Technical Safety BC announces the appointment of three new Board Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Technical Safety BC is pleased to welcome to its Board of Directors, Manjit Bains for a three-year term effective March 18, 2024, and Abigail Fulton and Cathy McIntyre each for a three-year term effective April 1, 2024.

"I am thrilled to welcome Manjit, Abigail, and Cathy to our Board. Their diverse wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as our organization continues to advance its strategy in our 20th year as an independent safety regulator," said Technical Safety BC Board Chair, George Abbott. "Collectively, Manjit, Abigail, and Cathy bring a depth of experience in governance, business transformation, policy development, regulatory oversight, marketing, and stakeholder engagement that will enhance our contribution to strengthening the safety system."

Manjit Bains is a CPA, CMA, ICD.D and is the President and founder of Bains Strategies Inc., providing strategic advisory, transformation, leadership, and governance services. She has held past positions as Vice President of Corporate Relations and Corporate Secretary with Consumer Protection BC with a focus on business development, policy and legislation, media and stakeholder relations, call centre services, consumer education and marketing and brand development. She also held positions with the BC Ministry of Tourism, BC Ministry of Attorney General, and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

She serves as a member of the Departmental Audit Committee for Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat; and serves as Chair, Departmental Audit Committee for Statistics Canada with the Federal Government and served as Secretariat, Audit Council for the Auditor General for Local Government with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. She previously served on boards for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, Glenlyon Norfolk School Society, the Credit Counselling Society, and the BC Arthritis Advisory Board.

Abigail Fulton holds a Bachelor of Laws and is the Executive Director, Construction Foundation of BC. She has extensive experience working with industry and government on regulatory and policy issues impacting the construction industry. Abigail has been active in promoting industry training, apprenticeship and supporting workforce development. She has held previous positions at the BC Construction Association as Vice President and previously practiced law in Manitoba.

She serves on various boards and committees including, Skills Canada BC, Association of BC Land Surveyors, BuildForce BC, Labour Market Information Committee, Vancouver Economic Commission and Canadian Standards Association. Abigail previously served on the boards of St. Margaret's School, Professional Builders Institute, Safety Standards Appeal Board, BC Common Ground Alliance, Infinite Source, and previously served on various advisory Committees.

Cathy McIntyre holds a Master of Business Administration and is founder and principal of Strategic Initiatives, a strategic and marketing consultancy. She has held past positions in consumer goods and the media with experience in marketing, branding, communications, consumer research, and stakeholder engagement.

A Chartered Director (C. Dir), she currently serves on the Boards of First West Credit Union and Engineers & Geoscientists BC and has previously served on the Board of Governors of the University of Victoria, and the boards of Consumer Protection BC, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health, Peninsula Co-op, United Way of Canada, United Way of Greater Victoria, and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, among others.

Technical Safety BC would like to thank outgoing directors David Guscott, Nancy Olewiler, and Gail Stephens for their contribution to safety and effective governance.

Technical Safety BC is governed by a board of 12 directors that provides oversight and ensures safety, transparency, and collaboration in their practices. They have the fiduciary responsibility of overseeing the organization's conduct and ensuring that all major issues affecting the organization's business and affairs are given proper consideration. In performing its functions, the Board also considers the interests of industry, communities, and government. With the appointments of Manjit, Abigail, and Cathy, the Board now has gender parity, with six women serving as directors. To find out more about Technical Safety BC's Board of Directors, visit: https://www.technicalsafetybc.ca/about/board-directors.

