Techstars Toronto Celebrates its 100th Investment Milestone and Reinforces its Commitment to Fueling Canadian and Global Innovation

"With an astonishing number of applicants and an extremely low acceptance rate, we're fortifying our local tech scene," remarked Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Techstars Toronto. "This 100th investment from our Toronto fund showcases our dedication to fostering innovation in Canada, and in emerging markets. Moreover, we are lifetime partners to these founders, with skin in the game."

In total, Techstars has made 236 direct investments into Canadian companies and is at the top of Canada's most active investors.

With its strong international network and locally operated accelerator, Techstars Toronto helps keep top talent here in Canada while also bringing the best tech visionaries from across the world.

This year's class of 24 companies offers a range of important solutions centered on the theme of The Global Diaspora. From global payment companies and credit scoring for immigrants, to international student sourcing and rental housing affordability, to cross-border real estate, AI ethics and healthcare solutions, to cyber risk assessment, and last-mile drone delivery, these 24 startups touch upon many pressing trends in today's world.

"On October 4th and 5th, Techstars Toronto will celebrate the founders graduating from this cohort with two Demo Days. We invite you to attend," states Sharma.

Canadian Companies.

Omnee (Saskatoon): Bridging homeownership and AI-infused technology, Omnee empowers homeowners to understand and take care of their homes.

Hover Drone Delivery (Toronto): Transforming last-mile delivery with autonomous drone delivery.

Fairly AI (Waterloo): Building the compliance layer for AI.

Weaver & Loom (Toronto): Empowering designers and retailers with innovative technology to craft bespoke luxury rugs, through bypassing the supply chain. Create, build, and deliver just-in-time handmade area rugs, improving artisans' lives along the way.

Better Basics (Vancouver): Better Basics designs self-care and cleaning essentials that are better for people + the planet.

ENGAIZ (Mississauga): An integrated cyber risk intelligence, risk assessment and compliance platform to help organizations mitigate digital risks and build trust.

Unified (Toronto): One API to integrate them all.

Aview (Hamilton): Enabling content creators and brands to monetize their content globally.

Asepha (Toronto): Enabling clinicians to make faster-informed decisions by navigating through 35 million documents within seconds.

APX Lending (Toronto): A new standard of compliance, safety and security in digital asset backed lending.

Payfi (Moncton and Mississauga): Helping International Students Access Affordable Housing.

Chimoney.io (Mississauga): Seamlessly send money globally via Emails, Phones, or Twitter, and easily cash out through Banks, Mobile Wallets, Crypto, Gift Cards, and more.

CatalyzU (South Africa): CatalyzU vets, trains, & places Africa's leading talent at global startups.

Admitly (India): Simplifies college admissions for international students, guides them towards optimal economic opportunities, encourages diversity in partner institutions, and revitalizes enrolments in academic programs.

Starbem (Brazil): Democratizing global mental health services, from its origins in Brazil during COVID to supporting Canadian immigrants with accessible telehealth psychological support.

Leadfy (Brazil): Leadfy automates online ads management, driving more and better leads to sellers.

Brysk (India): Brysk's AI-based autonomous checkout technology paves the way for the future of retail with effortless implementation of cashierless shopping.

MPOST (Kenya): MPost empowers individuals in the developing world with virtual addresses, by using mobile numbers as official addresses for KYC, insurance, banking, and eCommerce, thereby building a digital infrastructure for seamless access and exchange.

Seso (Ghana): Leveraging advanced technology and deep industry knowledge, Seso Global introduces trust and transparency to the African Real Estate market.

Ladder (Ghana): AI-powered wealth management for people and businesses providing personalized financial advisory and accountancy services.

Reeple.ai (Nigeria): Helping African immigrants in the Diaspora access seamless financial services.

Oval (Nigeria): Finance OS for growing businesses.

Hulugram (Ethiopia): Enabling social engagement for over 30 million internet users in Ethiopia via a chat-based platform.

Cutstruct (Nigeria): A building material marketplace, driving efficiency and transparency in construction.

