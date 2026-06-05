Turning IT Upgrades Into Community Impact in Toronto

ERA Helps Strengthen Toronto Communities Through Technology Reuse

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) continues to help bridge the digital divide across the Greater Toronto Area by providing refurbished technology to charities and nonprofit organizations that support women, newcomers, immigrants, students, and underserved communities.

Through its technology donation and refurbishment programs, ERA has recently provided devices to several organizations making a positive impact in their communities, including United for Literacy, Inner City Outreach, Food Banks Mississauga, Matthew House Toronto, Alpha House Recovery Community, University Settlement, Autism in Mind, and Park Street Education.

As demand for technology continues to grow, many nonprofit organizations rely on donated equipment to deliver essential programs and services. Access to computers and laptops helps organizations improve educational opportunities, support employment programs, enhance digital literacy, and provide critical resources to vulnerable populations.

Current Toronto-Area Donation Requests Waiting for Support

ERA is currently seeking technology donations to fulfill the following urgent requests:

YWCA Hamilton

North York Women's Shelter

The Centre for Refugee Children

These organizations provide vital support services to women, families, newcomers, and refugees and require reliable technology to continue serving their communities effectively.

How Organizations Can Help

Companies upgrading their IT equipment can create meaningful social impact by donating retired laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and other technology through ERA. All donated devices undergo secure data destruction and professional refurbishment before being redistributed to charities, schools, nonprofits, and community organizations.

To learn more about donating equipment or arranging a pickup, visit https://www.era.ca/ today and help turn retired technology into new opportunities for those who need it most.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association

Media Contact: Sally Tran, [email protected]