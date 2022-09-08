Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Sep 08, 2022, 17:10 ET
SaaS revenue up 42%
MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 42% to $8.0 million, up from $5.7 million in Q1 2022.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $3.9 million, up 256% compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 58% to $102.5 million at July 31, 2022, up from $65.0 million at the same time last year.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at July 31, 2022 was up 21% to $65.1 million compared to $53.7 million at July 31, 2021.
- Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.6 million compared to $13.1 million in Q1 2022.
- Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $30.4 million, 11% higher than $27.5 million reported for Q1 2022.
- Gross margin was 43% compared to 43% in the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Total gross profit increased to $14.8 million, up 2% from $14.4 million in Q1 2022.
- Operating expenses increased to $14.7 million, higher by $1.3 million or 10% compared to $13.3 million in Q1 2022.
- Profit from operations was $0.1 million, down from $1.1 million in Q1 2022.
- Net profit was $40 thousand or $0.00 per share on a fully diluted basis compared to a net profit of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $1.5 million, down 40% compared to $2.5 million reported in Q1 2022.
"We are pleased to report a very strong start to Fiscal 2023. Our solid bookings for the quarter span our vertical markets and included three new hospital networks. We believe this serves as a testament that our SaaS solution suite is well-suited to the demands of a market ripe for transformation," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Supply chain organizations around the world have been facing tough challenges when it comes to consumer expectations, labor shortages and legacy software unable to manage modern fulfillment complexity. With supply chain gaining so much mindshare as a strategic lever in organizations, we are seeing demand signals and buyer intent for more robust supply chain software. And we are fully prepared with the right software and the right market position to deliver customer and shareholder value."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "With another record quarter of SaaS revenue representing a 42% increase over last year, solid revenue growth and substantial SaaS ARR bookings, we are pleased with our topline growth. Our SaaS ARR bookings are up 256% over last year, which translates into a positive impact on RPO up 58% year over year. As we continue to see rapid growth in bookings and RPO, we continue to invest in cloud infrastructure, R&D, and Sales and marketing to take advantage of this evolving market opportunity."
|
Results from operations
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Trailing 12
|
Trailing 12
|
July 31, 2022
|
July 31, 2021
|
July 31, 2022
|
July 31, 2021
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
34,204
|
$
|
33,232
|
$
|
138,172
|
$
|
128,242
|
Total Revenue Excluding
|
30,359
|
27,456
|
117,376
|
108,604
|
SaaS, Maintenance and
|
16,269
|
13,979
|
61,917
|
54,605
|
Gross Profit
|
14,758
|
14,429
|
60,639
|
61,569
|
Gross Margin %
|
43 %
|
43 %
|
44 %
|
48 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
14,668
|
13,341
|
56,261
|
51,768
|
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
|
43 %
|
40 %
|
41 %
|
40 %
|
Profit from Operations
|
90
|
1,088
|
4,378
|
9,801
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,484
|
2,456
|
9,158
|
15,167
|
EPS basic
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.29
|
0.43
|
EPS diluted
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.28
|
0.42
|
License Bookings
|
249
|
286
|
2,365
|
4,114
|
SAAS ARR Bookings
|
3,908
|
1,099
|
14,730
|
8,277
|
SAAS RPO
|
102,540
|
64,997
|
Annual Recurring Revenue
|
65,074
|
53,656
|
Professional Services Backlog
|
30,674
|
35,124
On September 8, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2023 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2023 Financial Statements
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: September 9, 2022
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (800) 768-6727 or (416) 620-9188
The call can be replayed until September 16, 2022 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code:22020336)
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.
The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.
The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.
