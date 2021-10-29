Techo-Bloc creates over 50 new jobs with a new state-of-the art plant in Ontario

The project is part of the company's growth plan and helps maintain its position as a global leader in the hardscape industry. The state-of-the-art facility will boast cutting-edge manufacturing technologies as well as being the site of one of the largest industrial permeable pavement applications in North America.

Construction of this facility plays a vital role in sustaining the company's growth. By increasing production capacity and service levels, Techo-Bloc will be able to effectively supply the market while relieving pressure on its other plants and preparing to meet forecasted production demand for the years ahead.

''We are thrilled to be establishing a presence in Ayr, Ontario,'' said Charles Ciccarello, Founder and President of Techo-Bloc Inc. ''We have always been trailblazers in the industry, and this move will help us continue to innovate and deliver high-quality products, while also supporting the local community.''

The Ayr plant will be the company's 9th manufacturing facility to date.

About Techo-Bloc

Founded in 1989, Techo-Bloc is a family-owned business that specializes in the design and production of a wide range of hardscaping products such as pavers, retaining wall systems, patio slabs and masonry stones. The company's goal has always been to develop design-forward products that are not only durable, but also blend seamlessly and harmoniously with the natural environment. Techo-Bloc serves residential and ICI markets from its eight plants, and currently employs in excess of 800 people.

SOURCE Techo-Bloc Inc.