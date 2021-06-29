Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021

Ninth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 113% for the full year

MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2021, ended April 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 107% to $5.5 million in Q4 2021, up from $2.7 million in Q4 2020.

in Q4 2021, up from in Q4 2020. Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $13.8 million in Q4 2021, up from $10.6 million in Q4 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS.

in Q4 2021, up from in Q4 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at April 30, 2021 was up 9% to $52.5 million compared to $48.1 million at April 30, 2020 and up 6% sequentially from January 31, 2021 on a constant currency basis.

) at was up 9% to compared to at and up 6% sequentially from on a constant currency basis. During Q4 2021, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $3.5 million , down 14% compared to a record $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 but up 252% sequentially from $1.0 million in Q3 2021.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , down 14% compared to a record in the fourth quarter of 2020 but up 252% sequentially from in Q3 2021. Professional services revenue was up 12% to $12.1 million in Q4 2021 compared to $10.8 million in Q4 2020.

in Q4 2021 compared to in Q4 2020. Total revenue was a record $32.4 million , 17% higher than $27.7 million reported for Q4 2020.

, 17% higher than reported for Q4 2020. Gross margin was 49% compared to 46% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $15.7 million , up 22% from $12.9 million in Q4 2020.

, up 22% from in Q4 2020. Operating expenses increased to $13.1 million , higher by $0.8 million or 6% compared to $12.3 million in Q4 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 6% compared to in Q4 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in Q4 2021 was $2.6 million , up 343% from $0.6 million in Q4 2020.

, up 343% from in Q4 2020. Net profit was $2.0 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2021 compared to a net profit of $0.4 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q4 2021 compared to a net profit of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDAii was $3.9 million in Q4 2021, up 101% compared to $2.0 million reported in Q4 2020.

"We are pleased by our record results as we wrap up an extraordinary year. Our performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, as well as full year, is a testament to the need for truly adaptable and agile solutions. It was humbling to watch our clients adapt their businesses with the help of our solutions in the midst of a pandemic," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "As we report our ninth straight quarter of record revenue, as well as several notable wins over the last year, we are ready to hit the ground running into FY22 with a very strong pipeline. Our strategy to transition to a SaaS model is proving to be a home run for Tecsys."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our revenue mix continues to arc towards SaaS across both new accounts and existing account expansions and migrations. This accelerating transition is improving the quality and consistency of our revenue streams and increasing the lifetime value of our customer base."

Results from operations











Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

3 months ended

3 months ended



ended

ended

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020



April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020



















Total Revenue $ 32,374 $ 27,750

$ 123,101 $ 104,855 Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue 13,836

10,638



52,879

41,058 Gross Profit

15,723

12,896



60,630

50,318 Gross Margin %

49%

46%



49%

48% Operating Expenses

13,092

12,302



49,949

45,610 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

40%

44%



41%

43% Profit from Operations

2,631

594



10,681

4,708 Adjusted EBITDA

3,917

1,951



16,220

10,271 EPS basic

0.14

0.03



0.50

0.18 EPS diluted

0.14

0.03



0.49

0.18



















License Bookings

752

1,388



4,288

4,718 SAAS ARR Bookings

3,493

4,075



9,548

8,758



















Annual Recurring Revenue

52,485

48,140



52,485

48,140 Professional Services Backlog

33,639

34,965



33,639

34,965

Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

SaaS revenue fiscal 2021 increased 113% to $19.2 million , up from $9.0 million in fiscal 2020.

, up from in fiscal 2020. Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $52.9 million in fiscal 2021, up from $41.1 million in fiscal 2020, driven primarily by SaaS revenue.

in fiscal 2021, up from in fiscal 2020, driven primarily by SaaS revenue. SaaS subscription bookings i increased 9% to $9.5 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $8.8 million in fiscal 2020.

increased 9% to in fiscal 2021 compared to in fiscal 2020. Professional services revenue was up 17% to $47.4 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $40.6 million in fiscal 2020.

in fiscal 2021 compared to in fiscal 2020. Revenue for fiscal 2021 was $123.1 million , up 17% from $104.9 million reported in fiscal 2020.

