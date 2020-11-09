Tecsys Continues Rapid and Remote Implementations, Accelerating Retail Readiness for Black Friday Order Surge

As peak seasonal volatility approaches, retailers like hardware store chain BMR Group rely on turnkey SaaS distributed order management provider to accommodate shifting consumer shopping preferences.

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, has pivoted to 100% remote implementation, and in so doing, sustains its pace of retail customer go-lives around the world. Continued customer implementation go-lives are providing critical cloud-based omnichannel capabilities for retailers entering into an unprecedented holiday season, where typical Black Friday / Cyber Monday (BFCM) volatility will face greater unknowns forcing retailers to recalibrate online and in-store operations.

Tecsys develops and implements omnichannel retail order management software (OMS), the underlying logistics technology that equips retailers with the ability to dynamically route and fulfill orders across online and physical locations. Serving as the nucleus for dark store order fulfillment, in-store and curbside pickup, ship-from-store and ship-to-home, among other distribution channels, Tecsys software has gained a new level of significance as the retail landscape is shifting towards digital-first customer experiences.

Adding new order fulfillment options during this extended retail disruption gives brands better agility to meet evolving customer expectations. BMR Group, a chain of hardware stores spanning five Canadian provinces, has diversified shopping experiences during the pandemic by adding flexible fulfillment capabilities through remote implementation of Tecsys software.

"The integration of a scalable solution like Tecsys' OMS into the BMR Group's ecosystem has made it possible to support some of our stores during the lockdown period, by activating in-store pickup as a pilot project," says Hamza Mghafri, director, eCommerce Technologies at BMR Group. "Store owners and associates found the solution both intuitive and gainful. Therefore, we kicked off the deployment phase to support our network merchants in the coming months."

"Straightforward and effective go-lives mean that retailers are ready to run, not walk, on day one," says Vito Calabretta, senior vice president of Global Operations. "One traditionally brick-and-mortar Tecsys customer has been pursuing an aggressive market expansion by moving into a new country every month for the last six months. With each go-live comes an onslaught of new business. These quick and painless go-lives translate into impressive topline growth, and unshakeable readiness for the ebbs and flows of the digital markets they're entering."

The retail industry continues to heed the disruptions of COVID-19, still facing several months before consumer shopping habits settle into a new normal. As this period of flux upholds, retailers are now forced to plan for the intersection of BFCM and the dynamics of the pandemic.

"The reality is we have no benchmark for what this holiday season will look like," explains Steven Berkovitz, chief platform officer at Tecsys. "Based on the steep rise in order volumes across non-physical channels that our customers have experienced since March, we believe that BFCM and holiday shopping will cause more spikiness and compounded order volumes."

Tecsys' retail platform is the all-in-one SaaS offering that powers multi-channel and omnichannel commerce for some of the world's most preeminent brands including transnational apparel and accessory brands, global digital asset giants and one of EMEA's leading luxury cosmetics retailers. Its software enables seamless transaction capture, processing and distribution across digital and in-store channels, giving retailers a single provider for end-to-end distribution management functionality capable of routing complex order management combinations.

About BMR Group

BMR Group is an affiliate of Sollio Cooperative Group that regroups 300 home renovation centers and hardware stores in Québec, Ontario and the Maritimes. Annual retail sales for BMR Group members are estimated at $1.3 billion and some 8,000 employees work in bannered stores. BMR Group is the largest Québec-owned player in the home renovation industry and operates under the BMR, La Shop BMR, Agrizone, Potvin & Bouchard and Country Stores banners.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected]; Solutions and General info: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649, https://www.tecsys.com

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com

