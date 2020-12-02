Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

33% growth in recurring revenue drives seventh consecutive quarter of record revenue

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter Highlights:

SaaS Revenue in Q2 2021 increased 142% to $5.1 million , up from $2.1 million in Q2 2020.

, up from in Q2 2020. Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $13.4 million in Q2 2021, up from $10.1 million in Q2 2020. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.

in Q2 2021, up from in Q2 2020. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at October 31, 2020 was up 26% to $50.9 million compared to $40.5 million at October 31, 2019 and up 3.9% sequentially from July 31, 2020 on a constant currency basis.

) at was up 26% to compared to at and up 3.9% sequentially from on a constant currency basis. During Q2 2021, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $2.7 million , a 15% increase over $2.4 million reported in Q2 2020.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , a 15% increase over reported in Q2 2020. Professional services revenue was up 16% to $11.8 million in Q2 2021 compared to $10.2 million in Q2 2020. Professional services bookings i were up 19% to $11.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the same period last year.

in Q2 2021 compared to in Q2 2020. Professional services bookings were up 19% to in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to in the same period last year. Total revenue was a record $30.7 million , 18% higher than $26.0 million reported for Q2 2020.

, 18% higher than reported for Q2 2020. Gross margin was 52% compared to 50% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $16.0 million , up 23% from $13.1 million in Q2 2020.

, up 23% from in Q2 2020. Operating expenses increased to $12.6 million , higher by $1.8 million or 16% compared to $10.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 16% compared to in Q2 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in Q2 2021 was $3.5 million , compared to $2.2 million in Q2 2020.

, compared to in Q2 2020. Profit was $2.1 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2021 compared to a profit of $1.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2021 compared to a profit of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDAi was a record $4.8 million in Q2 2021, up 31% compared to $3.7 million reported in Q2 2020.

"Our performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represents a continuation of positive business momentum that we have been experiencing," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our seventh straight quarter reporting record revenue. The pandemic has had minimal negative effect on our business and solid growth in our pipeline bodes well for our financial performance for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and beyond. Our trailing twelve month SaaS bookings are up 159% compared to prior trailing twelve to a large extent driven by an explosion of business coming from our customer base. Finally, volume on our distributed order management platform was up 140% for the black Friday period compared to last year."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "SaaS revenue continues to be our fastest growing revenue stream and in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represented 38% of total cloud, maintenance and subscription revenues, up from 21% in the prior year period. We continue to see strong demand and the transition to SaaS continues with 81% of our product bookings coming from SaaS in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to 75% for the same period last year. While we continue to see some demand for perpetual licenses, the longer term trend toward SaaS appears solid."

Results from operations



















Trailing 12

Trailing 12

3 months ended

3 months ended

6 months ended

6 months ended



months ended

months ended

October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019

October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019



October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019



























Total Revenue $ 30 694 $ 26 008 $ 58 785 $ 50 258

$ 113 382 $ 92 241 Cloud, Maintenance and

Subscription Revenue

13 432

10 063

25 685

19 845



46 898

37 300 Gross Profit

16 010

13 055

29 500

24 588



55 230

44 935 Gross Margin %

52%

50%

50%

49%



49%

49% Operating Expenses

12 558

10 839

24 080

21 869



47 821

44 740 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

41%

42%

41%

44%



42%

49% Profit from Operations

3 452

2 216

5 420

2 719



7 409

195 Adjusted EBITDA

4 830

3 677

8 339

5 672



12 938

6 258 EPS basic and diluted

0.14

0.11

0.23

0.09



0.32

(0.02)



























License Bookings

1 904

1 413

2 365

1 806



5 277

4 639 SAAS ARR Bookings

2 692

2 350

5 062

2 730



11 090

4 275



























Annual Recurring Revenue

50 873

40 499

50 873

40 499



50 873

40 499 Professional Services Backlog

38 746

22 142

38 746

22 142



38 746

22 142

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2021

Highlights:

SaaS revenue in the first half of fiscal 2021 increased 133% to $9.0 million , up from $3.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.

