Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Tecsys Inc.

Sep 09, 2021, 11:30 ET

Tenth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 47% year-over-year

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended July 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 47% to $5.7 million in Q1 2022, up from $3.8 million in Q1 2021.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at July 31, 2021 was up 9% to $53.7 million compared to $49.3 million at July 31, 2020.
  • During Q1 2022, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $1.1 million, down 54% compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Professional services revenue was up 17% to $13.1 million in Q1 2022 compared to $11.2 million in Q1 2021.
  • Total revenue was a record $33.2 million, 18% higher than $28.1 million reported for Q1 2021.
  • Gross margin was 43% compared to 48% in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix. Total gross profit increased to $14.4 million, up 7% from $13.5 million in Q1 2021.
  • Operating expenses increased to $13.3 million, higher by $1.8 million or 16% compared to $11.5 million in Q1 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
  • Profit from operations in Q1 2022 was $1.1 million, down from $2.0 million in Q1 2021.
  • Net profit was $0.2 million or $0.02 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2022 compared to a net profit of $1.2 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.5 million in Q1 2022, down 30% compared to $3.5 million reported in Q1 2021.

"Fiscal 2022 is off to a very postitive start. Our tenth consecutive quarter of record revenue demonstrates our sustained growth trajectory and is composed of a healthy blend of new customers and expanded investments from our existing accounts," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "SaaS bookings demonstrated some lumpiness being down after a very strong Q4. We saw legal and procurement bottlenecks as the primary factor here. That said, we added two new hospital networks in Q1 and have already added another in August. Our strong performance is being led by our truly adaptable agile solutions, which are resonating extremely well in a climate more attuned to the importance of supply chain execution excellence. As we continue to set records for the company on a quarterly sequential basis, we expect our very strong pipeline to yield accelerated growth and sustained upside."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "In spite of significant foreign currency headwinds, we are pleased to report another solid quarter of revenue growth and profitability. In fact, on a constant currency basis our first quarter fiscal 2022 revenue grew by about 25% compared to the same period last year, with SaaS revenue once again being a key driver."  







Trailing 12

Trailing 12

Results from operations

3 months ended

3 months ended

months ended

months ended


July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020









Total Revenue

$

33,232

$

28,091

$

128,242

$

108,696

SaaS Revenue

5,653

3,844

20,973

11,102

Maintenance and Support Revenue

8,326

8,409

33,632

32,427

Gross Profit

14,429

13,490

61,569

52,275

Gross Margin %

43%

48%

48%

48%

Operating Expenses

13,341

11,522

51,768

46,102

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

40%

41%

40%

42%

Profit from Operations

1,088

1,968

9,801

6,173

Adjusted EBITDA ii

2,456

3,509

15,167

11,785

EPS basic


0.02

0.09

0.43

0.29

EPS diluted

0.02

0.08

0.43

0.28









License Bookings

286

461

4,114

4,786

SAAS ARR Bookings

1,099

2,370

8,246

10,748









Annual Recurring Revenue

53,656

49,293

53,656

49,293

Professional Services Backlog

35,124

38,060

35,124

38,060

On September 9, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call
Date: September 9, 2021
Time: 1:00pm EST
Phone number: (877) 232-4484 or (416) 981-9028
The call can be replayed until September 16, 2021 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21996813).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

 

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Three months ended July 31,


(in thousands of CAD)

2021

2020





Profit for the period

$     244

$     1,235

Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

543

533

Amortization of deferred development costs

54

103

Amortization of other intangible assets

411

408

Interest expense

161

276

Interest income

(40)

(50)

Income taxes

729

735

EBITDA

$    2,102

$    3,240

Adjustment for:



Stock based compensation

354

269

Adjusted EBITDA

$    2,456

$    3,509

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2022 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2022 Financial Statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


July 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

    Cash and cash equivalents                                  

$         19,342

$         25,752

    Short-term investments                                        

20,121

20,100

Accounts receivable

19,335

16,840

Work in progress

731

182

Other receivables                                               

589

2,034

    Tax credits                                                              

6,501

5,359

    Inventory                                                                 

640

628

Prepaid expenses                                               

5,362

4,897

Total current assets

72,621

75,792

Non-current assets

Other long-term receivables

240

303

    Tax credits                                                               

4,037

3,904

    Property and equipment                                           

2,597

2,682

    Right-of-use assets                                                   

7,018

7,245

    Contract acquisition costs                                         

2,550

2,678

    Deferred development costs                                     

1,520

1,088

    Other intangible assets                                             

11,811

12,194

    Goodwill                                                                    

17,431

17,417

    Deferred tax assets                                                   

6,007

6,006

Total non-current assets

53,211

53,517



Total assets

$         125,832

$         129,309

Liabilities

Current liabilities

    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                    

$           17,272

$           19,417

Deferred revenue

21,987

22,044

    Current portion of long-term debt                                

1,204

1,216

    Other current liabilities                                                 

500

500

    Lease obligations                                                         

827

848

Total current liabilities

41,790

44,025


Non-current liabilities

    Long-term debt                                                             

8,100

8,400

    Deferred tax liabilities                                                   

1,502

1,499

    Lease obligations                                                         

8,086

8,295

Total non-current liabilities

17,688

18,194

Total liabilities

59,478

62,219



Equity

    Share capital                                                                

42,700

42,700

Contributed surplus

12,099

11,745

Retained earnings

11,720

12,419

    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income       

(165)

