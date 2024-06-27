Tecsys Reports Record Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024

Jun 27, 2024, 17:10 ET
SaaS subscription bookings set new record in fourth quarter, SaaS RPO climbs 43%
MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, ended April 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
"Fiscal 2024 has been a landmark year for Tecsys in which we have demonstrated our ability to drive continued growth and expand market opportunity," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "Our SaaS revenue surged by 39% in fiscal 2024 and we achieved record-breaking SaaS bookings in our fourth quarter as well as for the full year. We head into fiscal 2025 with confidence that we are delivering exceptional value to our customers and are well-positioned to capitalize on our market momentum."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our financial performance in fiscal 2024 underscores the strength of our business model. With a 43% increase in SaaS RPO in fiscal 2024 and positive evolution in our gross margin profiles, we continue to see the path for AEBITDA margin expansion to 8-9% in fiscal 2025 and 10-11% in fiscal 2026."
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 27% to $14.2 million, up from $11.1 million in Q4 2023.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased by 108% to a record $8.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
- SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 43% to $196.9 million at April 30, 2024, up from $137.7 million at the same time last year.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at April 30, 2024 was up 21% to $94.7 million compared to $78.3 million at April 30, 2023.
- Total revenue increased 7% to a record $44.0 million compared to $41.2 million in Q4 2023. Professional services revenue decreased by 2% to $14.4 million compared to $14.6 million in Q4 2023.
- Gross margin was 47% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 45% for the same period in fiscal 2023.
- Total gross profit increased to $20.6 million, up 12% from $18.4 million in Q4 2023.
- Operating expenses increased to $21.3 million, higher by $4.3 million or 25% compared to $17.0 million in Q4 last year. Q4 2024 operating expenses included $2.1 million of restructuring costs.
- Loss from operations (including the impact of restructuring costs) was $0.6 million in Q4 2024, compared to a profit from operations of $1.4 million in Q4 2023.
- Net profit was $0.3 million or $0.02 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2024, compared to $0.4 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million, up 14% compared to $2.4 million reported in Q4 last year.
- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Tecsys acquired 128,300 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $5.0 million as part of its ongoing normal course issuer bid.
Fiscal 2024 Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 39% to $51.9 million, up from $37.5 million in fiscal 2023.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $18.6 million, up 13% from $16.4 million in fiscal 2023.
- Total revenue increased 12% to $171.2 million compared to $152.4 million in fiscal 2023.
- Professional services revenue was $55.2 million, down slightly compared to $55.4 million in fiscal 2023.
- Gross margin was 46% for fiscal 2024 compared to 44% for fiscal 2023.
- Total gross profit increased to $78.4 million, up 17% from $66.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.
- Operating expenses increased to $76.5 million, higher by $13.2 million or 21% compared to $63.2 million in fiscal 2023.
- Profit from operations (including the impact of restructuring) was $1.9 million, down from $3.6 million in fiscal 2023.
- Net profit was $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in fiscal 2024, compared to a net profit of $2.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for fiscal 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $9.6 million, up slightly compared to $9.5 million in fiscal 2023.
Financial Guidance:
Tecsys is providing financial guidance as follows:
|
FY25 Guidance
|
FY26 Guidance
|
Total Revenue Growth
|
7-9%
|
n.a.
|
SaaS Revenue Growth
|
30-32%
|
n.a.
|
Adjusted EBITDAii Margin
|
8-9%
|
10-11%
On June 27, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on August 2, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2024.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
Q4 and FY2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: June 28, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785
The call can be replayed until July 5, 2024, by calling:
888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 46999#)
|
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2024 Financial Statements.
|
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2024 Financial Statements.
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability, recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.
The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.
