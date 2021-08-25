Technology-Driven Mortgage Broker Edison Financial Expands to Offer Home Loans in Alberta

Rapidly growing startup ready to deliver its highly rated mortgage experience to new and existing homeowners in Western Canada

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Windsor-based Edison Financial, a fast-growing digital mortgage broker and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced it is now licensed to provide home financing in Alberta.

Edison Financial's mission is to simplify the mortgage process by leveraging technology to provide homebuyers, and renewing homeowners, access to hundreds of loan programs from more than 50 lenders. Edison Financial enables clients to access the best interest rates, terms and fees with great speed and certainty – coupled with expert advice from highly skilled mortgage agents who aim to find the best loan tailored to each financial situation.

"We started Edison Financial just over a year ago because we wanted to modernize and simplify the historically outdated and confusing mortgage experience," said Hash Aboulhosn, President and co-founder of Edison Financial. "Now that that we are licensed in Alberta, Edison has the ability to help nearly two-thirds of Canadians easily get financing. This expansion is a critical step in achieving our mission of effectively leveraging technology to offer an incredible mortgage experience to every Canadian."

This is the third province in which Edison Financial is licensed. The company is already helping homeowners in Ontario and British Columbia and plans to be licensed to help consumers nationwide by the end of the year.

Edison Financial provides its full suite of services from its state-of-the-art web centre. From inception, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has delivered its services seamlessly and virtually through its technology-driven platform. Edison Financial's excellent client service has been recognized by clients, as demonstrated by the 4.8 out of 5-star ratings on Google reviews.

Edison Financial began serving clients in March 2020. From January to June 2021, the company more than tripled its monthly closed loan volume and is on track to reach an annualized run rate volume of nearly $500 million (CAD), representing a significant milestone for a new entrant to the Canadian mortgage industry. With the expansion to Alberta, and other locations on the horizon, the firm has no intention of slowing down.

Edison Financial's mortgage agents underpin the company's growth and superior client experience. Edison Financial shares Rocket's company culture through Rocket's 20 ISMs, the core principles that drive decision-making and unite team members around a culture of excellence. The ideals include commitments to client service ("Every client. Every time. No exceptions. No excuses.") and continuous improvement ("Innovation is rewarded. Execution is worshipped."). In addition to its unique culture, Edison Financial provides extensive education, with each agent receiving 180 hours of training in their first 90 days. Edison Financial quadrupled the size of its team in its first year and is looking for more talented mortgage agents to join the team, regardless of experience level. Mortgage agents interested in exploring career opportunities can visit www.MyRocketCareer.com/Edison.

Edison Financial is part of Rocket Companies, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange that is currently valued at nearly $36 billion (USD). Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, America's largest mortgage lender. Through its relationship with Rocket Companies, Edison Financial benefits from the decades of expertise of Rocket Mortgage and other FinTech leaders.

Albertans can apply for a mortgage by visiting www.EdisonFinancial.ca or by calling 844-733-4766.

About Edison Financial

Edison Financial is a digital mortgage broker and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, the largest mortgage lender in the U.S. Founded in 2020, Edison Financial aims to transform and modernize the mortgage experience in Canada by providing a streamlined process for individuals looking to purchase a home or refinance their mortgage. Leveraging Rocket Mortgage's expertise, Edison Financial's mortgage agents aim to deliver the highest level of client service. For more information, or to apply for a mortgage, visit EdisonFinancial.ca.

