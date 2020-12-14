Technology Executive Olivier Vincent Joins Wishpond Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: WISH) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Olivier Vincent has joined the Wishpond Board of Directors effective as of December 8, 2020. Mr. Vincent will also serve on the Board's Audit Committee.

"We are honoured to have Olivier join Wishpond and are excited to have his knowledge and business acumen help drive the company forward," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "We are on a mission to help companies deliver great experiences to their customers through the use of data and marketing strategies and having an experienced and successful entrepreneur such as Olivier on our team is wonderful."

Mr. Vincent is a serial entrepreneur and technology executive. Mr. Vincent has a strong track record running and creating mobile, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and search-based companies. He is the co-founder of Autozen, an innovative marketplace in the automobile industry. He was founder and CEO of Canpages Inc., a digital local company which grew to over $100 million in revenue before being sold for $225 million. Recognized as an authority in the world of local, mobile and AI, Mr. Vincent is a future enthusiast and is always looking for ways to build things that make life easier or better. He was recently the President of WeatherBug, a 15 million-users app in the world of weather. Mr. Vincent previously held senior management roles with Verizon International, was vice-president and treasurer of the Anglo-Canadian Telephone Company and head of Dominion Information Services. Mr. Vincent holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from ENSTA Paris and a Master of Business, Entrepreneurship from HEC Paris.

Olivier Vincent commented, "I am very excited to be joining the Wishpond board. Ali Tajskandar and his team deeply understand the trends and opportunities in marketing automation. The power and ease of use of the Wishpond tools respond to a need I continuously see in the marketplace. I look forward to working with my fellow board members as Wishpond continues its rapid growth."

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.:

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

