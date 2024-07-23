Nearly 90% of employees globally agree Tecsys is a great place to work, more than 30% higher than U.S. national average.

MONTREAL, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in Canada, the U.S. and Denmark, home to its European head office. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The prestigious Great Place To Work® award Certification™ is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Tecsys. With 89% of employees around the world saying Tecsys is a great place to work, the company outpaces the U.S.-based Great Place To Work® average by 32%. Those surveyed also said they are proud to tell others they work at Tecsys (90%), that people care about each other (89%), that they can be themselves (88%) and that they feel they make a difference at the company (85%). The certification also highlighted that 95% percent of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company. This welcoming environment contributes to Tecsys maintaining an industry-leading average employee tenure of over eight years, with close to 10% of its workforce having been with the company for over 25 years.

In addition to Tecsys' focus on competitive benefits and programs, the company's adoption of a digital-first environment allows employees the flexibility to choose to work remotely, in a hybrid mode, at headquarters in Montreal, Canada or Copenhagen, Denmark, or at one of the company's co-working spaces in the Greater Toronto Area or Chicago.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Tecsys stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are proud to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we continue our efforts to co-create an employee experience where holistic wellbeing is prioritized and every voice is heard," said Nancy Cloutier, chief human resources officer at Tecsys. "Our people are at the core of what we do: the software we build, the professional services we deliver, the customer care we provide. This certification is a testament to the collective dedication and engagement of our entire team, and we believe it is a reflection of our supportive and inclusive culture."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

