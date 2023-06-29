Tecsys Reports Record Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023

SaaS Revenue Rises 44% and Total Revenue Rises 20% in the Fourth Quarter

MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2023. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our solid performance in the fourth quarter closes out a remarkable year underpinned by strong growth. It's fitting that the year we celebrate our 40th anniversary in business, we are reporting just under 40% year over year growth in SaaS revenue and SaaS bookings, and over 40% year over year growth in RPO," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys Inc. "With a supply chain industry in flux and companies actively sourcing and selecting their next supply chain technology partner, we enter fiscal 2024 with confidence that our business is well positioned to seize that opportunity and expand our presence in a rapidly growing market."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., adds, "This is our first fiscal year where SaaS revenue represents over half of our recurring revenue. With a record revenue quarter led by 44% SaaS revenue growth, we are proud of the transformative effect our SaaS offerings are having on our business and the value we believe they will create for our stakeholders. By its recurring nature, growing SaaS revenue provides greater visibility into future revenue. With that in mind, we have decided to start providing financial guidance on several key metrics, which you will see below."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 44% to $11.1 million , up from $7.7 million in Q4 2022.

, up from in Q4 2022. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) decreased by 13% to $3.9 million , compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

(measured on an ARR basis) decreased by 13% to , compared to in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 47% to $137.7 million at April 30, 2023 , up from $94.0 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 47% to at , up from at the same time last year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at April 30, 2023 was up 25% to $78.3 million compared to $62.7 million at April 30, 2022 .

) at was up 25% to compared to at . Professional services revenue was up 13% to $14.6 million compared to $12.9 million in Q4 2022.

compared to in Q4 2022. Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $34.3 million , 17% higher than $29.2 million reported for Q4 last year, while total revenue rose 20% to reach a record $41.2 million .

, 17% higher than reported for Q4 last year, while total revenue rose 20% to reach a record . Gross margin was 45% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 44% for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $18.4 million , up 21% from $15.1 million in Q4 2022.

, up 21% from in Q4 2022. Operating expenses increased to $17.0 million , higher by $3.2 million or 23% compared to $13.8 million in Q4 last year.

, higher by or 23% compared to in Q4 last year. Profit from operations was $1.4 million , up from $1.3 million in Q4 2022.

, up from in Q4 2022. Net profit was $0.4 million or $0.03 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2023, compared to $2.6 million or $0.17 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2023, compared to or per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.4 million , up 42% compared to $1.7 million reported in Q4 last year.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 39% to $37.5 million , up from $26.9 million the same period of fiscal 2022.

, up from the same period of fiscal 2022. SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $16.4 million , 38% higher from $11.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

, 38% higher from in the same period of fiscal 2022. Professional services revenue was up 6% to $55.4 million compared to $52.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

compared to in the same period of fiscal 2022. Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $128.7 million , 12% higher than $114.5 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022, while total revenue reached a record $152.4 million .

, 12% higher than reported for the same period of fiscal 2022, while total revenue reached a record . Gross margin was 44% for both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $66.8 million , up 11% from $60.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

, up 11% from in the same period of fiscal 2022. Operating expenses increased to $63.2 million , higher by $8.3 million or 15% compared to $54.9 million in fiscal 2022.

, higher by or 15% compared to in fiscal 2022. Profit from operations was $3.6 million , down from $5.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

, down from in the same period of fiscal 2022. Net profit was $2.1 million , or $0.14 per diluted share in fiscal 2023, compared to a net profit of $4.5 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, for fiscal 2022.

, or per diluted share in fiscal 2023, compared to a net profit of , or per diluted share, for fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDAii was $9.5 million , down 6% compared to $10.1 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is presenting financial guidance as follows:



FY24 Guidance

FY25 Guidance Total Revenue Growth 10-15%

n.a. SaaS Revenue Growth 35-37%

n.a. Adjusted EBITDAii Margin 6 %

8-9%

On June 29, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share to be paid on August 4, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2023 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2023 Financial Statements.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: June 30, 2023

Time: 8:30am EDT

Phone number: (877) 224-6304 or (416) 620-9188

The call can be replayed until July 7, 2023 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22027339)

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Year ended April 30, (in thousands of CAD)

2023

2022

2021













Net profit for the period $ 2,089 $ 4,478 $ 7,188 Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

1,775

2,162

2,180 Amortization of deferred development costs

496

290

269 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,603

1,612

1,663 Interest expense

406

622

787 Interest income

(686)

(474)

(174) Income taxes

1,624

946

3,169 EBITDA $ 7,307 $ 9,636 $ 15,082 Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation

2,177

1,684

1,138 Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

(573)

- Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

(617)

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 9,484 $ 10,130 $ 16,220

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2022

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,235 $ 23,004 Short-term investments

15,835

20,239 Accounts receivable

22,900

16,962 Work in progress

1,734

1,579 Other receivables

523

234 Tax credits

5,338

5,224 Inventory

1,034

806 Prepaid expenses

8,193

6,392 Total current assets

76,792

74,440 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables

363

192 Tax credits

5,368

3,782 Property and equipment

1,802

2,064 Right-of-use assets

1,708

4,547 Contract acquisition costs

3,738

3,177 Deferred development costs

2,254

1,870 Other intangible assets

9,287

10,301 Goodwill

17,467

16,863 Deferred tax assets

8,137

8,608 Total non-current assets

50,124

51,404 Total assets $ 126,916 $ 125,844 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 21,669 $ 16,971 Deferred revenue

