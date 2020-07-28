Tech Unfamiliarity, Client Defection and Lead Generation Top List of Financial Advisor Concerns in 2020: AdvisorStream Research

Among all advisors, nearly 50% worry about client defection this year.

On lead generation, nearly 75% of advisors who are unfamiliar with digital technology cite standing out against the competition and securing client referrals as their main obstacles, underscoring the importance of digital marketing literacy.

"If there was ever a moment for advisors to deploy digital solutions, now is that moment," says Kevin Mulhern, CEO and co-founder of AdvisorStream, the global leader in automated marketing and communications for financial advisors. "Our comprehensive research shows that during a crisis, you can grow as a financial services company if you have and use digital tools properly. The opportunity among advisors to retain and grow clients at this point in critical times is at an all-time high, and digital solutions figure in as the number one area for advisors to focus on in 2020."

More than one-third of respondents who are very concerned about losing clients concede they find it more difficult to stay in regular contact.

The survey asked respondents to express their level of concern about:

Client retention

Lead generation

Technology knowledge

Communication content

Staying in contact with clients

Goal setting

Additionally, the AdvisorStream research is complemented with data from its marketing platform.

Key overall findings of the "State of Advisor Communications" research:

48% of respondents are concerned about losing clients in 2020

Securing new referral business (52%) and standing out among the competition (49%) during pandemic times are the top challenges currently facing digitally challenged financial advisors

Almost 75% of advisors expressed frustration around generating new leads and standing out among other advisors

Nearly 60% of respondents who say they are struggling to find credible content for their communications are concerned most about client defection

40% of advisors who are focused on retaining clients during COVID-19 cite their main obstacle as keeping in regular contact with clients

