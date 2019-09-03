Technicost Announces CEO Retirement and Succession

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Quebec-based technology company, Technicost, announced today that Dominic Paquette will be retiring as chief executive officer. Technicost's Board of Directors has appointed Yves Gagnon to succeed Paquette as CEO.

During his tenure and eight years as CEO, Paquette was instrumental in evolving Technicost into a successful organization with advanced capabilities to provide credit management solutions, including Loan Origination Systems (LOS) to Canadian Credit Unions. Paquette also successfully oversaw the successful transition of Technicost into The Co-operators group of companies.

"We would like to thank Dominic for an impressive 30 years of leadership at Technicost," said Bob Hague, Technicost Board of Directors. "His introduction of innovative products to Canadian Credit Unions has laid the groundwork for incoming CEO, Yves Gagnon, to continue to grow the company in a dynamic and rapidly accelerating industry. As we look to the future, we have every confidence Yves will make great contributions to Technicost and welcome him to the team."

Incoming Technicost CEO, Yves Gagnon, is a Montreal native who brings extensive management, technical and software expertise to the position. Gagnon holds an International MBA from UQAM, in partnership with Paris-Dauphine University. Before joining Technicost, he held leadership positions at R2i.ca, Ultima Food and Sennheiser Canada, where he played a major role in the growth of the organizations. As COO he led Montreal-based Mediaclip from a start-up model to a multi-million revenue enterprise, and expanded business lines into international markets.

Dominic Paquette will remain with the company in an advisory role supporting the transition through the balance of 2019.

About The Co-operators:

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $46.7 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights' #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt. For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