30,388

24,689 Current portion of long-term debt

-

1,200 Lease obligations

793

662 Total current liabilities

52,850

43,522 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

253

- Long-term debt

-

7,200 Deferred tax liabilities

1,255

1,258 Lease obligations

2,120

5,181 Total non-current liabilities

3,628

13,639 Total liabilities $ 56,478 $ 57,161 Equity







Share capital $ 44,338 $ 43,973 Contributed surplus

15,285

13,176 Retained earnings

10,832

12,968 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17)

(1,434) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

70,438

68,683 Total liabilities and equity $ 126,916 $ 125,844

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended April 30, Twelve Months Ended April 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue:















SaaS $ 11,133 $ 7,708 $ 37,476 $ 26,929 Maintenance and Support

7,992

8,008

32,714

32,698 Professional Services

14,614

12,896

55 353

52,040 License

529

558

3,116

2,806 Hardware

6,924

5,118

23,765

22,727 Total revenue

41,192

34,288

152,424

137,200 Cost of revenue

22,828

19,158

85,615

76,890 Gross profit

18,364

15,130

66,809

60,310 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

7,778

6,388

28,080

24,294 General and administration

2,599

2,652

11,218

10,865 Research and development, net of tax credits

6,597

4,779

23,943

19,775 Total operating expenses

16,974

13,819

63,241

54,934 Profit from operations

1,390

1,311

3,568

5,376 Other costs (income)

189

(164)

(145)

(48) Profit before income taxes

1,201

1,475

3,713

5,424 Income tax expense

755

(1,111)

1,624

946 Net profit $ 446 $ 2,586 $ 2,089 $ 4,478 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

(521)

(52)

(6)

(693) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

489

(375)

1,423

(967) Comprehensive income $ 414 $ 2,159 $ 3,506 $ 2,818 Basic earnings per common share

0.03

0.18

0.14

0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.30



See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended April 30, Twelve Months Ended April 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net profit

$ 446 $ 2,586 $ 2,089 $ 4,478 Adjustments for:

















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets



440

515

1,775

2,162 Amortization of deferred development costs



145

87

496

290 Amortization of other intangible assets



402

382

1,603

1,612 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange loss



189

409

(145)

525 Gain on lease remeasurement



-

(573)

-

(573) Unrealized foreign exchange and other



1,336

(103)

1,754

1,117 Non-refundable tax credits



(429)

(992)

(2,095)

(2,332) Stock-based compensation



455

340

2,177

1,684 Income taxes



124

(1,455)

554

402 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations



3,108

1,196

8,208

9,365 Accounts receivable



955

4,365

(5,915)

(270) Work in progress



208

(194)

(151)

(1,410) Other receivables



163

80

(58)

219 Tax credits



3,239

2,233

(114)

(397) Inventory



268

142

(226)

(186) Prepaid expenses



21

330

(1,452)

(1,502) Contract acquisition costs



(190)

(389)

(908)

(499) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,461

(757)

2,663

(3,076) Deferred revenue



1,258

1,352

5,713

2,700 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



7,383

7,162

(448)

(4,421) Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities



10,491

8,358

7,760

4,944 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Repayment of long-term debt



-

(300)

(8,400)

(1,216) Proceeds from short-term investments



-

-

5,000

- Payment of lease obligations



(119)

(225)

(689)

(859) Payment of dividends



(1,094)

(1,022)

(4,225)

(3,929) Refund of acquired tax liability



-

-

-

299 Interest paid



(17)

(178)

(406)

(622) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options



185

-

297

1,020 Net cash used in financing activities



(1,045)

(1,725)

(8,423)

(5,307) Cash flows from investing activities:

















Interest received



211

57

686

175 Payments related to prior business acquisitions



-

-

-

(500) Acquisitions of property and equipment



(340)

(19)

(850)

(733) Acquisitions of other intangible assets



-

(226)

(62)

(255) Deferred development costs



(283)

(162)

(880)

(1,072) Net cash used in investing activities



(412)

(350)

(1,106)

(2,385) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period



9,034

6,283

(1,769)

(2,748) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



12,201

16,721

23,004

25,752 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 21,235 $ 23,004 $ 21,235 $ 23,004

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the year-ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital

















Number

Amount

Contributed Surplus

Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total Balance, May 1, 2022 14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683 Net profit -

-

-

-

2,089

2,089 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(6)

-

(6) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

1,423

-

1,423 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

1,417

2,089

3,506 Stock-based Compensation -

-

2,177

-

-

2,177 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(4,225)

(4,225) Share options exercised 19,942

365

(68)

-

-

297 Total transactions with owners of the Company 19,942 $ 365 $ 2,109 $ - $ (4,225) $ (1,751) Balance, April 30, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338 $ 15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438























Balance, May 1, 2021 14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 11,745 $ 226 $ 12,419 $ 67,090 Net profit -

-

-

-

4,478

4,478 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(693)

-

(693) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(967)

-

(967) Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(1,660)

4,478

2,818 Stock-based Compensation -

-

1,684

-

-

1,684 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(3,929)

(3,929) Share options exercised 57,800

1,273

(253)

-

-

1,020 Total transactions with owners of the Company 57,800 $ 1,273 $ 1,431 $ - $ (3,929) $ (1,225) Balance, April 30, 2022 14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683

