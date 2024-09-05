Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

SaaS subscription bookings up 57%, SaaS RPO climbs 40%

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended July 31, 2024. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"We kicked off fiscal 2025 with solid momentum, setting a positive tone for the year ahead," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "Our continued SaaS performance is supported by the strength of our team and the impact of our partners, together driving growth in a highly engaged market. The supply chain market is on the move, and we like our competitive position. We are confident in our ability to build on this strong start."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our Q1 fiscal 2025 financial performance showcases 57% SaaS bookings growth, 40% SaaS RPO growth and 33% SaaS revenue growth compared to the same quarter last year and we are pleased that our underlying SaaS margins continue to trend positively."

First Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 33% to $15.3 million , up from $11.5 million in Q1 2024.

, up from in Q1 2024. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased by 57% to $3.0 million , compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) increased by 57% to , compared to in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 40% to $194.9 million at July 31, 2024 , up from $139.4 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 40% to at , up from at the same time last year. Total revenue increased to $42.3 million compared to $42.0 million in Q1 2024.

compared to in Q1 2024. Net profit was $0.8 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2025, compared to $1.2 million or $0.08 per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2025, compared to or per share for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $2.6 million compared to $3.2 million reported in Q1 last year.

was compared to reported in Q1 last year. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 59,600 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $2.2 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is reiterating previously presented financial guidance as follows:



FY25 Guidance

FY26 Guidance Total Revenue Growth 7-9%

n.a. SaaS Revenue Growth 30-32%

n.a. Adjusted EBITDAii Margin 8-9%

10-11%

On September 5, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on October 4, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2024.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: September 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785

The call can be replayed until September 13, 2024, by calling:

888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 81086#)

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2025 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2025 Financial Statements.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months Trailing 12 months

ended July 31, ended July 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net profit for the period $ 798 $ 1,171 $ 1,476 $ 3,220 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

371

384

1,464

1,729 Amortization of deferred development costs

197

142

638

536 Amortization of other intangible assets

334

396

1,431

1,603 Interest expense

25

38

150

325 Interest income

(217)

(269)

(963)

(851) Income taxes

436

859

218

2,458 EBITDA $ 1,944 $ 2,721 $ 4,414 $ 9,020 Adjustments for:















Stock based compensation

647

452

2,496

2,153 Restructuring costs

-

-

2,122

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 2,591 $ 3,173 $ 9,032 $ 11,173

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)





July 31, 2024

April 30, 2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,705 $ 18,856 Short-term investments

16,358

16,713 Accounts receivable

19,691

22,090 Work in progress

6,739

4,248 Other receivables

449

134 Tax credits

7,708

6,422 Inventory

2,073

1,359 Prepaid expenses and other

8,294

9,143 Total current assets

72,017

78,965 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

552

421 Tax credits

4,914

4,737 Property and equipment

1,319

1,372 Right-of-use assets

1,147

1,251 Contract acquisition costs

4,466

4,478 Deferred development costs

2,938

2,683 Other intangible assets

7,450

7,703 Goodwill

17,470

17,363 Deferred tax assets

9,073

9,073 Total non-current assets

49,329

49,081 Total assets $ 121,346 $ 128,046 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,153

20,030 Deferred revenue

33,261

36,211 Lease obligations

826

812 Total current liabilities

52,240

57,053 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

339

496 Deferred tax liabilities

840

826 Lease obligations

1,094

1,302 Total non-current liabilities

2,273

2,624 Total liabilities $ 54,513 $ 59,677 Equity







Share capital $ 52,394 $ 52,256 Contributed surplus

7,992

9,417 Retained earnings

7,735

8,121 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,288)

(1,425) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

66,833

68,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 121,346 $ 128,046

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended July 31,



2024 2023 Revenue:







SaaS $ 15,314 $ 11,495 Maintenance and Support

8,715

8,298 Professional Services

13,387

14,908 License

861

456 Hardware

3,999

6,818 Total revenue

42,276

41,975 Cost of revenue

22,548

22,475 Gross profit

19,728

19,500 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

8,352

7,671 General and administration

2,978

2,959 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,331

7,112 Total operating expenses

18,661

17,742 Profit from operations

1,067

1,758 Other income

167

272 Profit before income taxes

1,234

2,030 Income tax expense

436

859 Net profit $ 798 $ 1,171 Other comprehensive income (loss):







Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

(20)

2,573 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

157

(426) Comprehensive income $ 935 $ 3,318 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.08

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended July 31,







2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net profit $ 798 $ 1,171 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

371

384 Amortization of deferred development costs

197

142 Amortization of other intangible assets

334

396 Interest (income) expense and foreign exchange (gain) loss

(167)

(272) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(123)

(1,198) Non-refundable tax credits

(429)

(440) Stock-based compensation

647

452 Income taxes

3

14 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,631

649 Accounts receivable

2,434

(1,820) Work in progress

(2,486)

(829) Other receivables and assets

(520)

(262) Tax credits

(1,034)

(1,071) Inventory

(714)

(842) Prepaid expenses

903

(283) Contract acquisition costs

(39)

3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,119)

(3,566) Deferred revenue

(2,961)

1,376 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(7,536)

(7,294) Net cash used in operating activities

(5,905)

(6,645) Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of lease obligations

(198)

(199) Interest paid

(25)

(38) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

277

1,763 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(2,211)

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,157)

1,526 Cash flows from investing activities:







Interest received

24

36 Transfers from short-term investments

548

22 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(209)

(102) Deferred development costs

(452)

(247) Net cash used in investing activities

(89)

(291) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(8,151)

(5,410) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

18,856

21,235 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 10,705 $ 15,825

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital

Contributed

Surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

Total

Number

Amount



Balance, May 1, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256 $ 9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369 Net profit -

-

-

-

798

798 Other comprehensive (loss) income: -

-

-

-

-

- Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(20)

-

(20) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

157

-

157 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

137

798

935 Shares repurchased and cancelled (59,600)

(210)

(2,001)

-

-

(2,211) Stock-based Compensation -

-

647

-

-

647 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(1,184)

(1,184) Share options exercised 12,537

348

(71)

-

-

277 Total transactions with owners of the Company (47,063) $ 138

(1,425) $ - $ (1,184) $ (2,471) Balance, July 31, 2024 14,793,087 $ 52,394

7,992 $ (1,288) $ 7,735 $ 66,833























Balance, May 1, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338

15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,171

1,171 Other comprehensive income:



















- Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

2,573

-

2,573 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(426)

-

(426) Total comprehensive income -

-

-

2,147

1,171

3,318 Stock-based Compensation -

-

452

-

-

452 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(1,102)

(1,102) Share options exercised 111,306

2,307

(544)

-

-

1,763 Total transactions with owners of the Company 111,306 $ 2,307

(92) $ - $ (1,102) $ 1,113 Balance, July 31, 2023 14,694,143 $ 46,645

15,193 $ 2,130 $ 10,901 $ 74,869

