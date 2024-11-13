Tech with a Conscience: Ontario Tech University unveils fundraising campaign supporting student success and future growth

Campaign will highlight the university's commitment to ethical leadership and the human impact of technological research and innovation

OSHAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - In a world facing rapid population growth and increasingly complex societal challenges, the relationship between human needs and the technologies we develop to meet them has never been more critical. Ontario Tech University leads the charge at the intersection of innovation and ethics, with a mission to uplift humanity and protect the planet through responsible, cutting-edge technology.

Introducing 'Tech with a Conscience': A bold $250-million initiative for ethical innovation

Ontario Tech University proudly unveils its future-focused Tech with a Conscience fundraising campaign, a vital component of its expansion and renewal plan intended to further support students and industry partners in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. This $250-million endeavour will supercharge the university's research activities, accelerate campus expansion, and most importantly, nurture the next generation of ethical leaders who will tackle tomorrow's challenges, from climate change to equitable health care.

Technology is inherently human: Creating a future with purpose

At Ontario Tech, technology isn't just about hardware and algorithms; it's about human values. The moral decisions made today about technology will determine the kind of future we create. The Tech with a Conscience campaign calls on like-minded innovators to support a responsible tech development revolution.

To launch this transformative campaign, Ontario Tech created a striking video that's as forward-thinking as the university. Using a blend of artificial intelligence (AI), computer-generated imagery (CGI), and live-action footage of students, employees and alumni, the video showcases how human ingenuity and technology can harmoniously co-exist. Importantly, these advanced tools were applied conscientiously—with transparency and by real people—to enhance the creativity and storytelling vision. This is Tech with a Conscience in action.

The video's futuristic visuals reflect the real-world innovations happening at Ontario Tech. The university is at the forefront of leveraging AI to combat the growing health-care crisis, with recognition as a global research hub advancing clean energy solutions. This is only the beginning of what's possible with the support of the campaign.

Watch the Tech with a Conscience campaign video

To learn more about the Tech with a Conscience campaign and related activities, visit ontariotechu.ca/techwithaconscience.

Quotes

"For more than 20 years, Ontario Tech University has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research, turning innovation into real-world solutions that improve the welfare of our people and planet. Tech with a Conscience embodies our belief that technological progress must be guided by the conscious application of ethical choices—decisions we (as students and educators) make that ensure technology serves the greater good. Technology should uplift humanity and serve as a force for positive change."

-Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University

"More than a fundraising campaign, Tech with a Conscience is a movement to empower innovation, nurture future leaders, and tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Thanks to the generous support we've received to date from Ontario Tech's dedicated donors, we're building momentum towards a future that uplifts humanity and our planet amid rapid technological advancement. We invite you to join us."

-James Barnett, Vice-President, Advancement, Ontario Tech University

