Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021

Tecsys Inc.

Jun 29, 2021, 17:10 ET

Ninth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 113% for the full year

MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2021, ended April 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 107% to $5.5 million in Q4 2021, up from $2.7 million in Q4 2020.
  • Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $13.8 million in Q4 2021, up from $10.6 million in Q4 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at April 30, 2021 was up 9% to $52.5 million compared to $48.1 million at April 30, 2020 and up 6% sequentially from January 31, 2021 on a constant currency basis.
  • During Q4 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $3.5 million, down 14% compared to a record $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 but up 252% sequentially from $1.0 million in Q3 2021.
  • Professional services revenue was up 12% to $12.1 million in Q4 2021 compared to $10.8 million in Q4 2020.
  • Total revenue was a record $32.4 million, 17% higher than $27.7 million reported for Q4 2020.
  • Gross margin was 49% compared to 46% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $15.7 million, up 22% from $12.9 million in Q4 2020.
  • Operating expenses increased to $13.1 million, higher by $0.8 million or 6% compared to $12.3 million in Q4 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
  • Profit from operations in Q4 2021 was $2.6 million, up 343% from $0.6 million in Q4 2020.
  • Net profit was $2.0 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2021 compared to a net profit of $0.4 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $3.9 million in Q4 2021, up 101% compared to $2.0 million reported in Q4 2020.

"We are pleased by our record results as we wrap up an extraordinary year. Our performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, as well as full year, is a testament to the need for truly adaptable and agile solutions. It was humbling to watch our clients adapt their businesses with the help of our solutions in the midst of a pandemic," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "As we report our ninth straight quarter of record revenue, as well as several notable wins over the last year, we are ready to hit the ground running into FY22 with a very strong pipeline. Our strategy to transition to a SaaS model is proving to be a home run for Tecsys."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our revenue mix continues to arc towards SaaS across both new accounts and existing account expansions and migrations. This accelerating transition is improving the quality and consistency of our revenue streams and increasing the lifetime value of our customer base."

Results from operations





Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

3 months ended

3 months ended

 ended

 ended

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020










Total Revenue

$

32,374

$

27,750

$

123,101

$

104,855

Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue

13,836

10,638

52,879

41,058

Gross Profit

15,723

12,896

60,630

50,318

Gross Margin %

49%

46%

49%

48%

Operating Expenses

13,092

12,302

49,949

45,610

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

40%

44%

41%

43%

Profit from Operations

2,631

594

10,681

4,708

Adjusted EBITDA

3,917

1,951

16,220

10,271

EPS basic 

0.14

0.03

0.50

0.18

EPS diluted

0.14

0.03

0.49

0.18










License Bookings

752

1,388

4,288

4,718

SAAS ARR Bookings

3,493

4,075

9,548

8,758










Annual Recurring Revenue

52,485

48,140

52,485

48,140

Professional Services Backlog

33,639

34,965

33,639

34,965

Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue fiscal 2021 increased 113% to $19.2 million, up from $9.0 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $52.9 million in fiscal 2021, up from $41.1 million in fiscal 2020, driven primarily by SaaS revenue.
  • SaaS subscription bookingsi increased 9% to $9.5 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $8.8 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Professional services revenue was up 17% to $47.4 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $40.6 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Revenue for fiscal 2021 was $123.1 million, up 17% from $104.9 million reported in fiscal 2020.
  • Total gross profit increased to $60.6 million, up $10.3 million or 20% in fiscal 2021 compared to $50.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Total gross profit margin was 49% in fiscal 2021 compared to 48% for fiscal 2020.
  • Net profit for fiscal 2021 was $7.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to a profit $2.3 million or $0.18 per share, for fiscal 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii for fiscal 2021 was $16.2 million, up 58% compared to $10.3 million for fiscal 2020.

