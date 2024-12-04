Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

SaaS revenue up 34% as ARR passes $100 million

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended October 31, 2024. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Tecsys delivered strong second-quarter results, marked by major milestones in our SaaS business," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "We crossed some key thresholds as RPO surpassed $200 million and ARR exceeded $100 million, demonstrating the strength of our SaaS strategy and the trust our customers place in us. We are seeing the positive impact of our investments in innovation and customer success, positioning us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our fiscal 2025 financial performance reflects steady progress across key metrics, with year-to-date SaaS bookings up 20% over last year and our SaaS margins continuing to improve as we scale the business and continue to invest in platform optimization."

Second quarter highlights :

SaaS revenue increased by 34% to $16.1 million , up from $12.1 million in Q2 2024.

, up from in Q2 2024. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $3.7 million , flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 39% to $203.8 million at October 31, 2024 , up from $146.7 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 39% to at , up from at the same time last year. Total revenue increased to $42.4 million compared to $41.5 million in Q2 2024.

compared to in Q2 2024. Net profit was $0.8 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2025, compared to a net loss of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $2.9 million compared to $1.0 million reported in Q2 last year.

was compared to reported in Q2 last year. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 51,600 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $2.1 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 25,800 shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $0.7 million .

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2025

SaaS revenue increased by 33% to $31.4 million , up from $23.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

, up from in the same period of fiscal 2024. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased by 20% to $6.8 million , compared to $5.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) increased by 20% to , compared to in the same period of fiscal 2024. Total revenue increased to $84.7 million compared to $83.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

compared to in the same period of fiscal 2024. Net profit was $1.6 million ( $0.11 per basic share or $0.10 per fully diluted share) in the first half of fiscal 2025, compared to a net profit of $0.8 million ( $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share) for the same period in fiscal 2024.

( per basic share or per fully diluted share) in the first half of fiscal 2025, compared to a net profit of ( per basic and fully diluted share) for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $5.5 million compared to $4.2 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2024.

was compared to reported in the same period of fiscal 2024. In the first half of fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 111,200 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $4.3 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 25,800 shares acquired in the same period last year for $0.7 million .

Financial guidance:

Tecsys is maintaining FY25 guidance on SaaS revenue growth at 30-32% as well as FY25 and FY26 adjusted EBITDA margins at 8-9% and 10-11%, respectively. Based on the ongoing unpredictability of hardware revenue and a rapidly evolving business model that is impacting professional services, Tecsys is revising Fiscal 2025 total revenue guidance to roughly flat.

On December 4, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share to be paid on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2024.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2025 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2025 Financial Statements

Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: December 5, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785

The call can be replayed until December 12, 2024, by calling:

888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 91117#)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, Trailing 12 months ended October 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

























Net profit (loss) for the period $ 758 $ (340) $ 1,556 $ 831 $ 2,574 $ 2,165 Adjustments for:























Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

377

377

748

761

1,464

1,677 Amortization of deferred development costs

198

147

395

289

689

569 Amortization of other intangible assets

328

394

662

790

1,365

1,603 Interest expense

24

53

49

91

121

200 Interest income

(163)

(253)

(380)

(522)

(873)

(954) Income taxes

427

(81)

863

778

726

1,988 EBITDA $ 1,949 $ 297 $ 3,893 $ 3,018 $ 6,066 $ 7,248 Adjustments for:























Stock based compensation

993

724

1,640

1,176

2,765

2,169 Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

2,122

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 2,942 $ 1,021 $ 5,533 $ 4,194 $ 10,953 $ 9,417

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)



October 31, 2024

April 30, 2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,848 $ 18,856 Short-term investments

11,496

16,713 Accounts receivable

21,846

22,090 Work in progress

4,498

4,248 Other receivables

375

134 Tax credits

8,704

6,422 Inventory

2,116

1,359 Prepaid expenses and other

8,227

9,143 Total current assets

74,110

78,965 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

545

421 Tax credits

5,748

4,737 Property and equipment

1,255

1,372 Right-of-use assets

1,044

1,251 Contract acquisition costs

4,356

4,478 Deferred development costs

3,173

2,683 Other intangible assets

7,196

7,703 Goodwill

17,570

17,363 Deferred tax assets

9,073

9,073 Total non-current assets

49,960

49,081 Total assets $ 124,070 $ 128,046 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,933

20,030 Deferred revenue

36,925

36,211 Lease obligations

834

812 Total current liabilities

56,692

57,053 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

568

496 Deferred tax liabilities

649

826 Lease obligations

890

1,302 Total non-current liabilities

2,107

2,624 Total liabilities $ 58,799 $ 59,677 Equity







Share capital $ 52,628 $ 52,256 Contributed surplus

6,970

9,417 Retained earnings

7,309

8,121 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,636)

