TeamViewer introduces Agentless Access to secure and simplify remote operations in industrial environments

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced at the Gartner IT Symposium in Barcelona the launch of Agentless Access. The new feature in TeamViewer's enterprise platform, Tensor, allows manufacturers and machine builders (OEMs) to remotely work on machines and other operational technology (OT) systems, without installing software on each device. The solution strengthens cybersecurity and compliance across connected production environments while reducing complexity for both IT and OT teams.

TeamViewer Tensor is now fully optimized for operational technology and industrial remote operations. Clients such as Schwäbische Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH already use it for remote PLC programming, allowing them to control and automate machines on the shop floor. The newly launched Agentless Access extends this capability, providing centralized management and simplified configuration for OT endpoints, including human-machine interfaces (HMIs), legacy systems, and closed devices, without installing software on each device.

Combined with Tensor's Hybrid Conditional Access, this gives manufacturers a complete solution for secure, flexible, and controlled connectivity across highly segmented networks, while streamlining maintenance and troubleshooting workflows.

As factories modernize and become more connected, industrial systems are increasingly exposed to cyberattacks. Organizations need secure, flexible connectivity solutions that protect critical systems while maximizing uptime, ensuring compliance, and maintaining operational control.

Agentless Access addresses these challenges by allowing manufacturers to work directly on PLCs (programmable logic controllers) and HMIs for maintenance or troubleshooting without making software changes to the devices, eliminating a major operational barrier that can introduce risk or downtime. TeamViewer Tensor for operational technology enforces zero-trust remote access across segmented networks and protects them with granular access controls, protocol isolation, and full audit logging. This way, IT teams maintain governance and visibility, while OT teams retain operational control and safety.

"IT and OT have different goals, but they share the same challenge: keeping operations secure and running," said Caroline Hempfing, Director of Product Management at TeamViewer. "Agentless Access bridges that gap. It gives manufacturers a reliable way to connect to critical systems remotely without compromising compliance or security-- a must in today's connected production landscape."

As IT and OT environments increasingly intersect, Agentless Access enables secure collaboration across both domains through one platform. TeamViewer will present the new feature and other innovations for secure remote operations at Smart Remote Service in Berlin and Microsoft Ignite in San Francisco, showing how manufacturers can strengthen cybersecurity and operational efficiency.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639323/5609439/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH

Press contacts: Maria Gordienko, Technology & Product Communications Manager, [email protected], +1 727 910 6893