Tecsys Reports Record Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024

SaaS subscription bookings set new record in fourth quarter, SaaS RPO climbs 43%

MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, ended April 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Fiscal 2024 has been a landmark year for Tecsys in which we have demonstrated our ability to drive continued growth and expand market opportunity," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "Our SaaS revenue surged by 39% in fiscal 2024 and we achieved record-breaking SaaS bookings in our fourth quarter as well as for the full year. We head into fiscal 2025 with confidence that we are delivering exceptional value to our customers and are well-positioned to capitalize on our market momentum."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our financial performance in fiscal 2024 underscores the strength of our business model. With a 43% increase in SaaS RPO in fiscal 2024 and positive evolution in our gross margin profiles, we continue to see the path for AEBITDA margin expansion to 8-9% in fiscal 2025 and 10-11% in fiscal 2026."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 27% to $14.2 million , up from $11.1 million in Q4 2023.

, up from in Q4 2023. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased by 108% to a record $8.0 million , compared to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

(measured on an ARR basis) increased by 108% to a record , compared to in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 43% to $196.9 million at April 30, 2024 , up from $137.7 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 43% to at , up from at the same time last year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at April 30, 2024 was up 21% to $94.7 million compared to $78.3 million at April 30, 2023 .

) at was up 21% to compared to at . Total revenue increased 7% to a record $44.0 million compared to $41.2 million in Q4 2023. Professional services revenue decreased by 2% to $14.4 million compared to $14.6 million in Q4 2023.

compared to in Q4 2023. Professional services revenue decreased by 2% to compared to in Q4 2023. Gross margin was 47% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 45% for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Total gross profit increased to $20.6 million , up 12% from $18.4 million in Q4 2023.

, up 12% from in Q4 2023. Operating expenses increased to $21.3 million , higher by $4.3 million or 25% compared to $17.0 million in Q4 last year. Q4 2024 operating expenses included $2.1 million of restructuring costs.

, higher by or 25% compared to in Q4 last year. Q4 2024 operating expenses included of restructuring costs. Loss from operations (including the impact of restructuring costs) was $0.6 million in Q4 2024, compared to a profit from operations of $1.4 million in Q4 2023.

in Q4 2024, compared to a profit from operations of in Q4 2023. Net profit was $0.3 million or $0.02 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2024, compared to $0.4 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2023.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2024, compared to or per share for the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $2.8 million , up 14% compared to $2.4 million reported in Q4 last year.

was , up 14% compared to reported in Q4 last year. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Tecsys acquired 128,300 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $5.0 million as part of its ongoing normal course issuer bid.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 39% to $51.9 million , up from $37.5 million in fiscal 2023.

, up from in fiscal 2023. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased to $18.6 million , up 13% from $16.4 million in fiscal 2023.

(measured on an ARR basis) increased to , up 13% from in fiscal 2023. Total revenue increased 12% to $171.2 million compared to $152.4 million in fiscal 2023.

compared to in fiscal 2023. Professional services revenue was $55.2 million , down slightly compared to $55.4 million in fiscal 2023.

, down slightly compared to in fiscal 2023. Gross margin was 46% for fiscal 2024 compared to 44% for fiscal 2023.

Total gross profit increased to $78.4 million , up 17% from $66.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

, up 17% from in the same period of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased to $76.5 million , higher by $13.2 million or 21% compared to $63.2 million in fiscal 2023.

, higher by or 21% compared to in fiscal 2023. Profit from operations (including the impact of restructuring) was $1.9 million , down from $3.6 million in fiscal 2023.

, down from in fiscal 2023. Net profit was $1.8 million , or $0.13 per diluted share in fiscal 2024, compared to a net profit of $2.1 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, for fiscal 2023.

, or per diluted share in fiscal 2024, compared to a net profit of , or per diluted share, for fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDAii was $9.6 million , up slightly compared to $9.5 million in fiscal 2023.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is providing financial guidance as follows:



FY25 Guidance

FY26 Guidance Total Revenue Growth 7-9%

n.a. SaaS Revenue Growth 30-32%

n.a. Adjusted EBITDAii Margin 8-9%

10-11%

On June 27, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on August 2, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2024.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Q4 and FY2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: June 28, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785

The call can be replayed until July 5, 2024, by calling:

888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 46999#)

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2024 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2024 Financial Statements.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability, recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Year ended April 30, (in thousands of CAD)

2024

2023

2022













Net profit for the period $ 1,849 $ 2,089 $ 4,478 Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

1,477

1,775

2,162 Amortization of deferred development costs

583

496

290 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,493

1,603

1,612 Interest expense

163

406

622 Interest income

(1,015)

(686)

(474) Income taxes

641

1,624

946 EBITDA $ 5,191 $ 7,307 $ 9,636 Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation

2,301

2,177

1,684 Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-

(573) Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

-

(617) Restructuring costs

2,122

-

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 9,614 $ 9,484 $ 10,130

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





April 30, 2024

April 30, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,856 $ 21,235 Short-term investments

16,713

15,835 Accounts receivable

22,090

22,900 Work in progress

4,248

1,734 Other receivables

134

523 Tax credits

6,422

5,338 Inventory

1,359

1,034 Prepaid expenses and other

9,143

8,193 Total current assets

78,965

76,792 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

421

363 Tax credits

4,737

5,368 Property and equipment

1,372

1,802 Right-of-use assets

1,251

1,708 Contract acquisition costs

4,478

3,738 Deferred development costs

2,683

2,254 Other intangible assets

7,703

9,287 Goodwill

17,363

17,467 Deferred tax assets

9,073

8,137 Total non-current assets

49,081

50,124 Total assets $ 128,046 $ 126,916 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20,030

