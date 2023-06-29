Tecsys Reports Record Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023

SaaS Revenue Rises 44% and Total Revenue Rises 20% in the Fourth Quarter

MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2023. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our solid performance in the fourth quarter closes out a remarkable year underpinned by strong growth. It's fitting that the year we celebrate our 40th anniversary in business, we are reporting just under 40% year over year growth in SaaS revenue and SaaS bookings, and over 40% year over year growth in RPO," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys Inc. "With a supply chain industry in flux and companies actively sourcing and selecting their next supply chain technology partner, we enter fiscal 2024 with confidence that our business is well positioned to seize that opportunity and expand our presence in a rapidly growing market."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., adds, "This is our first fiscal year where SaaS revenue represents over half of our recurring revenue.  With a record revenue quarter led by 44% SaaS revenue growth, we are proud of the transformative effect our SaaS offerings are having on our business and the value we believe they will create for our stakeholders.  By its recurring nature, growing SaaS revenue provides greater visibility into future revenue.  With that in mind, we have decided to start providing financial guidance on several key metrics, which you will see below."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 44% to $11.1 million, up from $7.7 million in Q4 2022.
  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) decreased by 13% to $3.9 million, compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 47% to $137.7 million at April 30, 2023, up from $94.0 million at the same time last year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at April 30, 2023 was up 25% to $78.3 million compared to $62.7 million at April 30, 2022.
  • Professional services revenue was up 13% to $14.6 million compared to $12.9 million in Q4 2022.
  • Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $34.3 million, 17% higher than $29.2 million reported for Q4 last year, while total revenue rose 20% to reach a record $41.2 million.
  • Gross margin was 45% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 44% for the same period in fiscal 2022.
  • Total gross profit increased to $18.4 million, up 21% from $15.1 million in Q4 2022.
  • Operating expenses increased to $17.0 million, higher by $3.2 million or 23% compared to $13.8 million in Q4 last year.
  • Profit from operations was $1.4 million, up from $1.3 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net profit was $0.4 million or $0.03 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2023, compared to $2.6 million or $0.17 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.4 million, up 42% compared to $1.7 million reported in Q4 last year.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 39% to $37.5 million, up from $26.9 million the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $16.4 million, 38% higher from $11.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Professional services revenue was up 6% to $55.4 million compared to $52.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2022. 
  • Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $128.7 million, 12% higher than $114.5 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022, while total revenue reached a record $152.4 million.
  • Gross margin was 44% for both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022. 
  • Total gross profit increased to $66.8 million, up 11% from $60.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Operating expenses increased to $63.2 million, higher by $8.3 million or 15% compared to $54.9 million in fiscal 2022.
  • Profit from operations was $3.6 million, down from $5.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Net profit was $2.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in fiscal 2023, compared to a net profit of $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $9.5 million, down 6% compared to $10.1 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is presenting financial guidance as follows:

FY24 Guidance

FY25 Guidance

Total Revenue Growth

10-15%

n.a.

SaaS Revenue Growth

35-37%

n.a.

Adjusted EBITDAii Margin

6 %

8-9%

On June 29, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share to be paid on August 4, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2023 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2023 Financial Statements.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: June 30, 2023
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (877) 224-6304 or (416) 620-9188
The call can be replayed until July 7, 2023 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22027339)

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2023. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below. 

Year ended April 30,

(in thousands of CAD)

2023

2022

2021







Net profit for the period

$

2,089

$

4,478

$

7,188

Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

1,775

2,162

2,180

Amortization of deferred development costs

496

290

269

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,603

1,612

1,663

Interest expense

406

622

787

Interest income

(686)

(474)

(174)

Income taxes

1,624

946

3,169

EBITDA

$

7,307

$

9,636

$

15,082

Adjustments for:





Stock based compensation

2,177

1,684

1,138

Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

(573)

-

Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

(617)

-

Adjusted EBITDAii

$

9,484

$

10,130

$

16,220

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2022
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

April 30, 2023

April 30, 2022

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

21,235

$

23,004

Short-term investments

15,835

20,239

Accounts receivable

22,900

16,962

Work in progress

1,734

1,579

Other receivables

523

234

Tax credits

5,338

5,224

Inventory

1,034

806

Prepaid expenses

8,193

6,392

Total current assets

76,792

74,440

Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables

363

192

Tax credits

5,368

3,782

Property and equipment

1,802

2,064

Right-of-use assets

1,708

4,547

Contract acquisition costs

3,738

3,177

Deferred development costs

2,254

1,870

Other intangible assets

9,287

10,301

Goodwill

17,467

16,863

Deferred tax assets

8,137

8,608

Total non-current assets

50,124

51,404

Total assets

$

126,916

$

125,844

Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

21,669

$

16,971

Deferred revenue

30,388

24,689

Current portion of long-term debt

-

1,200

Lease obligations

793

662

Total current liabilities

52,850

43,522

Non-current liabilities



Other long-term accrued liabilities

253

-

Long-term debt

-

7,200

Deferred tax liabilities

1,255

1,258

Lease obligations

2,120

5,181

Total non-current liabilities

3,628

13,639

Total liabilities

$

56,478

$

57,161

Equity



Share capital

$

44,338

$

43,973

Contributed surplus

15,285

13,176

Retained earnings

10,832

12,968

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17)

(1,434)

