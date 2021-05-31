Technology-powered Circular Economy to Propel Waste Management in the Gulf Cooperation Council

"Existing environment service providers can be left behind if they do not embrace and contribute to the region's drive to go circular," said Nideshna Varatharajan, Senior Consultant, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "The adoption of circular models and advanced recycling methods in the region, like those for plastics and food, will successfully result in new opportunities across the value chain and convert waste into value-generating secondary materials."

Varatharajan added: "We are seeing a change in how manufacturers are incorporating circularity in the design phase to extend the end of life for products and minimize their environmental impact. In the region, waste treatment infrastructure is also expected to undergo a significant overhaul. We can expect to see increased adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robots, sensors, and blockchain to enhance the flow of waste."

Frost & Sullivan forecasts some key trends that would define this transition, including:

Plastic to fuel to enable a circular economy and reduce the environmental impact. Waste management companies should focus on developing waste collection networks and waste sorting facilities to divert plastic waste from landfills to recycling centers and eliminate illegal dumping.

Used lead-acid battery recycling solutions for environmentally safe disposal of hazardous waste. Lead smelting companies should leverage the market potential in the GCC by developing a strong technology understanding and garnering experience in operating secondary smelting plants.

Use of recycled products in the construction sector. C&D waste recycling companies should focus on developing new products for high-end applications such as bricks, tiles, and plastic waste for roads. This will give them a competitive edge in the market.

Waste-to-energy plants for treating non-recyclable solid waste. By investing in waste-to-energy projects, waste management companies can develop innovative business models and ensure a complete diversion of waste while monetizing and producing clean, sustainable energy.