, up 17% from reported in fiscal 2020. Total gross profit increased to $60.6 million , up $10.3 million or 20% in fiscal 2021 compared to $50.3 million in the same period last year.

, up or 20% in fiscal 2021 compared to in the same period last year. Total gross profit margin was 49% in fiscal 2021 compared to 48% for fiscal 2020.

Net profit for fiscal 2021 was $7.2 million , or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to a profit $2.3 million or $0.18 per share, for fiscal 2020.

, or per diluted share, compared to a profit or per share, for fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDAii for fiscal 2021 was $16.2 million , up 58% compared to $10.3 million for fiscal 2020.

On June 29, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on August 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: June 30, 2021

Time: 8:30am EST

Phone number: (877) 210-0456 or (416) 981-9006

The call can be replayed until July 7, 2021 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21995521)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before acquisition related costs, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration, stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:



2021 2020 2019 Net profit (loss) $ 7,188 $ 2,346 $ (741) Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-

2,180 2,004 879 use assets







Amortization of deferred development costs

269 536 949 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,663 1,530 995 Interest expense

787 1,080 196 Interest income

(174) (74) (197) Income taxes

3,169 1,234 (1,018) EBITDA $ 15,082 $ 8,656 $ 1,063 Adjustments for:

Acquisition related costs

- - 1,347 Stock based compensation

1,138 1,024 366 Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration







earnout – Tecsys A/S

- 171 - Restructuring costs

- 420 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,220 $ 10,271 $ 2,776

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2021 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2021 Financial Statements.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at April 30, 2021 and April 30, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,752 $ 27,528

Short-term investments 20,100 10,000

Accounts receivable 16,840 18,434

Work in progress 182 837

Other receivables 2,034 1,633

Tax credits 5,359 4,162

Inventory 628 634

Prepaid expenses 4,897 3,778

Total current assets 75,792 67,006

Non-current assets





303 350

Other long-term receivables

Tax credits 3,904 4,624

Property and equipment 2,682 2,823

Right-of-use assets 7,245 8,234

Contract acquisition costs 2,678 2,324

Deferred development costs 1,088 1,103

Other intangible assets 12,194 13,401

Goodwill 17,417 17,540

Deferred tax assets 6,006 7,028

Total non-current assets 53,517 57,427









Total assets $ 129,309 $ 124,433

Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,417 $ 19,933

Deferred revenue 22,044 16,163

Current portion of long-term debt 1,216 1,231

Other current liabilities 500 4,670

Lease obligations 848 922

Total current liabilities 44,025 42,919

Non-current liabilities





Long-term debt 8,400 9,600

Deferred tax liabilities 1,499 1,638

Lease obligations 8,295 9,157

Total non-current liabilities 18,194 20,395

Total liabilities 62,219 63,314

Contingencies and other commitments





Equity





Share capital 42,700 40,901

Contributed surplus 11,745 10,964

Retained earnings 12,419 8,838

Accumulated other comprehensive income 226 416

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 67,090 61,119









Total liabilities and equity $ 129,309 $ 124,433



Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three months

ended

April 30, 2021 Three months

ended

April 30, 2020 Twelve months

ended

April 30, 2021 Twelve months

ended

April 30, 2020

Revenue:









Proprietary products $ 1,331 $ 1,694 $ 5,229 $ 5,384 Third-party products 5,032 4,244 17,463 15,885 Cloud, maintenance and subscription 13,836 10,638 52,879 41,058 Professional services 12,124 10,823 47,375 40,616 Reimbursable expenses 51 351 155 1,912 Total revenue 32,374 27,750 123,101 104,855

Cost of revenue







Products 4,059 3,493 14,355 12,780 Services 12,541 11,010 47,961 39,845 Reimbursable expenses 51 351 155 1,912 Total cost of revenue 16,651 14,854 62,471 54,537 Gross profit 15,723 12,896 60,630 50,318 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 5,649 5,368 20,985 20,134 General and administration 2,427 2,637 10,396 9,821 Research and development, net of tax credits 5,016 4,297 18,568 15,235 Restructuring costs - - - 420 Total operating expenses 13,092 12,302 49,949 45,610