, up from in the first half of fiscal 2020. Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $25.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, up from $19.8 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.

in the first half of fiscal 2021, up from in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS. SaaS subscription bookings i increased 85% to $5.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $2.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.

increased 85% to in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to in the first half of fiscal 2020. Professional services revenue was up 15% to $23.0 million the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $19.9 million in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 50% to $25.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $17.1 million in the same period last year.

the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 50% to in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to in the same period last year. Revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $58.8 million , up 17% from $50.3 million reported in the previous fiscal year period.

, up 17% from reported in the previous fiscal year period. Total gross profit increased to $29.5 million , up $4.9 million or 20% in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $24.6 million in the same prior year period.

, up or 20% in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to in the same prior year period. Total gross profit margin increased slightly to 50% compared to 49% reported for the first half of fiscal 2020.

Net profit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $3.3 million , or $0.23 per share, compared to a profit $1.1 million or $0.09 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020.

, or per share, compared to a profit or per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDAii for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $8.3 million , up 47% compared to $5.7 million reported for the same period in fiscal 2020.

On December 2nd, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: December 3, 2020

Time: 8:30am EST

Phone number: (800) 931 6427 or (416) 981 0157

The call can be replayed until December 10, 2020 by calling:

(800) 558 5253 or (416) 626 4100 (access code: 21972640)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2020. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.













i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2021 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2021 Financial Staements.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measure used in this MD&A and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation.

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:













Three months

ended October

31, 2020 Three months

ended October

31, 2019 Six months

ended October

31, 2020 Six months

ended October

31, 2019 Profit for the period $ 2,086 $ 1,404 $ 3,321 $ 1,137 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and

right-of-use assets 526 480 1,059 957 Amortization of deferred development costs 58 151 161 313 Amortization of other intangible assets 426 325 834 738 Interest expense 195 290 471 571 Interest income (63) (18) (113) (46) Income taxes 1,235 529 1,970 878 EBITDA $ 4,463 $ 3,161 $ 7,703 $ 4,548 Adjustments for:







Stock based compensation 367 345 636 533 Restructuring costs - - - 420 Fair value adjustment on contingent

consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S - 171 - 171 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,830 $ 3,677 $ 8,339 $ 5,672

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







October 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,463 $ 27,528 Short-term investments 20,058 10,000 Accounts receivable 23,466 18,434 Work in progress 1,383 837 Other receivables 2,510 1,633 Tax credits 6,260 4,162 Inventory 658 634 Prepaid expenses 4,385 3,778 Total current assets 69,183 67,006 Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables 322 350 Tax credits 4,854 4,624 Property and equipment 2,777 2,823 Right-of-use assets 7,757 8,234 Contract acquisition costs 2,673 2,324 Deferred development costs 1,103 1,103 Other intangible assets 13,308 13,401 Goodwill 17,738 17,540 Deferred tax assets 7,024 7,028 Total non-current assets 57,556 57,427





Total assets $ 126,739 $ 124,433 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 18,345 $ 19,933 Deferred revenue 19,762 16,163 Current portion of long-term debt 1,231 1,231 Other current liabilities 2,646 4,670 Lease obligations 905 922 Total current liabilities 42,889 42,919 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 9,000 9,600 Deferred tax liabilities 1,686 1,638 Lease obligations 8,720 9,157 Total non-current liabilities 19,406 20,395 Total liabilities 62,295 63,314





Equity



Share capital 40,960 40,901 Contributed surplus 11,577 10,964 Retained earnings 10,429 8,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,478 416 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 64,444 61,119





Total liabilities and equity $ 126,739 $ 124,433

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)















Three months

ended

October 31,

2020 Three months

ended

October 31,

2019 Six months

ended

October 31,

2020 Six months

ended

October 31,

2019

Revenue:









Proprietary products $ 1,918 $ 1,726 $ 2,562 $ 2,170 Third-party products 3,515 3,592 7,497 7,244 Cloud, maintenance and subscription 13,432 10,063 25,685 19,845 Professional services 11,788 10,169 22,980 19,911 Reimbursable expenses 41 458 61 1,088 Total revenue 30,694 26,008 58,785 50,258

