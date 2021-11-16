Tech 101 Helps Over 10,000 Canadians Upgrade Their Online Job Skills for Free

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Over 10,000 Canadians, from coast to coast, have increased their computer technology skills and online program knowledge with help from Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA) and Huawei Canada's Tech 101 program. The free online program was created to teach introductory tech skills necessary for job seekers to stay up to date and relevant in our growing digital economy.

Tech 101 National Program 2021 Statistics:

79% of users said it taught them something new

60% of users said it helped build their confidence in digital skills

9% of users said it helped them switch jobs or career paths

4% of users said it helped them secure a new job from unemployment

Created by FEIA and Huawei Canada, Tech 101 offers 10 free online courses focusing on Microsoft Teams, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom, Gmail, online banking, and cybersecurity. The courses each consist of a one-hour instructional and educational video.

The next steps for Tech 101 will be expanding to free intermediate courses with a wider scope of focus in digital marketing, programming and data analysis.

"This is just the beginning, we plan to expand our program as we move into its second year, not only to support our new learners as they look to expand their skills but also for our current users who continue their educational journey."

Liliana Vani, Ph.D., Educational Specialist.

To register for Tech 101's free online program, go to feia.ca/tech101 or click here to learn more about the program.

Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA)

Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA) is a private school based in the Niagara Falls region with the mission to inspire and empower students to realize their academic potential, to become agents of change, innovators and leaders on a global scale. They offer personalized learning pathways and small class sizes to ensure academic excellence and credit courses to acquire an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma (OSSD). FEIA holistically nurtures the whole child, providing for their academic, social, physical and emotional needs in a way that larger public schools are unable to. feia.ca .

About Huawei Canada

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

Established in 2008, Huawei Canada ranks amongst the top corporate R&D investors in the country and is committed to connecting Canadians for a better, brighter future. In 2021, Huawei Canada ranked among Canada's Top 100 Most Attractive Employers, as voted on by engineering and IT students at universities across the country.

SOURCE Tech 101

