TeamViewer recognized as a Leader by ISG for shaping the future of work with AI-driven workplace innovation

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 – Future of Work Solutions report, recognized for its innovation in AI-enabled Digital Workplace and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions.

The ISG study highlights that AI, automation, and employee-centric design are reshaping the digital workplace ecosystem. With global spending on DEX software projected to reach $4.25 billion by 2033, enterprises are prioritizing autonomous IT operations, real-time observability, and measurable employee experience.

ISG recognized TeamViewer as a Leader in AI-enabled Digital Workplace Solutions for its AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and unified endpoint visibility across distributed environments. The report highlights the TeamViewer ONE platform for its integration of AI-led monitoring, predictive remediation, and automated support workflows, enabling IT teams to prevent disruptions before they occur.

By merging remote connectivity with proactive AI capabilities, TeamViewer empowers organizations to reduce service desk effort, optimize uptime, and sustain productivity at scale. According to Bruce Guptill, lead author, analyst, and advisor at ISG, "TeamViewer-1E combines advanced endpoint automation with remote connectivity to deliver unified, intelligent, and scalable platforms that improve enterprise productivity, reduce IT workloads, and drive measurable client value."

TeamViewer also achieved Leader status in the Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions quadrant for its ability to bring together visibility, remediation, and automation in one cohesive platform. Following the integration of 1E's DEX capabilities with TeamViewer's connectivity technologies, the company now enables organizations to proactively manage and improve employee experience across every device and workspace.

ISG credits TeamViewer's DEX approach for transforming experience management from reactive to predictive, using AI insights to detect friction, optimize digital performance, and support employees wherever they work. The platform's holistic view of end-user environments helps IT teams understand and continuously improve experience-level outcomes, from uptime to responsiveness.

"This recognition reflects how we're transforming the digital workplace by embedding AI at its core -- enabling IT teams to stay ahead of problems, improve performance, and deliver smoother experiences for employees," said Sebastian Schrötel, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TeamViewer. "We see AI as the foundation of a workplace that continuously learns, adapts, and improves the way people and technology interact."

About the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 – Future of Work Solutions Study

The ISG Provider Lens® 2025 – Future of Work Solutions report evaluates technology vendors and service providers driving workplace transformation globally. It combines empirical, data-driven research with ISG's advisory expertise to assess vendor strategy, innovation, and customer value in key areas such as DEX, automation, and AI-enabled platforms. For more information, visit ISG Provider Lens.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