Cost of revenue







Products 2,845 2,795 6,087 5,757 Services 11,798 9,700 23,137 18,825 Reimbursable expenses 41 458 61 1,088 Total cost of revenue 14,684 12,953 29,285 25,670 Gross profit 16,010 13,055 29,500 24,588 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 5,265 4,807 10,262 9,315 General and administration 2,895 2,437 5,321 4,821 Research and development, net of tax credits 4,398 3,595 8,497 7,313 Restructuring costs - - - 420 Total operating expenses 12,558 10,839 24,080 21,869









Profit from operations 3,452 2,216 5,420 2,719 Net finance costs

131 283 129 704 Profit before income taxes 3,321 1,933 5,291 2,015 Income tax expense

1,235 529 1,970 878 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company $ 2,086 $ 1,404 $ 3,321 $ 1,137 Other comprehensive income:









Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated

revenue hedges

(455) (18) 654 118 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(145) 53 408 (304) Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 1,486 $ 1,439 $ 4,383 $ 951 Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.09











Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months

ended

October 31,

2020 Three months

ended

October 31,

2019 Six months

ended

October 31,

2020 Six months

ended

October 31,

2019









Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit for the period $ 2,086 $ 1,404 $ 3,321 $ 1,137 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 526 480 1,059 957 Amortization of deferred development costs 58 151 161 313 Amortization of other intangible assets 426 325 834 738 Net finance costs 131 283 129 704 Unrealized foreign exchange and other (233) (333) (472) (585) Non-refundable tax credits (361) (510) (670) (746) Stock-based compensation 367 345 636 533 Income taxes 1,120 207 1,844 556 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations







4,120 2,352 6,842 3,607 Accounts receivable (6,038) (3,066) (4,963) (1,310) Work in progress (234) 191 (541) 330 Other receivables 138 253 (78) (461) Tax credits (903) (347) (1,658) (1,038) Inventory (61) (177) (20) (163) Prepaid expenses 183 (313) (606) (497) Contract acquisition costs (154) (108) (349) (357) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 902 1,815 (2,908) 433 Deferred revenue 1,609 847 3,578 384 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations (4,558) (905) (7,545) (2,679)









Net cash (used in) from operating activities (438) 1,447 (703) 928 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt (300) (236) (600) (472) Payment of lease obligations (234) (243) (487) (485) Payment of dividends (1,730) (1,439) (1,730) (1,439) Payment of acquired tax liability (2,191) - (2,191) - Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 36 - 36 - Interest paid (151) (248) (319) (489) Net cash used in financing activities (4,570) (2,166) (5,291) (2,885) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:







Purchase of short-term investments - - (10,000) - Interest received 63 17 113 46 Acquisitions of property and equipment (454) (232) (503) (359) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (16) (72) (521) (135) Deferred development costs (54) (189) (160) (355) Net cash used in investing activities (461) (476) (11,071) (803) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (5,469) (1,195) (17,065) (2,760) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 15,932 13,348 27,528 14,913 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 10,463 $ 12,153 $ 10,463 $ 12,153











Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)





Share capital











Number Amount Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other com-

prehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total

















Balance, April 30, 2020

14,416,543 40,901 10,964 416 8,838 61,119 Profit for the period

- - - - 3,321 3,321















Other comprehensive

income for the

period:

Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated

revenue hedges

- - - 654 - 654 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations

- - - 408 - 408 Total comprehensive

income for the period

- - - 1,062 3,321 4,383 Stock-based

Compensation

- - 636 - - 636 Dividends to equity owners



- - - - (1,730) (1,730) Share options exercised

2,500 59 (23) - - 36 Total transactions with

owners of the Company

2,500 59 613 - (1,730) (1,058)















Balance, October 31, 2020

14,419,043 $ 40,960 $ 11,577 $ 1,478 $ 10,429 $ 64,444















Balance, April 30, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 9,501 $ 38,381 Profit for the period

- - -

1,137 1,137 Other comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period:













Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated













revenue hedges

- - - 118 - 118 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations

- - - (304) - (304) Totalcomprehensive

income (loss) for the

period

- - - (186) 1,137 951 Stock-based

Compensation

- - 533 - - 533 Dividends to equity

owners

- - - - (1,439) (1,439) Total transactions with

owners of the Company

- - 533 - (1,439) (906)















Balance, October 31, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 10,476 $ (393) $ 9,199 $ 38,426