Profit from operations 2,631 594 10,681 4,708 Net finance costs

95 145 324 1,128 Profit before income taxes 2,536 449 10,357 3,580 Income tax expense

516 74 3,169 1,234 Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company $ 2,020 $ 375 $ 7,188 $ 2,346 Other comprehensive income:

Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated

revenue hedges

(300) 627 (77) 696 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(632) 198 (113) (73) Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 1,088 $ 1,200 $ 6,998 $ 2,969 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.50 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 0.18











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months

ended

April 30, 2021 Three months

ended

April 30, 2020 Twelve months

ended

April 30, 2021 Twelve months

ended

April 30, 2020









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net profit $ 2,020 $ 375 $ 7,188 $ 2,346 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 567 542 2,180 2,005 Amortization of deferred development costs 60 119 269 536 Amortization of other intangible assets 404 398 1,663 1,530 Net finance costs 95 145 324 1,128 Unrealized foreign exchange and other (184) 352 (1,130) (245) Non-refundable tax credits (392) (355) (1,395) (1,398) Stock-based compensation 210 214 1,138 1,024 Income taxes 215 (406) 2,545 399

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations







2,995 1,384 12,782 7,325

Accounts receivable (1,516) (1,910) 1,552 (3,434) Work in progress 364 (161) 652 (27) Other receivables 376 (11) 289 (315) Tax credits 1,841 1,797 (724) 103 Inventory 320 175 5 38 Prepaid expenses (243) 207 (1,120) (1,089) Contract acquisition costs (90) (1,624) (354) (1,788) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 645 5,169 137 7,285 Deferred revenue 3,426 1,120 5,894 1,908 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 5,123 4,762 6,331 2,681









Net cash from operating activities 8,118 6,146 19,113 10,006 Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of long-term debt (312) (308) (1,215) (1,018) Payment of lease obligations (233) (262) (929) (993) Issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs of $1,281 - 21,719 - 21,719 Payment of dividends (940) (785) (3,607) (3,009) Deferred payment related to business acquisition - - (2,191) - Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 630 12 1,442 12 Interest paid (150) (139) (638) (854) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (1,005) 20,237 (7,138) 15,857 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of short-term investments - (10,000) (10,000) (10,000) Interest received 18 11 174 74 Acquisitions of property and equipment (185) (231) (962) (934) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (9) (42) (569) (196) Deferred development costs (51) (70) (254) (575) Payments related to prior business acquisitions (672) (471) (2,140) (1,617) Net cash used in investing activities (899) (10,803) (13,751) (13,248) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 6,214 15,580 (1,776) 12,615 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 19,538 11,948 27,528 14,913 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 25,752 $ 27,528 $ 25,752 $ 27,528











Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital









Number Amount Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total Balance, May 1, 2020 14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119 Net profit - - - - 7,188 7,188



























Other comprehensive

income: Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated











revenue hedges - - - (77) - (77) Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - (113) - (113) Total comprehensive

income - - - (190) 7,188 6,998 Stock-based

compensation - - 1,138 - - 1,138 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (3,607) (3,607) Share options exercised 88,552 1,799 (357) - - 1,442













Total transactions with

owners of the Company 88,552 1,799 781 - (3,607) (1,027)













Balance, April 30, 2021 14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 11,745 $ 226 $ 12,419 $ 67,090













Balance, May 1, 2019 13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 9,501 $ 38,381 Net profit - - - - 2,346 2,346 Other comprehensive

income:







Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated











revenue hedges - - - 696 - 696 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - (73) - (73) Total comprehensive

income - - - 623 2,346 2,969 Dividends to equity owners - - - - (3,009) (3,009) Stock-based compensation - - 1,024 - - 1,024 Share options exercised 834 15 (3) - - 12 Common shares issued

under bought deal

financing, net of share

issue costs of $1,707 and

deferred taxes of $449 1,333,333 21,742 - - - 21,742 Total transactions with

owners of the Company 1,334,167 21,757 1,021 - (3,009) 19,769











Balance, April 30, 2020 14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119















