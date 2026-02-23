TeamViewer Ranked #2 Best IT Infrastructure Software in G2 Awards

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, has been recognized in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, ranking #2 on the Best IT Infrastructure Software list. The annual G2 Best Software Awards highlight the world's best software companies and products based on authentic customer reviews and market presence data. As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually.

The #2 ranking in IT Infrastructure Software underscores TeamViewer's role as a strategic technology platform for managing increasingly complex IT environments. It signals strong customer advocacy and confidence in TeamViewer's AI innovation agenda. Through the TeamViewer ONE platform, insights from remote connectivity and real-time observability can be transformed into AI-driven endpoint automation. By combining proprietary data with strong execution and governance capabilities at the edge, TeamViewer is well positioned to define the emerging category of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards," said Debbie Lillitos, Chief Customer Officer at TeamViewer. "Because these rankings are based on verified customer reviews, they directly reflect the experience and trust of the organizations we serve with market-leading products and innovation. Our focus remains on delivering technology that enables AI-driven automation and helps organizations evolve from reactive IT management toward autonomous operations at scale."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers."

The G2 Best Software Awards are determined using a combination of customer satisfaction scores and market presence indicators. A full overview of the 2026 rankings is available on G2's website.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a pro forma revenue of around 768 EUR million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639323/5817220/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH

Press contact: [email protected]