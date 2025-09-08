MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce that Nermine Saad and Ruth Rojas have been named 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award winners by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This annual recognition honors female supply chain leaders whose contributions, mentorship and leadership are shaping a more inclusive and resilient industry.

Saad was honored in the Trailblazers category, recognized for her ability to drive transformational change and set new standards in supply chain leadership. Rojas was selected as a Workforce Innovator, celebrated for her commitment to education, collaboration and workforce development across distribution and healthcare supply chains.

"Nermine and Ruth are the kind of leaders who make things happen, not just at Tecsys, but across the supply chain space," said Shannon Karl, chief marketing officer at Tecsys. "They combine deep expertise with a thoughtful, people-first approach, and that's what sets them apart. They've earned the trust of customers and colleagues because they lead with both clarity and compassion, especially when navigating complex change."

As an application services manager on Tecsys' Professional Services team, Saad plays a pivotal role in delivering high-impact software implementations for healthcare and supply chain organizations across North America. Her focus on operational excellence, system adoption and cross-functional collaboration has established her as a trusted advisor to both customers and internal teams. Through her mentorship and leadership, she continues to shape a more empowered future for the profession.

With over 15 years of experience in logistics, customer service and warehouse operations, Ruth Rojas brings deep expertise and people-first leadership to her role in delivering large-scale WMS deployments. Her work spans operational assessments, solution design and go-live support for some of the most demanding distribution environments in North America. Known for her ability to bridge complex technologies and frontline realities, Rojas consistently earns customer trust and leads projects that deliver measurable improvements in productivity, compliance and visibility.

"Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty and other industry challenges, these Women in Supply Chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "In correlation with the theme of this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up — they're strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners."

To view the full list of winners, visit https://sdce.me/rxh91fyk. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, taking place Nov. 18–20, 2025, in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Learn more at www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations, Adam Polka, [email protected], General Information, [email protected], Investor Relations, [email protected], By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649