On June 29, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on August 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: June 30, 2021
Time: 8:30am EST
Phone number: (877) 210-0456 or (416) 981-9006
The call can be replayed until July 7, 2021 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21995521)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before acquisition related costs, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration, stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:

2021

2020

2019

Net profit (loss)                                                            

$

7,188

$

2,346

$

(741)

Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-

2,180

2,004

879

use assets



Amortization of deferred development costs

269

536

949

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,663

1,530

995

Interest expense

787

1,080

196

Interest income

(174)

(74)

(197)

Income taxes

3,169

1,234

(1,018)

EBITDA

$

15,082

$

8,656

$

1,063

Adjustments for:
    Acquisition related costs

-

-

1,347

Stock based compensation

1,138

1,024

366

Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration



earnout – Tecsys A/S

-

171

-

Restructuring costs

-

420

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

16,220

$

10,271

$

2,776

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2021 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2021 Financial Statements.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at April 30, 2021 and April 30, 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020

Assets


Current assets


   Cash and cash equivalents

$               25,752

$             27,528

   Short-term investments

20,100

10,000

   Accounts receivable

16,840

18,434

   Work in progress

182

837

   Other receivables

2,034

1,633

   Tax credits

5,359

4,162

   Inventory

628

634

   Prepaid expenses

4,897

3,778

Total current assets

75,792

67,006

Non-current assets


303

350

   Other long-term receivables

   Tax credits

3,904

4,624

   Property and equipment

2,682

2,823

   Right-of-use assets

7,245

8,234

   Contract acquisition costs

2,678

2,324

   Deferred development costs

1,088

1,103

   Other intangible assets

12,194

13,401

   Goodwill

17,417

17,540

   Deferred tax assets

6,006

7,028

Total non-current assets

53,517

57,427




Total assets

$           129,309

$          124,433

Liabilities


Current liabilities


   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$             19,417

$             19,933

   Deferred revenue

22,044

16,163

   Current portion of long-term debt

1,216

1,231

   Other current liabilities

500

4,670

   Lease obligations

848

922

Total current liabilities

44,025

42,919

Non-current liabilities


   Long-term debt

8,400

9,600

   Deferred tax liabilities

1,499

1,638

   Lease obligations

8,295

9,157

Total non-current liabilities

18,194

20,395

Total liabilities

62,219

63,314

Contingencies and other commitments


Equity


   Share capital

42,700

40,901

   Contributed surplus

11,745

10,964

   Retained earnings

12,419

8,838

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

226

416

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

67,090

61,119




Total liabilities and equity

$          129,309

$         124,433

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)


Three months
ended
April 30, 2021

Three months
ended
April 30, 2020

Twelve months
ended
April 30, 2021

Twelve months
ended
April 30, 2020


Revenue:




Proprietary products

$          1,331

$             1,694

$              5,229

$              5,384

Third-party products

5,032

4,244

17,463

15,885

Cloud, maintenance and subscription  

13,836

10,638

52,879

41,058

Professional services

12,124

10,823

47,375

40,616

Reimbursable expenses

51

351

155

1,912

Total revenue

32,374

27,750

123,101

104,855


Cost of revenue  



Products

4,059

3,493

14,355

12,780

Services      

12,541

11,010

47,961

39,845

Reimbursable expenses

51

351

155

1,912

Total cost of revenue

16,651

14,854

62,471

54,537

Gross profit

15,723

12,896

60,630

50,318

Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing

5,649

5,368

20,985

20,134

General and administration

2,427

2,637

10,396

9,821

Research and development, net of tax credits 

5,016

4,297

18,568

15,235

Restructuring costs         

-

-

-

420

Total operating expenses

13,092

12,302

49,949

45,610





Profit from operations

2,631

594

10,681

4,708

Net finance costs

95

145

324

1,128

Profit before income taxes

2,536

449

10,357

3,580

Income tax expense

516

74

3,169

1,234

Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company

$            2,020

$             375

$           7,188

$           2,346

Other comprehensive income:
    Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated
    revenue hedges

 

(300)

 

627

(77)

696

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(632)

198

(113)

(73)

Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company

$            1,088

$           1,200

$            6,998

$            2,969

Basic earnings per common share

$              0.14

$             0.03

$             0.50

$              0.18

Diluted earnings per common share

$              0.14

$             0.03

$             0.49

$              0.18





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months
ended
April 30, 2021

Three months
ended
April 30, 2020

Twelve months
ended
April 30, 2021

Twelve months
ended
April 30, 2020





Cash flows from operating activities:



Net profit

$           2,020

$             375

$        7,188

$         2,346

Adjustments for:



    Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

567

542

2,180

2,005

    Amortization of deferred development costs 

60

119

269

536

    Amortization of other intangible assets 

404

398

1,663

1,530

    Net finance costs  

95

145

324

1,128

    Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(184)

