Technology Donations Help Strengthen Quebec Community Organizations

ERA and Minister Gilles Bélanger Support Digital Inclusion in Quebec

QUEBEC, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is proud to collaborate with Minister Gilles Bélanger to support digital inclusion across Quebec through technology donations to local community organizations. By giving computers and electronics a second life, ERA helps provide access to essential technology while reducing electronic waste.

Through this initiative, ERA is donating technology to three organizations in Quebec. Cuisine Collective received five laptops, two tablets, a projector, printer and monitor; CÉPOP received six laptops, two tablets, a projector and monitor; and Espace M received a laptop, two phones, three tablets, a projector, printer and two monitors. These donations will help support the organizations' programs and the communities they serve.

Additional Quebec organizations, including Batshaw Youth & Family Centres Foundation, Club Zone de Lachine, Centre de pédiatrie sociale des Appalaches and Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, are currently in need of technology. ERA encourages businesses and individuals with unused laptops, computers, tablets, smartphones and other electronics to donate their technology to ERA and help support organizations in their communities.

Founded in 2004, the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a Canadian non-profit organization focused on reducing e-waste and bridging the digital divide through the recovery, refurbishment and reuse of technology. ERA securely manages retiring IT assets while providing reusable equipment to charities and community organizations across Canada. Donate your unwanted technology today and help ERA give it a second life.

Contact ERA today by phone at 514-307-2464 or visit www.era.ca to donate your devices and help support community organizations in need.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association