226

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

66,354

67,090



Total liabilities and equity

$         125,832

$         129,309

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (loss) Income

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)




July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020


Revenue:

SaaS

$            5,653

$            3,844

Maintenance and support

8,326

8,409

Professional services

13,126

11,212

License

351

717

Hardware

5,776

3,909

Total revenue

33,232

28,091


Cost of revenue

18,803

14,601

Gross profit

14,429

13,490

Operating expenses:
    Sales and marketing

5,682

4,997

General and administration

2,859

2,426

Research and development, net of tax credits

4,800

4,099

Total operating expenses

13,341

11,522



Profit from operations

1,088

1,968

Net finance costs (income)

115

(2)

Profit before income taxes

973

1,970

Income tax expense

729

735

Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company

$               244

$           1,235

Other comprehensive (loss) income:
    Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

 

(358)

 

1,109

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(33)

553

Comprehensive (loss) income, attributable to the owners of the Company

$              (147)

$           2,897

Basic earnings per common share

$              0.02

$             0.09

Diluted earnings per common share

$              0.02

$             0.08

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020



Cash flows from operating activities:

Net profit

$           244

$           1,235

Adjustments for:

    Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

543

533

    Amortization of deferred development costs

54

103

    Amortization of other intangible assets

411

408

    Net finance costs (income)

115

(2)

 Unrealized foreign exchange and other

1,261

(239)

 Non-refundable tax credits

(366)

(309)

    Stock-based compensation

354

269

 Income taxes

693

724

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related
to operations

3,309

2,722

Accounts receivable

(2,492)

1,075

Work in progress

(547)

(307)

Other receivables

(34)

(216)

Tax credits

(910)

(755)

Inventory

(12)

41

Prepaid expenses

(465)

(789)

Contract acquisition costs

128

(195)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,933)

(3,810)

Deferred revenue

(59)

1,969

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(8,324)

(2,987)



Net cash used in operating activities

(5,015)

(265)


Cash flows from financing activities:
    Repayment of long-term debt

(312)

(300)

    Payment of lease obligations

(231)

(253)

    Interest paid

(161)

(168)

Net cash used in financing activities

(704)

(721)


Cash flows from investing activities:
    Purchase of short-term investments

-

(10,000)

    Interest received

40

50

    Acquisitions of property and equipment

(230)

(49)

    Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(15)

(505)

    Deferred development costs

(486)

(106)

Net cash used in investing activities

(691)

(10,610)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(6,410)

(11,596)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

25,752

27,528

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$          19,342

$          15,932

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital



 

Number

 

Amount

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other com-
prehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

 

Total








Balance, April 30, 2021

14,505,095

42,700

11,745

226

12,419

67,090

Net profit

-

-

-

-

244

244







       Other comprehensive  
            loss for the
            period:












              Effective portion
              of changes in fair












              value on designated












              revenue hedges

-

-

-

(358)

-

(358)

      Exchange difference
      on translation of
      foreign operations

-

-

-

(33)

-

(33)

Total comprehensive (loss)
income for the period

-

-

-

(391)

244

(147)

         Stock-based
         Compensation

-

-

354

-

-

354

    Dividends to equity
    owners

-

-

-

-

(943)

(943)

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

-

-

354

-

(943)

(589)







Balance, July 31, 2021

14,505,095

$           42,700

$          12,099

$              (165)

$           11,720

$           66,354







Balance, April 30, 2020

14,416,543

$           40,901

$            10,964

$               416

$             8,838

$           61,119







    Net profit

-

-

-

1,235

1,235

Other comprehensive
    income for the
    period:





Effective portion
of changes in fair
value on designated





revenue hedges

-

-

-

1,109

-

1,109

Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations

-

-

-

553

-

553

Total comprehensive
income for the 
period

-

-

-

1,662

1,235

2,897

Stock-based
Compensation

-

-

269

-

-

269

        Dividends to equity
        owners

-

-

-

-

(865)

(865)

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

-

-

269

-

(865)

(596)







Balance, July 31, 2020

14,416,543

$           40,901

$         11,233

$             2,078

$             9,208

$           63,420

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