|
(in thousands of CAD)
|
Three months ended
July 31
|
Trailing 12 months ended
July 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Profit for the period
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
244
|
4,274
|
6,197
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
430
|
543
|
2,049
|
2,190
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
102
|
54
|
338
|
220
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
396
|
411
|
1,597
|
1,666
|
Interest expense
|
119
|
161
|
580
|
672
|
Interest income
|
(104)
|
(40)
|
(538)
|
(164)
|
Income taxes
|
25
|
729
|
242
|
3,163
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
1,008
|
$
|
2,102
|
8,542
|
13,944
|
Adjustments for:
|
Stock based compensation
|
476
|
354
|
1,806
|
1,223
|
Gain on remeasurement of lease liability
|
-
|
-
|
(573)
|
-
|
Recognition of tax credits generated in prior
|
-
|
-
|
(617)
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,484
|
$
|
2,456
|
9,158
|
15,167
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
|
July 31, 2022
|
April 30, 2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
17,215
|
$
|
23,004
|
Short-term investments
|
20,331
|
20,239
|
Accounts receivable
|
17,447
|
16,962
|
Work in progress
|
2,526
|
1,579
|
Other receivables
|
622
|
234
|
Tax credits
|
6,542
|
5,224
|
Inventory
|
1,059
|
806
|
Prepaid expenses
|
6,949
|
6,392
|
Total current assets
|
72,691
|
74,440
|
Non-current assets
|
Other long-term receivables
|
165
|
192
|
Tax credits
|
3,933
|
3,782
|
Property and equipment
|
1,864
|
2,064
|
Right-of-use assets
|
4,568
|
4,547
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
3,430
|
3,177
|
Deferred development costs
|
1,977
|
1,870
|
Other intangible assets
|
9,710
|
10,301
|
Goodwill
|
16,651
|
16,863
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,605
|
8,608
|
Total non-current assets
|
50,903
|
51,404
|
Total assets
|
$
|
123,594
|
$
|
125,844
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
14,490
|
$
|
16,971
|
Deferred revenue
|
25,909
|
24,689
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
1,200
|
1,200
|
Lease obligations
|
675
|
662
|
Total current liabilities
|
42,274
|
43,522
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
6,900
|
7,200
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,215
|
1,258
|
Lease obligations
|
5,114
|
5,181
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,229
|
13,639
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
55,503
|
$
|
57,161
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
$
|
44,049
|
$
|
43,973
|
Contributed surplus
|
13,638
|
13,176
|
Retained earnings
|
11,988
|
12,968
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(1,584)
|
(1,434)
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
68,091
|
68,683
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
123,594
|
$
|
125,844
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
|
July 31, 2022
|
July 31, 2021
|
Revenue:
|
SaaS
|
$
|
8,001
|
$
|
5,653
|
Maintenance and Support
|
8,268
|
8,326
|
Professional Services
|
13,631
|
13,126
|
License
|
459
|
351
|
Hardware
|
3,845
|
5,776
|
Total revenue
|
34,204
|
33,232
|
Cost of revenue
|
19,446
|
18,803
|
Gross profit
|
14,758
|
14,429
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
6,250
|
5,682
|
General and administration
|
2,734
|
2,859
|
Research and development, net of tax credits
|
5,684
|
4,800
|
Total operating expenses
|
14,668
|
13,341
|
Profit from operations
|
90
|
1,088
|
Financing Costs
|
25
|
115
|
Profit before income taxes
|
65
|
973
|
Income tax expense
|
25
|
729
|
Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
244
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue
|
154
|
(358)
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
(304)
|
(33)
|
Comprehensive loss, attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$
|
(110)
|
$
|
(147)
|
Basic and Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.02
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
July 31, 2022
|
July 31, 2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net profit
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
244
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
|
430
|
543
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
102
|
54
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
396
|
411
|
Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
25
|
115
|
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
(372)
|
1,261
|
Non-refundable tax credits
|
(421)
|
(366)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
476
|
354
|
Income taxes
|
25
|
693
|
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
|
701
|
3,309
|
Accounts receivable
|
(543)
|
(2,492)
|
Work in progress
|
(954)
|
(547)
|
Other receivables
|
(335)
|
(34)
|
Tax credits
|
(1,048)
|
(910)
|
Inventory
|
(255)
|
(12)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(562)
|
(465)
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
(253)
|
128
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(3,012)
|
(3,933)
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,238
|
(59)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
|
(5,724)
|
(8,324)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(5,023)
|
(5,015)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(300)
|
(312)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(244)
|
(231)
|
Interest paid
|
(119)
|
(161)
|
Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options
|
62
|
-
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(601)
|
(704)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Interest received
|
104
|
40
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(60)
|
(230)
|
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
|
-
|
(15)
|
Deferred development costs
|
(209)
|
(486)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(165)
|
(691)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
(5,789)
|
(6,410)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
23,004
|
25,752
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$
|
17,215
|
$
|
19,342
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Three-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
Share capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Balance, May 1, 2022
|
14,562,895
|
$
|
43,973
|
$
|
13,176
|
$
|
(1,434)
|
$
|
12,968
|
$
|
68,683
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
40
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Effective portion of changes in fair
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
154
|
-
|
154
|
Exchange difference on translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(304)
|
-
|
(304)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
(150)
|
40
|
(110)
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
-
|
-
|
476
|
-
|
-
|
476
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,020)
|
(1,020)
|
Share options exercised
|
3,994
|
76
|
(14)
|
-
|
-
|
62
|
Total transactions with owners of
|
3,994
|
76
|
462
|
-
|
(1,020)
|
(482)
|
Balance, July 31, 2022
|
14,566,889
|
$
|
44,049
|
$
|
13,638
|
$
|
(1,584)
|
$
|
11,988
|
$
|
68,091
|
Balance, May 1, 2021
|
14,505,095
|
$
|
42,700
|
$
|
11,745
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
12,419
|
$
|
67,090
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
244
|
244
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Effective portion of changes in fair
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(358)
|
-
|
(358)
|
Exchange difference on translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(33)
|
-
|
(33)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(391)
|
244
|
(147)
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
-
|
354
|
-
|
-
|
354
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(943)
|
(943)
|
Total transactions with owners of
|
-
|
-
|
354
|
-
|
(943)
|
(589)
|
Balance, July 31, 2021
|
14,505,095
|
$
|
42,700
|
$
|
12,099
|
$
|
(165)
|
$
|
11,720
|
$
|
66,354
SOURCE Tecsys Inc.
For further information: Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected]; Solutions and General information: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649
Share this article