Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Tenth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 47% year-over-year

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended July 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 47% to $5.7 million in Q1 2022, up from $3.8 million in Q1 2021.

in Q1 2022, up from in Q1 2021. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at July 31, 2021 was up 9% to $53.7 million compared to $49.3 million at July 31, 2020 .

) at was up 9% to compared to at . During Q1 2022, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $1.1 million , down 54% compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , down 54% compared to in the first quarter of 2021. Professional services revenue was up 17% to $13.1 million in Q1 2022 compared to $11.2 million in Q1 2021.

in Q1 2022 compared to in Q1 2021. Total revenue was a record $33.2 million , 18% higher than $28.1 million reported for Q1 2021.

, 18% higher than reported for Q1 2021. Gross margin was 43% compared to 48% in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix. Total gross profit increased to $14.4 million , up 7% from $13.5 million in Q1 2021.

, up 7% from in Q1 2021. Operating expenses increased to $13.3 million , higher by $1.8 million or 16% compared to $11.5 million in Q1 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 16% compared to in Q1 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in Q1 2022 was $1.1 million , down from $2.0 million in Q1 2021.

, down from in Q1 2021. Net profit was $0.2 million or $0.02 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2022 compared to a net profit of $1.2 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2022 compared to a net profit of or per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.5 million in Q1 2022, down 30% compared to $3.5 million reported in Q1 2021.

"Fiscal 2022 is off to a very postitive start. Our tenth consecutive quarter of record revenue demonstrates our sustained growth trajectory and is composed of a healthy blend of new customers and expanded investments from our existing accounts," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "SaaS bookings demonstrated some lumpiness being down after a very strong Q4. We saw legal and procurement bottlenecks as the primary factor here. That said, we added two new hospital networks in Q1 and have already added another in August. Our strong performance is being led by our truly adaptable agile solutions, which are resonating extremely well in a climate more attuned to the importance of supply chain execution excellence. As we continue to set records for the company on a quarterly sequential basis, we expect our very strong pipeline to yield accelerated growth and sustained upside."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "In spite of significant foreign currency headwinds, we are pleased to report another solid quarter of revenue growth and profitability. In fact, on a constant currency basis our first quarter fiscal 2022 revenue grew by about 25% compared to the same period last year, with SaaS revenue once again being a key driver."













Trailing 12

Trailing 12 Results from operations

3 months ended

3 months ended

months ended

months ended



July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

















Total Revenue $ 33,232 $ 28,091 $ 128,242 $ 108,696 SaaS Revenue

5,653

3,844

20,973

11,102 Maintenance and Support Revenue

8,326

8,409

33,632

32,427 Gross Profit

14,429

13,490

61,569

52,275 Gross Margin %

43%

48%

48%

48% Operating Expenses

13,341

11,522

51,768

46,102 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

40%

41%

40%

42% Profit from Operations

1,088

1,968

9,801

6,173 Adjusted EBITDA ii

2,456

3,509

15,167

11,785 EPS basic

0.02

0.09

0.43

0.29 EPS diluted

0.02

0.08

0.43

0.28

















License Bookings

286

461

4,114

4,786 SAAS ARR Bookings

1,099

2,370

8,246

10,748

















Annual Recurring Revenue

53,656

49,293

53,656

49,293 Professional Services Backlog

35,124

38,060

35,124

38,060

On September 9, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: September 9, 2021

Time: 1:00pm EST

Phone number: (877) 232-4484 or (416) 981-9028

The call can be replayed until September 16, 2021 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21996813).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:















Three months ended July 31,

(in thousands of CAD) 2021 2020











Profit for the period $ 244 $ 1,235

Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 543 533



Amortization of deferred development costs 54 103



Amortization of other intangible assets 411 408



Interest expense 161 276



Interest income (40) (50)



Income taxes 729 735

EBITDA $ 2,102 $ 3,240

Adjustment for:







Stock based compensation 354 269

Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,456 $ 3,509



i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2022 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2022 Financial Statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,342 $ 25,752 Short-term investments 20,121 20,100 Accounts receivable 19,335 16,840 Work in progress 731 182 Other receivables 589 2,034 Tax credits 6,501 5,359 Inventory 640 628 Prepaid expenses 5,362 4,897 Total current assets 72,621 75,792 Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables 240 303 Tax credits 4,037 3,904 Property and equipment 2,597 2,682 Right-of-use assets 7,018 7,245 Contract acquisition costs 2,550 2,678 Deferred development costs 1,520 1,088 Other intangible assets 11,811 12,194 Goodwill 17,431 17,417 Deferred tax assets 6,007 6,006 Total non-current assets 53,211 53,517





Total assets $ 125,832 $ 129,309 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,272 $ 19,417 Deferred revenue 21,987 22,044 Current portion of long-term debt 1,204 1,216 Other current liabilities 500 500 Lease obligations 827 848 Total current liabilities 41,790 44,025

Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 8,100 8,400 Deferred tax liabilities 1,502 1,499 Lease obligations 8,086 8,295 Total non-current liabilities 17,688 18,194 Total liabilities 59,478 62,219





Equity



Share capital 42,700 42,700 Contributed surplus 12,099 11,745 Retained earnings 11,720 12,419 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (165) 226 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 66,354 67,090





Total liabilities and equity $ 125,832 $ 129,309

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (loss) Income Three-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)







July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020

Revenue:



SaaS $ 5,653 $ 3,844 Maintenance and support 8,326 8,409 Professional services 13,126 11,212 License 351 717 Hardware 5,776 3,909 Total revenue 33,232 28,091

Cost of revenue 18,803 14,601 Gross profit 14,429 13,490 Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing 5,682 4,997 General and administration 2,859 2,426 Research and development, net of tax credits 4,800 4,099 Total operating expenses 13,341 11,522





Profit from operations 1,088 1,968 Net finance costs (income) 115 (2) Profit before income taxes 973 1,970 Income tax expense 729 735 Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company $ 244 $ 1,235 Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges (358) 1,109 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (33) 553 Comprehensive (loss) income, attributable to the owners of the Company $ (147) $ 2,897 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.08

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020





Cash flows from operating activities:



Net profit $ 244 $ 1,235 Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 543 533 Amortization of deferred development costs 54 103 Amortization of other intangible assets 411 408 Net finance costs (income) 115 (2) Unrealized foreign exchange and other 1,261 (239) Non-refundable tax credits (366) (309) Stock-based compensation 354 269 Income taxes 693 724 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related

to operations 3,309 2,722 Accounts receivable (2,492) 1,075 Work in progress (547) (307) Other receivables (34) (216) Tax credits (910) (755) Inventory (12) 41 Prepaid expenses (465) (789) Contract acquisition costs 128 (195) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,933) (3,810) Deferred revenue (59) 1,969 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations (8,324) (2,987)





Net cash used in operating activities (5,015) (265)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of long-term debt (312) (300) Payment of lease obligations (231) (253) Interest paid (161) (168) Net cash used in financing activities (704) (721)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of short-term investments - (10,000) Interest received 40 50 Acquisitions of property and equipment (230) (49) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (15) (505) Deferred development costs (486) (106) Net cash used in investing activities (691) (10,610)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (6,410) (11,596) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 25,752 27,528 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 19,342 $ 15,932

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital



Number Amount Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other com-

prehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total















Balance, April 30, 2021 14,505,095 42,700 11,745 226 12,419 67,090 Net profit - - - - 244 244













Other comprehensive

loss for the

period:

























Effective portion

of changes in fair

























value on designated

























revenue hedges - - - (358) - (358) Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - (33) - (33) Total comprehensive (loss)

income for the period - - - (391) 244 (147) Stock-based

Compensation - - 354 - - 354 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (943) (943) Total transactions with

owners of the Company - - 354 - (943) (589)













Balance, July 31, 2021 14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 12,099 $ (165) $ 11,720 $ 66,354













Balance, April 30, 2020 14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119













Net profit - - -

1,235 1,235 Other comprehensive

income for the

period:











Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated











revenue hedges - - - 1,109 - 1,109 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - 553 - 553 Total comprehensive

income for the

period - - - 1,662 1,235 2,897 Stock-based

Compensation - - 269 - - 269 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (865) (865) Total transactions with

owners of the Company - - 269 - (865) (596)













Balance, July 31, 2020 14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 11,233 $ 2,078 $ 9,208 $ 63,420