(1,425) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

65,271

68,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 124,070 $ 128,046

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















SaaS $ 16,130 $ 12,072 $ 31,444 $ 23,567 Maintenance and Support

7,703

8,899

16,418

17,197 Professional Services

14,145

12,869

27,532

27,777 License

444

252

1,305

708 Hardware

4,020

7,397

8,019

14,215 Total revenue

42,442

41,489

84,718

83,464 Cost of revenue

21,994

23,144

44,542

45,619 Gross profit

20,448

18,345

40,176

37,845 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

9,052

8,645

17,404

16,316 General and administration

3,199

2,971

6,177

5,930 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,205

7,133

14,536

14,245 Total operating expenses

19,456

18,749

38,117

36,491 Profit (loss) from operations

992

(404)

2,059

1,354 Other income (costs)

193

(17)

360

255 Profit (loss) before income taxes

1,185

(421)

2,419

1,609 Income tax expense (benefit)

427

(81)

863

778 Net profit (loss) $ 758 $ (340) $ 1,556 $ 831 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

(513)

(5,573)

(533)

(3,000) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

165

92

322

(334) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 410 $ (5,821) $ 1,345 $ (2,503) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ (0.02) $ 0.11 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ (0.02) $ 0.10 $ 0.06

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net profit (loss) $ 758 $ (340) $ 1,556 $ 831 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

377

377

748

761 Amortization of deferred development costs

198

147

395

289 Amortization of other intangible assets

328

394

662

790 Interest (income) expense and foreign exchange (gain) loss

(193)

17

(360)

(255) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

206

600

83

(598) Non-refundable tax credits

(505)

(774)

(934)

(1,214) Stock-based compensation

993

724

1,640

1,176 Income taxes

184

362

187

376 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

2,346

1,507

3,977

2,156 Accounts receivable

(2,132)

4,045

302

2,225 Work in progress

2,245

(1,390)

(241)

(2,219) Other receivables and assets

84

214

(436)

(48) Tax credits

(1,325)

(1,248)

(2,359)

(2,319) Inventory

(40)

(242)

(754)

(1,084) Prepaid expenses

60

(358)

963

(641) Contract acquisition costs

119

137

80

140 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,119

273

(2,000)

(3,293) Deferred revenue

3,652

1,246

691

2,622 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

3,782

2,677

(3,754)

(4,617) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

6,128

4,184

223

(2,461) Cash flows from financing activities:















Payment of lease obligations

(204)

(199)

(402)

(398) Payment of dividends

(2,368)

(2,208)

(2,368)

(2,208) Interest paid

(24)

(53)

(49)

(91) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

320

881

597

2,644 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(2,101)

(673)

(4,312)

(673) Net cash used in financing activities

(4,377)

(2,252)

(6,534)

(726) Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest received

3

33

27

69 Transfers from short-term investments

5,022

-

5,570

22 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(200)

(163)

(409)

(265) Deferred development costs

(433)

(253)

(885)

(500) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

4,392

(383)

4,303

(674) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

6,143

1,549

(2,008)

(3,861) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

10,705

15,825

18,856

21,235 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 16,848 $ 17,374 $ 16,848 $ 17,374

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital

Contributed

Surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

Total

Number

Amount



Balance, May 1, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256 $ 9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,556

1,556 Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(533)

-

(533) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

322

-

322 Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(211)

1,556

1,345 Shares repurchased and cancelled (111,200)

(394)

(3,918)

-

-

(4,312) Stock-based Compensation -

-

1,640

-

-

1,640 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(2,368)

(2,368) Share options exercised 23,899

766

(169)

-

-

597 Total transactions with owners of the Company (87,301) $ 372

(2,447) $ - $ (2,368) $ (4,443) Balance, October 31, 2024 14,752,849 $ 52,628 $ 6,970 $ (1,636) $ 7,309 $ 65,271























Balance, May 1, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338

15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit -

-

-

-

831

831 Other comprehensive income:



















- Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(3,000)

-

(3,000) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(334)

-

(334) Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(3,334)

831

(2,503) Shares repurchased and cancelled (25,800)

(84)

(589)

-

-

(673) Stock-based Compensation -

-

1,176

-

-

1,176 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(2,208)

(2,208) Share options exercised 161,249

3,388

(744)

-

-

2,644 Total transactions with owners of the Company 135,449 $ 3,304

(157) $ - $ (2,208) $ 939 Balance, October 31, 2023 14,718,286 $ 47,642

15,128 $ (3,351) $ 9,455 $ 68,874