The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.
|
Year ended April 30,
|
(in thousands of CAD)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net profit for the period
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
2,089
|
$
|
4,478
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
|
1,477
|
1,775
|
2,162
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
583
|
496
|
290
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
1,493
|
1,603
|
1,612
|
Interest expense
|
163
|
406
|
622
|
Interest income
|
(1,015)
|
(686)
|
(474)
|
Income taxes
|
641
|
1,624
|
946
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
5,191
|
$
|
7,307
|
$
|
9,636
|
Adjustments for:
|
Stock based compensation
|
2,301
|
2,177
|
1,684
|
Gain on remeasurement of lease liability
|
-
|
-
|
(573)
|
Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods
|
-
|
-
|
(617)
|
Restructuring costs
|
2,122
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDAii
|
$
|
9,614
|
$
|
9,484
|
$
|
10,130
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
April 30, 2024
|
April 30, 2023
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,856
|
$
|
21,235
|
Short-term investments
|
16,713
|
15,835
|
Accounts receivable
|
22,090
|
22,900
|
Work in progress
|
4,248
|
1,734
|
Other receivables
|
134
|
523
|
Tax credits
|
6,422
|
5,338
|
Inventory
|
1,359
|
1,034
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
9,143
|
8,193
|
Total current assets
|
78,965
|
76,792
|
Non-current assets
|
Other long-term receivables and assets
|
421
|
363
|
Tax credits
|
4,737
|
5,368
|
Property and equipment
|
1,372
|
1,802
|
Right-of-use assets
|
1,251
|
1,708
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
4,478
|
3,738
|
Deferred development costs
|
2,683
|
2,254
|
Other intangible assets
|
7,703
|
9,287
|
Goodwill
|
17,363
|
17,467
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9,073
|
8,137
|
Total non-current assets
|
49,081
|
50,124
|
Total assets
|
$
|
128,046
|
$
|
126,916
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
20,030
|
21,669
|
Deferred revenue
|
36,211
|
30,388
|
Lease obligations
|
812
|
793
|
Total current liabilities
|
57,053
|
52,850
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Other long-term accrued liabilities
|
496
|
253
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
826
|
1,255
|
Lease obligations
|
1,302
|
2,120
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,624
|
3,628
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
59,677
|
$
|
56,478
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
$
|
52,256
|
$
|
44,338
|
Contributed surplus
|
9,417
|
15,285
|
Retained earnings
|
8,121
|
10,832
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,425)
|
(17)
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
68,369
|
70,438
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
128,046
|
$
|
126,916
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (loss) Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
April 30,
|
April 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenue:
|
SaaS
|
$
|
14,191
|
$
|
11,133
|
$
|
51,918
|
$
|
37,476
|
Maintenance and Support
|
8,140
|
7,992
|
33,957
|
32,714
|
Professional Services
|
14,390
|
14,614
|
55,188
|
55,353
|
License
|
282
|
529
|
1,386
|
3,116
|
Hardware
|
6,952
|
6,924
|
28,793
|
23,765
|
Total revenue
|
43,955
|
41,192
|
171,242
|
152,424
|
Cost of revenue
|
23,341
|
22,828
|
92,853
|
85,615
|
Gross profit
|
20,614
|
18,364
|
78,389
|
66,809
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,437
|
7,778
|
32,976
|
28,080
|
General and administration
|
3,264
|
2,599
|
11,844
|
11,218
|
Research and development, net of tax credits
|
7,435
|
6,597
|
29,514
|
23,943
|
Restructuring costs
|
2,122
|
-
|
2,122
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
21,258
|
16,974
|
76,456
|
63,241
|
(Loss) profit from operations
|
(644)
|
1,390
|
1,933
|
3,568
|
Other income (costs)
|
122
|
(189)
|
557
|
145
|
(Loss) profit before income taxes
|
(522)
|
1,201
|
2,490
|
3,713
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(781)
|
755
|
641
|
1,624
|
Net profit
|
$
|
259
|
$
|
446
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
2,089
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
|
(2,187)
|
(521)
|
(1,086)
|
(6)
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
102
|
489
|
(322)
|
1,423
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,826)
|
$
|
414
|
$
|
441
|
$
|
3,506
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.14
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
April 30,
|
April 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net profit
|
$
|
259
|
$
|
446
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
2,089
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
