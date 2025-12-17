TeamViewer Achieves FedRAMP Compliance for Its DEX platform

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced that its live production system has achieved FedRAMP compliance and is now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace under their partner Project Hosts' listing. With the completion of the environment build out and rigorous vetting of the application, TeamViewer can now offer its industry leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solution to US federal agencies as it moves through the FedRAMP authorization process.

Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer, said: "This achievement underscores our dedication to meeting the US government's stringent cybersecurity standards and enabling secure digital transformation across the public sector. We're proud of our collaborative efforts that made this possible. We thank our partner Project Hosts for their assistance in implementing all required FedRAMP controls for our DEX platform."

"Achieving FedRAMP compliance is a testament to TeamViewer's commitment to security and excellence," stated Josh Krueger, Chief Information Security Officer at Project Hosts. "We are thrilled to have supported them in reaching this critical milestone and look forward to their continued success."

This milestone positions TeamViewer to pursue full FedRAMP authorization, reinforcing its commitment to secure, compliant endpoint management for federal customers.

By using TeamViewer's DEX platform, federal IT teams can enhance end-user experience, strengthen security and compliance, reduce costs, and transform IT operations from a cost center into a strategic asset.

TeamViewer remains committed to transparency, reliability, and operational excellence as it moves into the next stages of the FedRAMP journey. The company looks forward to supporting federal agencies with secure, modern digital employee experience solutions and will provide further updates as it advances toward full authorization.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium-sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging Al and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639323/5684485/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH

Press contact: Nikolai Worms - [email protected]