21,669 Deferred revenue

36,211

30,388 Lease obligations

812

793 Total current liabilities

57,053

52,850 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

496

253 Deferred tax liabilities

826

1,255 Lease obligations

1,302

2,120 Total non-current liabilities

2,624

3,628 Total liabilities $ 59,677 $ 56,478 Equity







Share capital $ 52,256 $ 44,338 Contributed surplus

9,417

15,285 Retained earnings

8,121

10,832 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,425)

(17) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

68,369

70,438 Total liabilities and equity $ 128,046 $ 126,916

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (loss) Income

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue:















SaaS $ 14,191 $ 11,133 $ 51,918 $ 37,476 Maintenance and Support

8,140

7,992

33,957

32,714 Professional Services

14,390

14,614

55,188

55,353 License

282

529

1,386

3,116 Hardware

6,952

6,924

28,793

23,765 Total revenue

43,955

41,192

171,242

152,424 Cost of revenue

23,341

22,828

92,853

85,615 Gross profit

20,614

18,364

78,389

66,809 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

8,437

7,778

32,976

28,080 General and administration

3,264

2,599

11,844

11,218 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,435

6,597

29,514

23,943 Restructuring costs

2,122

-

2,122

- Total operating expenses

21,258

16,974

76,456

63,241 (Loss) profit from operations

(644)

1,390

1,933

3,568 Other income (costs)

122

(189)

557

145 (Loss) profit before income taxes

(522)

1,201

2,490

3,713 Income tax (benefit) expense

(781)

755

641

1,624 Net profit $ 259 $ 446 $ 1,849 $ 2,089 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

(2,187)

(521)

(1,086)

(6) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

102

489

(322)

1,423 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,826) $ 414 $ 441 $ 3,506 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.14

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

April 30, April 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net profit $ 259 $ 446 $ 1,849 $ 2,089 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

361

440

1,477

1,775 Amortization of deferred development costs

147

145

583

496 Amortization of other intangible assets

347

402

1,493

1,603 Interest (income) expense and foreign exchange (gain) loss

(122)

189

(557)

(145) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

481

1,336

(569)

1,754 Non-refundable tax credits

(596)

(429)

(1,961)

(2,095) Stock-based compensation

531

455

2,301

2,177 Income taxes

65

124

519

554 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations

1,473

3,108

5,135

8,208 Accounts receivable

2,714

955

764

(5,915) Work in progress

(856)

208

(2,518)

(151) Other receivables and assets

(135)

163

1

(58) Tax credits

(728)

3,239

113

(114) Inventory

544

268

(327)

(226) Prepaid expenses

299

21

(646)

(1,452) Contract acquisition costs

(784)

(190)

(1,045)

(908) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,052)

1,645

(2,455)

3,259 Deferred revenue

5,506

1,258

5,833

5,713 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

3,508

7,567

(280)

148 Net cash provided by operating activities

4,981

10,675

4,855

8,356 Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of long-term debt

-

-

-

(8,400) Proceeds from short-term investments

-

-

-

5,000 Payment of lease obligations

(193)

(119)

(786)

(689) Payment of dividends

(1,175)

(1,094)

(4,560)

(4,225) Interest paid

(27)

(17)

(163)

(406) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

3,897

185

6,964

297 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(5,010)

-

(7,215)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(2,508)

(1,045)

(5,760)

(8,423) Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest received

6

27

97

90 Transfers from short-term investments

-

-

40

- Acquisitions of property and equipment

(144)

(340)

(599)

(850) Acquisitions of other intangible assets

-

-

-

(62) Deferred development costs

(203)

(283)

(1,012)

(880) Net cash used in investing activities

(341)

(596)

(1,474)

(1,702) Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

2,132

9,034

(2,379)

(1,769) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

16,724

12,201

21,235

23,004 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 18,856 $ 21,235 $ 18,856 $ 21,235

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital

















Number

Amount

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total Balance, May 1, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338 $ 15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,849

1,849 Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(1,086)

-

(1,086) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(322)

-

(322) Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(1,408)

1,849

441 Shares repurchased and cancelled (204,500)

(684)

(6,531)

-

-

(7,215) Stock-based compensation -

-

2,301

-

-

2,301 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(4,560)

(4,560) Share options exercised 461,813

8,602

(1,638)

-

-

6,964 Total transactions with owners of the Company 257,313 $ 7,918

(5,868) $ - $ (4,560) $ (2,510) Balance, April 30, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256

9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369





















- Balance, May 1, 2022 14,562,895 $ 43,973

13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683 Net profit -

-

-

-

2,089

2,089 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(6)

-

(6) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

1,423

-

1,423 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

1,417

2,089

3,506 Stock-based compensation -

-

2,177

-

-

2,177 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(4,225)

(4,225) Share options exercised 19,942

365

(68)

-

-

297 Total transactions with owners of the Company 19,942 $ 365

2,109 $ - $ (4,225) $ (1,751) Balance, April 30, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338

15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Adam Polka ([email protected]), or Investor Relations: [email protected], Solutions and General info: [email protected], By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649