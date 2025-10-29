MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Quebec by Great Place to Work®.

This is the second year in a row Tecsys has received this recognition, which is based on direct feedback from Quebec-based employees. Companies eligible for the honor must meet high standards for employee experience and trust, which Tecsys exceeded with an 84% Trust Index score -- well above the 65% certification threshold.

"This recognition reflects the energy and passion our people bring to Tecsys every day," said Tecsys Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Cloutier. "We've built a culture where people feel trusted to take initiative, supported in growth, and proud of what we accomplish together."

With a digital-first workplace model, high employee retention and strong internal mobility, Tecsys has fostered a people-first model that supports both individual growth and team success.

Founded and headquartered in Montreal, the company continues to expand its impact both at home and around the world. This summer, for the second consecutive year, Tecsys earned a Great Place to Work® Certification™ across every region in which it operates, with 92% of employees worldwide rating it as a great place to work.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com .