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

70,438

68,683

Total liabilities and equity

$

126,916

$

125,844

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

April 30,

Twelve Months Ended

April 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue:







SaaS

$

11,133

$

7,708

$

37,476

$

26,929

Maintenance and Support

7,992

8,008

32,714

32,698

Professional Services

14,614

12,896

55 353

52,040

License

529

558

3,116

2,806

Hardware

6,924

5,118

23,765

22,727

Total revenue

41,192

34,288

152,424

137,200

Cost of revenue

22,828

19,158

85,615

76,890

Gross profit

18,364

15,130

66,809

60,310

Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

7,778

6,388

28,080

24,294

General and administration

2,599

2,652

11,218

10,865

Research and development, net of tax credits

6,597

4,779

23,943

19,775

Total operating expenses

16,974

13,819

63,241

54,934

Profit from operations

1,390

1,311

3,568

5,376

Other costs (income)

189

(164)

(145)

(48)

Profit before income taxes

1,201

1,475

3,713

5,424

Income tax expense

755

(1,111)

1,624

946

Net profit

$

446

$

2,586

$

2,089

$

4,478

Other comprehensive income (loss):







Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

(521)

(52)

(6)

(693)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

489

(375)

1,423

(967)

Comprehensive income

 

$

414

$

2,159

$

3,506

$

2,818

Basic earnings per common share

0.03

0.18

0.14

0.31

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.03

$

0.17

$

0.14

$

0.30

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three Months Ended

April 30,

Twelve Months Ended

April 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net profit

$

446

$

2,586

$

2,089

$

4,478

Adjustments for:








Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

440

515

1,775

2,162

Amortization of deferred development costs

145

87

496

290

Amortization of other intangible assets

402

382

1,603

1,612

Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange loss

189

409

(145)

525

Gain on lease remeasurement

-

(573)

-

(573)

Unrealized foreign exchange and other

1,336

(103)

1,754

1,117

Non-refundable tax credits

(429)

(992)

(2,095)

(2,332)

Stock-based compensation

455

340

2,177

1,684

Income taxes

124

(1,455)

554

402

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
working capital items related to operations

3,108

1,196

8,208

9,365

Accounts receivable

955

4,365

(5,915)

(270)

Work in progress

208

(194)

(151)

(1,410)

Other receivables

163

80

(58)

219

Tax credits

3,239

2,233

(114)

(397)

Inventory

268

142

(226)

(186)

Prepaid expenses

21

330

(1,452)

(1,502)

Contract acquisition costs

(190)

(389)

(908)

(499)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,461

(757)

2,663

(3,076)

Deferred revenue

1,258

1,352

5,713

2,700

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

7,383

7,162

(448)

(4,421)

Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities

10,491

8,358

7,760

4,944

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayment of long-term debt

-

(300)

(8,400)

(1,216)

Proceeds from short-term investments

-

-

5,000

-

Payment of lease obligations

(119)

(225)

(689)

(859)

Payment of dividends

(1,094)

(1,022)

(4,225)

(3,929)

Refund of acquired tax liability

-

-

-

299

Interest paid

(17)

(178)

(406)

(622)

Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

185

-

297

1,020

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,045)

(1,725)

(8,423)

(5,307)

Cash flows from investing activities:








Interest received

211

57

686

175

Payments related to prior business acquisitions

-

-

-

(500)

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(340)

(19)

(850)

(733)

Acquisitions of other intangible assets

-

(226)

(62)

(255)

Deferred development costs

(283)

(162)

(880)

(1,072)

Net cash used in investing activities

(412)

(350)

(1,106)

(2,385)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

9,034

6,283

(1,769)

(2,748)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

12,201

16,721

23,004

25,752

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

21,235

$

23,004

$

21,235

$

23,004

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the year-ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital








Number

Amount

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

Total

Balance, May 1, 2022

14,562,895

$

43,973

$

13,176

$

(1,434)

$

12,968

$

68,683

Net profit

-

-

-

-

2,089

2,089

Other comprehensive income:










Effective portion of changes in fair

value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

Exchange difference on translation of

foreign operations

-

-

-

1,423

-

1,423

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,417

2,089

3,506

 

Stock-based Compensation

-

-

2,177

-

-

2,177

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(4,225)

(4,225)

Share options exercised

19,942

365

(68)

-

-

297

Total transactions with owners of the

Company

19,942

$

365

$

2,109

$

-

$

(4,225)

$

(1,751)

Balance, April 30, 2023

14,582,837

$

44,338

$

15,285

$

(17)

$

10,832

$

70,438












Balance, May 1, 2021

14,505,095

$

42,700

$

11,745

$

226

$

12,419

$

67,090

Net profit

-

-

-

-

4,478

4,478

Other comprehensive income:










Effective portion of changes in fair

value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

(693)

-

(693)

Exchange difference on translation of

foreign operations

-

-

-

(967)

-

(967)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

-

-

-

(1,660)

4,478

2,818

 

Stock-based Compensation

-

-

1,684

-

-

1,684

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,929)

(3,929)

Share options exercised

57,800

1,273

(253)

-

-

1,020

Total transactions with owners of the

Company

57,800

$

1,273

$

1,431

$

-

$

(3,929)

$

(1,225)

Balance, April 30, 2022

14,562,895

$

43,973

$

13,176

$

(1,434)

$

12,968

$

68,683

