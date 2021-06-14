TechX Appoints Dr. John Henderson as COO and Chris Lafrance as Product Manager to Strengthen its Position as a Global Fintech Leader

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or "the Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Henderson, PhD as Chief Operating Officer of TechX and Chris LaFrance as Product Manager.

Dr. John Henderson - COO, TechX Technologies Inc.

Dr. Henderson's career in institutional equity sales and corporate finance began at PI Financial, Jennings Capital and Intrynsyc Capital. John was responsible for analyzing and financing technology based venture level companies and it sparked a lifelong pursuit in innovation. In addition to his finance career, John has had an active advisory practice recently assisting corporate development for GTEC Holdings, as well as restructuring global operations for a Canadian health device company. Under the MITACS award program, John recently co-authored a research proposal as an initial step towards the creation of a world-class healthcare innovation hub, part of the new St. Paul's Hospital development. In addition to his career pursuits, John has been a sessional lecturer at the University of British Columbia - Okanagan, where he has taught courses in Investments, Risk Management and Industry Analysis.

Dr. Henderson earned his PhD identifying and quantifying management best practices using Data Science techniques such as machine learning. John's research details signal mechanisms of management behaviours and, in turn, predict future financial performance. In addition to his PhD, John earned a Masters in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, a Masters in Science in Biological Chemistry from the University of Waterloo along with bachelor degrees in Economics, Biotechnology and Communications.

"Clearly, I couldn't be more excited to join a team where I can utilize my past education and experience and share the same vision and passion to support and commercialize emerging technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and IoT," said Henderson. "These technologies are set to transform entire industries. Cryptocurrency, with its pivotal role in decentralized finance (DeFi), is just the beginning and TechX's mandate to capture value in this space is simply inspiring."

Chris LaFrance - Product Manager, TechX Technologies Inc.

Chris LaFrance is a senior software engineer with over 20 years of experience leading custom ERP, BI, M2M and web/mobile software/solution development for a wide variety of industries including FinTech, Crypto, Transportation, Industrial, Manufacturing, High-Tech, Environmental, Engineering, and Marine.

Since Bitcoin White Paper release, Mr LaFrance has been curious of blockchain implementation and adoption, whether proof-of-work or proof-of-state, for its capacity to offer business solutions and its associated cryptocurrencies by-product. Chris is an active trader of cryptocurrencies and participates in several trading groups.

"I'm very excited to be joining such a dynamic and innovative company that is looking to disrupt the banking industry with the future launch of the uBUCK digital wallet," said LaFrance. "I look forward to working with this outstanding group to develop a game-changing financial technology solution."

"We are very excited to welcome these two highly skilled and specialized individuals to our growing team," said TechX CEO Peter Green. "John Henderson brings with him a strong investment banking background and a very unique ability to apply data science and machine learning to investment finance and business strategy. Chris LaFrance offers unparalleled experience developing enterprise grade software solutions for the fintech and cryptocurrency industry. This combination of skills will be invaluable to TechX's future growth and we couldn't be happier."

The Company has also engaged Emerging Markets Consulting LLC ("EMC") for a 2-month digital advertising campaign in connection with the Company's ongoing effort to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and awareness within online investor content platforms. EMC will employ state of the art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative. Under the terms of this agreement, EMC will provide a combination of strategic digital media services, marketing coordination, content production, and data analytics services for a total payment value of USD $120,000 amortized over the 2-month duration of the agreement.

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate 625,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.71 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over a four-year period. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About TechX Technologies Inc.

TechX Technologies Inc. (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, our investors have access to strategically selected portfolio companies that offer technologies across the entire cryptocurrency funnel, unlocking massive market potential. TechX's portfolio of businesses include Mobilum , Catalyx Exchange , Altsignals , Xport Digital and Shiftinsights .

https://tech-x.io/