|
361
|
440
|
1,477
|
1,775
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
147
|
145
|
583
|
496
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
347
|
402
|
1,493
|
1,603
|
Interest (income) expense and foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(122)
|
189
|
(557)
|
(145)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
481
|
1,336
|
(569)
|
1,754
|
Non-refundable tax credits
|
(596)
|
(429)
|
(1,961)
|
(2,095)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
531
|
455
|
2,301
|
2,177
|
Income taxes
|
65
|
124
|
519
|
554
|
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
|
1,473
|
3,108
|
5,135
|
8,208
|
Accounts receivable
|
2,714
|
955
|
764
|
(5,915)
|
Work in progress
|
(856)
|
208
|
(2,518)
|
(151)
|
Other receivables and assets
|
(135)
|
163
|
1
|
(58)
|
Tax credits
|
(728)
|
3,239
|
113
|
(114)
|
Inventory
|
544
|
268
|
(327)
|
(226)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
299
|
21
|
(646)
|
(1,452)
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
(784)
|
(190)
|
(1,045)
|
(908)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(3,052)
|
1,645
|
(2,455)
|
3,259
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,506
|
1,258
|
5,833
|
5,713
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
|
3,508
|
7,567
|
(280)
|
148
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
4,981
|
10,675
|
4,855
|
8,356
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,400)
|
Proceeds from short-term investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,000
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(193)
|
(119)
|
(786)
|
(689)
|
Payment of dividends
|
(1,175)
|
(1,094)
|
(4,560)
|
(4,225)
|
Interest paid
|
(27)
|
(17)
|
(163)
|
(406)
|
Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options
|
3,897
|
185
|
6,964
|
297
|
Shares repurchased and cancelled
|
(5,010)
|
-
|
(7,215)
|
-
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(2,508)
|
(1,045)
|
(5,760)
|
(8,423)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Interest received
|
6
|
27
|
97
|
90
|
Transfers from short-term investments
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
-
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(144)
|
(340)
|
(599)
|
(850)
|
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(62)
|
Deferred development costs
|
(203)
|
(283)
|
(1,012)
|
(880)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(341)
|
(596)
|
(1,474)
|
(1,702)
|
Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
2,132
|
9,034
|
(2,379)
|
(1,769)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
16,724
|
12,201
|
21,235
|
23,004
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$
|
18,856
|
$
|
21,235
|
$
|
18,856
|
$
|
21,235
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
Share capital
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Balance, May 1, 2023
|
14,582,837
|
$
|
44,338
|
$
|
15,285
|
$
|
(17)
|
$
|
10,832
|
$
|
70,438
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,849
|
1,849
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,086)
|
-
|
(1,086)
|
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(322)
|
-
|
(322)
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,408)
|
1,849
|
441
|
Shares repurchased and cancelled
|
(204,500)
|
(684)
|
(6,531)
|
-
|
-
|
(7,215)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
2,301
|
-
|
-
|
2,301
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,560)
|
(4,560)
|
Share options exercised
|
461,813
|
8,602
|
(1,638)
|
-
|
-
|
6,964
|
Total transactions with owners of the Company
|
257,313
|
$
|
7,918
|
(5,868)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(4,560)
|
$
|
(2,510)
|
Balance, April 30, 2024
|
14,840,150
|
$
|
52,256
|
9,417
|
$
|
(1,425)
|
$
|
8,121
|
$
|
68,369
|
-
|
Balance, May 1, 2022
|
14,562,895
|
$
|
43,973
|
13,176
|
$
|
(1,434)
|
$
|
12,968
|
$
|
68,683
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,089
|
2,089
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,423
|
-
|
1,423
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,417
|
2,089
|
3,506
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
2,177
|
-
|
-
|
2,177
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,225)
|
(4,225)
|
Share options exercised
|
19,942
|
365
|
(68)
|
-
|
-
|
297
|
Total transactions with owners of the Company
|
19,942
|
$
|
365
|
2,109
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(4,225)
|
$
|
(1,751)
|
Balance, April 30, 2023
|
14,582,837
|
$
|
44,338
|
15,285
|
$
|
(17)
|
$
|
10,832
|
$
|
70,438
SOURCE Tecsys Inc.
Public Relations: Adam Polka ([email protected]), or Investor Relations: [email protected], Solutions and General info: [email protected], By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649
Share this article