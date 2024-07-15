Newly created executive position focuses on global strategic initiatives to transform data into customer value.

MONTREAL, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rex Ahlstrom as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective today. Ahlstrom brings over 25 years of experience in harnessing the power of data to create business value. His background in operational leadership, data strategy and technology product management will support Tecsys as it continues to innovate and grow.

"Rex's extensive expertise in driving digital transformation and fostering innovation is a perfect fit for our vision at Tecsys," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "His proven track record working with SaaS organizations to secure strategic partnerships and leverage AI to extract value from data will be instrumental in advancing our growth and enhancing our customer experience."

"I am thrilled to join Tecsys and look forward to contributing to the company's mission of delivering innovative supply chain solutions," said Ahlstrom. "Tecsys' commitment to excellence and its customer-centric approach align perfectly with my professional values and vision for the future."

Before joining Tecsys, Ahlstrom served as CTO and EVP of Innovation and Growth at Syniti where he led the global Product and Engineering organization, successfully transitioning the company from a perpetual software business model to a SaaS product and ARR model. Prior to Syniti, Ahlstrom founded and led SOALogix, which was acquired by SAP, and built MSI Software from the ground up, achieving significant market penetration.

Ahlstrom's credentials include notable roles at SAP, TeleSciences CO Systems, Defense Systems Incorporated, Westinghouse Electric Corporation and SGS Thomson, where he led numerous high-impact projects and initiatives. He is recognized as an industry expert, an IBM Champion, and a member of the MindShare Alumni Network.

Ahlstrom will collaborate across the enterprise to lead global initiatives and strategic business activities that maximize the value of Tecsys' evolving SaaS offering and growing data capabilities.

Ahlstrom holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

