view, helping reduce shortages, minimize waste and improve decision making. TecsysIQ Image Capture helps hospitals improve charge capture and reduce compliance risk at the point of care by replacing manual processes with intelligent, image-based capture. Products at the point of use in hospitals often include multiple barcodes on a single package, but only some contain the data needed for accurate identification, such as item, lot, serial number or expiration date. TecsysIQ Image Capture automatically identifies and captures the appropriate barcode in a single pass, reducing scanning errors and streamlining clinical workflows.

Tecsys also introduced three new agents:

The WES Supervisor Agent reduces the risk of execution breakdowns by anticipating labor risk and guiding staffing decisions before fulfillment is impacted. Built within Tecsys' Warehouse Execution System (WES), it brings together work plans, staffing availability and performance patterns to highlight upcoming risk and recommend practical actions, such as shifting resources, reprioritizing work or adjusting execution paths. Initial delivery will focus on shift staffing forecasts to improve planning by predicting labor requirements and flagging potential over‑ or under‑staffing before work begins.

reduces the risk of execution breakdowns by anticipating labor risk and guiding staffing decisions before fulfillment is impacted. Built within Tecsys' Warehouse Execution System (WES), it brings together work plans, staffing availability and performance patterns to highlight upcoming risk and recommend practical actions, such as shifting resources, reprioritizing work or adjusting execution paths. Initial delivery will focus on shift staffing forecasts to improve planning by predicting labor requirements and flagging potential over‑ or under‑staffing before work begins. The 340B Integrity Agent helps organizations identify and address potential compliance problems before they escalate, shifting 340B management from reactive detection to proactive prevention. It identifies when GPO‑prohibited covered entities are approaching a compliance risk and notifies buyers in advance, allowing corrective purchase orders to be created before a breach occurs. By providing early warning and guided intervention, the agent strengthens compliance oversight, reduces operational risk and introduces a predictive capability not currently available in the market.

helps organizations identify and address potential compliance problems before they escalate, shifting 340B management from reactive detection to proactive prevention. It identifies when GPO‑prohibited covered entities are approaching a compliance risk and notifies buyers in advance, allowing corrective purchase orders to be created before a breach occurs. By providing early warning and guided intervention, the agent strengthens compliance oversight, reduces operational risk and introduces a predictive capability not currently available in the market. The Point of Use Expiry Agent minimizes inventory expiration by identifying risk early and recommending corrective action before waste occurs. It continuously monitors inventory across locations, understands usage patterns and recommends the most effective actions -- such as prioritizing use, enabling transfers or facilitating returns -- to ensure inventory is managed proactively. The result is a more intelligent, preventative approach that minimizes waste while maintaining clinical readiness.

"Complex supply chains need intelligent, safe and trusted AI that anticipates risk and prevents failure, not just visibility after the fact," said Martin Schryburt, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tecsys. "These innovations reflect our commitment to helping organizations move from reactive firefighting to proactive, data‑driven execution. By unifying fragmented data, introducing predictive capabilities and applying AI where it delivers real operational value, Tecsys is helping companies redefine modern supply chains."

TecsysIQ Image Capture is available now; TecsysIQ Inventory Visibility, 340B Integrity Agent and Point of Use Expiry Agent will be available in early fall 2026; and the WES Supervisor Agent will be released in late 2026.

For more information about Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

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