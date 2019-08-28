Tech Veteran Evan Hu Joins TerraHub Technologies

Evan has thirty years of experience in the creation and management of successful businesses, and a proven track record in growing and mentoring successful professionals and teams. His most recent exit, Ideaca Knowledge Services, grew to be one of Canada's Top 100 Solutions Providers and was later acquired by Hitachi Canada. Evan brings three key attributes to TerraHub, his proven ability to scale and grow successful teams, his passion for artificial intelligence and his experience as a technology entrepreneur. Evan as a cofounder compliments the company's ability to invest in and commercialize the most compelling blockchain and artificial intelligence product ideas.

Evan Hu had this to say about joining the team, "I watched TerraHub closely since the beginning, their well-planned and executed approach to introducing emerging technologies was impressive. It's no secret that AI is the future, from my view, TerraHub provides the best opportunity to bring this to industry in the market and I want to be a part of it."

Evan along with co-founders, Dan Giurescu, John Dugdale and Elena Dumitrascu are joined by an impressive Advisory Board composed of industry & academic leaders including: Celine Gerson Schlumberger Canada Limited, Paul K. O'Donoghue Executive Chairman Showpass, Bob Schulz Haskayne School of Business, Alexander Munro and Ed Ma. This cross-industry board of leaders are recognized for their outstanding ability to identify early trends and capitalizing on the value of technology, will be influencing and shaping TerraHub's product and go-to-market strategies. With the team and strategy now in place, a capital raise is in the plans.

TerraHub is a leading edge software company based in Calgary, Alberta with a focus in private blockchain and artificial intelligence. TerraHub's primary product, Sync, is a universal platform for improving vendor compliance and certification, accounting audit and human decision making. It connects core business functions and systems within a private, intelligent network. Stakeholders see the exact information they need to conduct, approve or reject a business transaction. The information is instantly traceable and fully auditable, which truly speeds up, and in some cases completely eliminates the need for manual governance. As most enterprises already have core systems that process key business information, Sync is simply a "last mile" product that intelligently connects those systems and their users, using blockchain and artificial intelligence.

For more information please visit www.terrahub.ca

For further information: Investor Relations Contacts: Dan Giurescu, President and CEO, dan@terrahub.ca, 403 - 968 - 8471; Darren Engels, Chief Engagement Officer and CFO, darren@tailwindassociates.ca, 403 - 618 - 8035

