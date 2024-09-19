ROME, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- It's teatime with orange, lemon, chocolate chip, hazelnut or pistachio biscuits, as proposed by "Pure Flour from Europe", a project supported by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export of Made in Europe organic soft wheat and durum wheat flours and semolina to Canada and the USA.

Easy, tasty recipes such as orange semolina biscuits - delicious, quick and cheap. You can also substitute the orange with lemon, or add chocolate chips, chopped hazelnuts or pistachios.

Orange Semolina Biscuits. (PRNewsfoto/PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE)

It is thought that the custom of drinking tea at five in the afternoon dates back to the 1800s and the English habit of eating only two meals a day - breakfast and dinner. Anne, the seventh Duchess of Bedford and a friend of Queen Victoria, always felt peckish towards the late afternoon and found it difficult to keep going until dinner time. One day, she asked her servants for a cup of hot tea accompanied by cake just before 5pm. She enjoyed it so much that she decided to repeat the ritual every day. Then, she began to invite friends and relatives to tea, until it became a royal custom.

Orange semolina biscuits

Method: 30 minutes

Cooking: 10-12 minutes

Resting: 20 minutes

Ingredients for 50 biscuits

4 eggs

250g caster sugar (200g for the dough and 50g to sprinkle over the biscuits before baking)

1 glass of sunflower oil

grated zest of 2 oranges

500g of organic semolina

15g baking powder

Method

In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the sugar using an electric whisk. When the mixture becomes creamy, add the oil and the grated orange zest. Whisk for a couple of minutes, then add the semolina and baking powder and continue to mix until the dough is soft, smooth and lump-free. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, and rest in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Afterwards, place the chilled dough on a work surface and form 50 balls 2cm in diameter. Dip them in caster sugar and place on baking trays lined with baking paper and bake at 180°C for about 10-12 minutes. Once done, allow the biscuits to cool and serve them with a nice cup of tea.

For more recipes: www.pureflourfromeurope.ca

Follow us on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pureflourfromeuropeCA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/pureflourfromeuropeca

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCLMNq8nJOu2b8GH0KodKpEA

SOURCE PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE

[email protected]