352

(1,130)

(245)

Non-refundable tax credits

(392)

(355)

(1,395)

(1,398)

    Stock-based compensation    

210

214

1,138

1,024

Income taxes

215

(406)

2,545

399


Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
working capital items related to operations



2,995

1,384

12,782

7,325


Accounts receivable

(1,516)

(1,910)

1,552

(3,434)

Work in progress

364

(161)

652

(27)

Other receivables

376

(11)

289

(315)

Tax credits

1,841

1,797

(724)

103

Inventory

320

175

5

38

Prepaid expenses

(243)

207

(1,120)

(1,089)

Contract acquisition costs

(90)

(1,624)

(354)

(1,788)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

645

5,169

137

7,285

Deferred revenue

3,426

1,120

5,894

1,908

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

5,123

4,762

6,331

2,681





Net cash from operating activities

8,118

6,146

19,113

10,006

Cash flows from financing activities:
     Repayment of long-term debt  

 

(312)

 

(308)

 

(1,215)

 

(1,018)

     Payment of lease obligations

(233)

(262)

(929)

(993)

     Issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs of $1,281

-

21,719

-

21,719

     Payment of dividends

(940)

(785)

(3,607)

(3,009)

     Deferred payment related to business acquisition 

-

-

(2,191)

-

     Common shares issued on exercise of stock options

630

12

1,442

12

     Interest paid   

(150)

(139)

(638)

(854)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(1,005)

20,237

(7,138)

15,857

Cash flows from investing activities:
     Purchase of short-term investments 

 

 

-

 

 

(10,000)

 

(10,000)

(10,000)

     Interest received

18

11

174

74

     Acquisitions of property and equipment

(185)

(231)

(962)

(934)

     Acquisitions of other intangible assets  

(9)

(42)

(569)

(196)

     Deferred development costs 

(51)

(70)

(254)

(575)

     Payments related to prior business acquisitions

(672)

(471)

(2,140)

(1,617)

Net cash used in investing activities

(899)

(10,803)

(13,751)

(13,248)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

6,214

15,580

(1,776)

12,615

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

19,538

11,948

27,528

14,913

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$            25,752

$            27,528

$            25,752

$            27,528





  

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital




Number

Amount

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained 
earnings

Total

Balance, May  1, 2020

 

14,416,543

 

$              40,901

 

$        10,964

 

$              416

 

$              8,838

 

$              61,119

     Net profit

-

-

-

-

7,188

7,188














Other comprehensive
   income:

   Effective portion
   of changes in fair
   value on designated





   revenue hedges

-

-

-

(77)

-

(77)

   Exchange difference
   on translation of
   foreign operations

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(113)

 

-

 

(113)

Total comprehensive 
income

-

-

-

(190)

7,188

6,998

Stock-based
compensation 

-

-

1,138

-

-

1,138

Dividends to equity
owners  

-

-

-

-

(3,607)

(3,607)

Share options exercised

88,552

1,799

(357)

-

-

1,442







Total transactions with
owners of the Company

 

88,552

1,799

781

-

(3,607)

(1,027)







Balance, April 30, 2021

 

14,505,095

$           42,700

$          11,745

$               226

$            12,419

$           67,090







Balance, May 1, 2019

 

13,082,376

$           19,144

$            9,943

$             (207)

$             9,501

$           38,381

Net profit

-

-

-

-

2,346

2,346

Other comprehensive
   income:



   Effective portion
   of changes in fair
   value on designated





   revenue hedges 

-

-

-

696

-

696

   Exchange difference
   on translation of
   foreign operations

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

(73)

 

-

 

(73)

Total comprehensive 
income  

-

-

 

-

 

623

 

2,346

 

2,969

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,009)

(3,009)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,024

-

-

1,024

Share options exercised

834

15

(3)

-

-

12

Common shares issued
under bought deal
financing, net of share 
issue costs of $1,707 and 
deferred taxes of $449

1,333,333

21,742

-

-

-

21,742

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

1,334,167

21,757

1,021

-

(3,009)

19,769






Balance, April 30, 2020

14,416,543

$           40,901

$        10,964

$             416

$           8,838

$           61,119







SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Solutions and General info: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; Public Relations: [email protected]; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649, https://www.tecsys.com/

