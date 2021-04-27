Tech-AdaptiKa Announces the Launch of the First Virtual Incubator in Northern Ontario

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Tech-AdaptiKa, focused on transforming eLearning, conferences, and training through immersive virtual technology, today announced that it has launched an avatar-based business incubator in northern Ontario called IDENO.

With Ontario entering a third wave of COVID-19 infections, many business incubators had to close their doors leaving thousands of entrepreneurs with minimal service. The IDENO program allows these incubators and business centers to operate in more collaborative ways. Through their personalized avatars, entrepreneurs and service providers can talk, learn and work together towards business goals.

"The timing of this is critical. Entrepreneurs and business owners across Northern Ontario will benefit from being connected to the right decision makers to create meaningful interactions safely," said Carrie Purcell, Co-founder, Tech-AdaptiKa. "Our platform empowers users with multiple opportunities to interact with the right people anywhere in the world and work together in a more human-centric way."

Tech-AdaptiKa's avatar-enabled virtual technology will allow hundreds of entrepreneurs to connect with service providers, venture capitalists, government agencies and non-governmental organizations in an ecosystem that fosters innovation and business development.

The program aims to connect with as many as 1,200 entrepreneurs on a weekly basis and will run for one year. Interested parties will have the ability to use Tech-AdaptiKa's technology to power their own events, conferences, workshops, etc. free of charge.

The program is being offered in partnership with Voilà Community Help and is proudly supported by the Government of Canada's economic development organization for Northern Ontario, FedNor.

For more information head to adaptika.tech/ideno

About Tech-AdaptiKa

Headquartered in Toronto, Tech-AdaptiKa is on a mission to transform education and empower universities & corporations to provide quality education and training to as many learners as possible. Tech-AdaptiKa's avatar-based virtual event and learning platforms are currently enabling students and professional learners across the world. Both the LiVe Virtual Campus and Virtual Event Platform are currently being used by both educational institutions and enterprise & mid-market organizations globally.

